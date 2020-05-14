LUX* Resorts shows appreciation to Maldives healthcare workers with free stay

LUX* Resorts & Hotels is giving away a free luxury holiday to frontline healthcare professionals in Maldives to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current coronavirus pandemic.

In appreciation of the Maldivian medical professionals’ selfless dedication in fighting on the frontline during this challenging time, LUX* Resorts & Hotels in the Maldives shows their gratitude to the local healthcare workers by giving a complimentary two-night stay on full board at either LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas or LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas.

The public can pay tribute to a healthcare professional who had touched their life during this unprecedented crisis by sharing their stories of appreciation on their own Facebook profile, along with the hashtags #CollectivelyWeCare and #CollectivelyWeCareLSAA or #CollectivelyWeCareLNMA, including a picture of the medical worker and tagging the resort they wish to win a stay in for their nominee.

The post with the most likes will enable the nominated healthcare worker to redeem his or her stay for two adults on full board basis including domestic transfers, as soon as accessibility is re-established to the respective resorts.

LUX* Resorts & Hotels will also honour these two healthcare heroes by planting a coconut tree on World Environment Day (June 5) in their names to serve as permanent reminders of their service rendered during this unprecedented time.

“LUX* Resorts & Hotels is incredibly grateful for the healthcare heroes around the world who show up every day to look after others. No gesture is enough to repay their selfless acts of service, however, we wish to do our bit to provide them with a well-deserved holiday so they can recuperate and rest,” John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* North Malé Atoll, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts & Hotels runs two resorts in Maldives: LUX* North Malé Atoll and LUX* South Ari Atoll.

A total of 193 private villas along with world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones. It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Eighteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except five Maldivians who had returned from abroad — were later identified.

A six-case cluster of locals, detected in capital Male on April 15, confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus. Several more clusters have since been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed case in the Maldives to 968.

Four deaths have been reported and 40 have made full recoveries.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration has allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including stay-at-home orders in capital Male and its suburbs, a ban on inter-island transport and public gatherings across the country, and a nationwide closing of government offices, schools, colleges and universities.

Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks have also been shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital have been asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands is also in effect.

The Maldives has also enforced a blanket suspension of on-arrival visa in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The appreciation campaign by LUX* Resorts ends on June 3. For more information on entry submission, please follow the Facebook page of LUX* South Ari Atoll or LUX* North Malé Atoll.