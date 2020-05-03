Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives receives first Green Globe certification

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has received its first Green Globe certification.

The resort received the certification by the world-leading sustainability system in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Green Globe family. Many thanks to our team and the efforts they made to reach our first certification. We are committed towards developing a successful environmental management system and pursuing our efforts in sustainable tourism. Fundamental practices have already been implemented with more projects in the pipeline that enhance green and eco driven initiatives for the benefit of everyone,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager at Grand Park Kodhipparu was quoted in a statement, as saying.

A comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) is in place at Grand Park Kodhipparu. The SMP is overseen by a dedicated Green Team comprised of senior management and staff members representing different departments.

Here are some of the green initiatives taken by Grand Park Kodhipparu.

Elimination of single use plastics

In line with the Maldivian government’s policy to reduce the use of plastics in the region, plastic straws have been replaced with biodegradable paper and reusable stainless steel straws diverting 7,000-8,000 pieces of plastic per month from resort waste volume.

In addition, last year an on-site bottling plant was installed that provides fresh drinking water treated at the property’s desalination plant in glass bottles reducing waste by more than 10,000 PET water bottles per month.

Further actions include the distribution of liquid bathroom amenities through the use of large dispensers rather than single mini-bottles and the introduction of paper laundry bags.

Raising environmental awareness

Environmental initiatives are at the forefront of efforts aimed at protecting the pristine natural waters and surroundings at this island resort.

An in-house resident marine biologist educates guests on actions they can take to protect the reefs and sea life whilst enjoying snorkelling and other water sports.

The property also invites visitors to participate in international environmental awareness celebrations such as Earth Hour, Earth Day, World Environment and World Oceans Day along with regular activities such as tree-planting and reef cleaning days. It is estimated over 100 kg of litter was removed through reef-cleaning activities in 2019.

A Protect the Maldives flyer is provided in a Welcome Pack for all guests upon arrival to encourage responsible behaviour.

In addition, a Wooden Starfish placed on beds in guest rooms highlight linen reuse options and environmental conservation information is displayed on IPTV monitors.

Located in North Male Atoll and a 25-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.