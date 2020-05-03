MAHRP to host webinars on post-coronavirus HR strategies

Maldives Association of Human Resource Professionals (MAHRP) has announced plans to host a series of webinars and online workshops to keep the Maldivian HR community engaged during the lockdown measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

The first webinar will take place on May 11 under the theme, “Should you start writing your book?”. It will feature Sha Nacino, a trusted global keynote speaker on gratitude, happiness and productivity and an author of 12 books.

A second webinar on May 27 will see Sara Balinger, a world-renowned people development coach, speak on the theme, “Emotional Intelligence – An essential skill to lead through Covid-19.”

MAHRP also plan to conduct an online HR Summit in June.

This summit will bring together international and local experts to explore a variety of topics, including:

Future of work post Covid-19

What HR professionals can learn from Covid-19

How well we can prepare for future force majeure

Leadership qualities for crisis management

MAHRP said more details of the summit will disclosed soon.

“These are challenging times. As HR professionals, we need to be the hope for our community and must live with optimism. As a team, MAHRP is committed to bring several virtual learning opportunities to all our members and the community at large,” MAHRP President Hussain Afeef, who also serves as the Regional Director of Training, Development and Quality Assurance at LUX* Resorts, said.

“We must use this opportunity to the best of our abilities.”

MAHRP is the first professional association registered in the Maldives, dedicated to human resources and people development. The association’s mission is to serve the needs of HR professionals by providing the most current and comprehensive resources, and to advance the profession by promoting HR’s essential values, setting professional standards and providing the know-how. It is committed to linking and connecting HR professionals and practitioners locally and oversees through signature events and membership activities.

As part of its aim to develop human resources, MAHRP regularly hosts knowledge share events.

The association has also organised exclusive training events in Maldives with world’s leading customer experience consultant Ron Kaufman and world-renowned motivational speaker Robin Banks, the first ever National HR Convention and Expo, and the first ever learning and development conference in Maldives.

Interested candidates can register for the webinars by filling out these forms: May 11 session and May 27 session.