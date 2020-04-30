Kurumba Maldives installs water bottling plant, aims to be plastic-free by 2021

Kurumba Maldives has installed a water bottling plant, allowing the resort to bid farewell to large amounts of plastic bottles.

The plant was established and ready to be fully launched when Kurumba had to suspend its operations on April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Just before our small break, we were just about ready to fully launch our in-house bottled water. A project that had long been in the pipe line was finally completed, tested and approved. A lucky few were able to sample the new bottled water, and we were very keen to get it up and running across the resort,” an announcement read.

When Kurumba reopens on July 1, it will be producing some 400 litres of bottled drinking water every day – both still and sparkling.

This will enable the resort to reduce 12 tons of plastic bottles each month and will play a major role in its pledge to move away from all forms of single use plastics by 2021.

The bottling plant is located next to the resort’s existing water desalination plant, where the initial conversion of sea water to fresh water takes place. The desalinated water then undergoes two more rounds of filtration and sterilisation to ensure it meets international drinking standards.

The glass bottles in which the water is served to guests are reused after getting washed, sterilised and refilled at the bottling plant.

“This is more and more a common practice here in the Maldives, and if we all work together, with this, and other well-planned initiatives, we can help meet the Maldives government’s plan to stop using all single use plastics by 2025, or even before,” the announcement read.

Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the Maldives.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun.

Today, the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed. About 1,000 tourists visited the island in 1972; now, it is over 1.5 million tourists, staying in over 150 resorts throughout the Maldives.

Kurumba is set on a tropical island in the North Male Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious Two Bedroom Villa, spread amongst the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach.

With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment — all the while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.