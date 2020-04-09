The Ritz-Carlton appoints Nabeel Abdulla as sales director for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Nabeel Abdulla as the Director of Sales (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Nabeel commenced his new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on March 16.

He joins the Ritz-Carlton Maldives’ pre-opening team from The Small Maldives Island Co., where he served as Group Director of International Sales and Distribution — a role that allowed him to spearhead the sales and distribution division of Amilla Fushi and Finolhu for the past seven years.

A Maldivian national born in the southernmost Addu city, Nabeel has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and was involved in the opening and launching of four top-tier resorts and one city hotel in the Maldives.

He started his journey in the hospitality sector at an early age, working in various front office and reservation roles at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Gili (now Gili Lankanfushi). He eventually moved into sales and marketing, taking up the post of Sales and Marketing Manager for Huvafen Fushi by Per AQUUM in 2006.

After spending almost three years at Huvafen Fushi, Nabeel joined the opening team of the highly anticipated Holiday Inn Male’ (now Hotel Jen), the first international hotel in capital Male, as Director of Sales and Marketing in 2009.

After the successful launch of IHG’s first hotel in the Maldives, Nabeel moved to the Anantara Hotels & Resorts in 2010 to open its flagship property Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, where he was responsible for launching and establishing the resort in key international markets.

Known by almost everyone in the wider circle of Maldivian tourism professionals and a friend of industry marketers, Nabeel is often tipped in the industry as one of the best sales and marketing professionals in the Maldives.

He was a recipient of multiple industry and community awards for his efforts in the hospitality industry. Most recently, he was named amongst the 20 most influential sales and marketing professionals in the Maldives by Corporate Maldives, the leading business magazine of Maldives.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.