One&Only Reethi Rah Maldives partners with Olive Ridley Project to open turtle rehabilitation centre

Luxury Maldivian resort One&Only Reethi Rah has partnered with The Olive Ridley Project in opening a turtle rehabilitation habitat.

Located at the property’s Dive & Excursions Centre, the habitat has been designed to help injured turtles.

Under the care of a dedicated biologist, each turtle is given specialist treatment such as physiotherapy and surgery. The property also keeps trap of the surrounding turtle population by taking photo IDs of each animal and sharing it with the sea turtle ID programme.

“This partnership is very special for One&Only Reethi Rah. We have been fortunate to have several female green sea turtles choose our beaches to make their nests for many years and we feel privileged to share our island with these wonderful creatures,” Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Doubling as a guest experience, guests can come in to name to name the turtles and join twice daily feedings at the centre while learning about the turtles currently housed.

“We are working towards building a number of rehabilitation centres in different locations within the Maldives for turtles requiring ongoing care. Partnering with One&Only Reethi Rah as the first resort in North Male Atoll to build a rescue hub for turtles is a big step forward,” Dr Claire Petros from the Olive Ridley Project said.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can also enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.