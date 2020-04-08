Maldives to host online forum on post-coronavirus tourism recovery

Tourism promotion officials in Maldives have announced plans to host a series of online discussion forums to explore ways to market the Maldives tourism in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) said discussion forums will be held in small groups amongst tourism industry marketeers in the coming days.

“The objective of the Tourism Industry Marketeers Forum is to share ideas on overcoming challenges faced by the industry due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Also, to gather industry expertise and opinions in marketing the destination and attempt to send out mutual destination messages,” an announcement read.

“We look forward to your valued participation and contribution to the Tourism Industry Marketeers Forum.”

MMPRC said details of the forum will be announced later.

MMPRC hosted the first ever Tourism Marketeers Evening in 2019. The forum brought together marketing professionals from the Maldives’ hospitality industry for discussions on pressing issues.

The Covid-19 outbreak has hit the Maldivian economy hard, as travel restrictions and other preventive measures affect the country’s lucrative tourism industry, which contributes the bulk of the island nation’s state revenue and foreign reserves.

Before the pandemic, the government had been bullish about tourism prospects, targeting two million, high-spending holidaymakers this year after last year’s record 1.7 million.

However, tourist arrivals saw a year-over-year decline of 22.8 per cent in the first 10 days of March. Officials say the number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives could drop by half in 2020.

With arrival numbers falling and a blanket visa suspension in effect, several resorts across the Maldives had been closed.

Tourism has been the bedrock of the Maldives’ economic success. The $5 billion-dollar economy grew by 6.7 per cent in 2018 with tourism generating 60 per cent of foreign income.

However, the government is at present projecting a possible 5.7 per cent economic contraction this year — an estimated $778 million hit.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Seventeen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except four Maldivians who had returned from the United Kingdom — were later identified.

However, 13 out of the 17 have made full recoveries. The four Maldivian patients are being treated at designated quarantine facilities, whilst the other two had been repatriated to their home country of Italy.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration has allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including a partial curfew in capital Male and its suburbs, and a nationwide closing of schools, colleges and universities. Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks have also been shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital have been asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands is also in effect.