MAHRP postpones National HR Convention over coronavirus fears

Maldives Association of Human Resource Professionals (MAHRP) has postponed the National HR Convention and EXPO 2020 due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a statement, MAHRP said on Friday that the convention, initially set to be held from March 14-15 at the main convention centre of Dharubaaruge in capital Male, had been postponed due to the impact and high risks involved in hosting a mass gathering of 300 HR professionals and international speakers. The decision was taken after a careful review with Health Protection Agency (HPA), it added.

MAHRP stressed that the event had been rescheduled to July 6-7.

“We have received several registrations and each one of them will be updated with this change, for those who have already paid, we will be contacting you with various options. MAHRP assures you that July 2020 Convention will even be better with a world class set of speakers and experts,” the statement read.

“We apologise for any inconveniences this may cause to you. It was a very difficult decision and we made it for the best interest of our HR professionals, participants and the entire nation.”

The second National HR Convention and EXPO is themed under, “Transformation and Culture – Future of Human Capital”. All keynotes and sessions will focus on sub-themes: People Transformation and Culture, Talent Development and Retention, HR Tech and Agility, Wellness at Workplace, and Leadership and Human Capital Strategy.

The event will witness the attendance of world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as local experts and speakers covering industry best practices and new trends in HR strategies. They will also share stories of transformational experiences within the world of human capital development.

In addition to the learning opportunities from world-class speakers, the National HR Convention and EXPO will showcase products, services and solutions with a specific focus on HR and related technologies from service providers.

MAHRP is the first professional association registered in the Maldives, dedicated to human resources and people development. The association’s mission is to serve the needs of HR professionals by providing the most current and comprehensive resources, and to advance the profession by promoting HR’s essential values, setting professional standards and providing the know-how. It is committed to linking and connecting HR professionals and practitioners locally and oversees through signature events and membership activities.

As part of its aim to develop human resources, MAHRP regularly hosts knowledge share events.

The association has also organised exclusive training events in Maldives with world’s leading customer experience consultant Ron Kaufman and world-renowned motivational speaker Robin Banks, the first ever National HR Convention and Expo, and the first ever learning and development conference in Maldives.

In addition to the National HR Convention and EXPO 2020, MAHRP’s line-up of events for 2020 includes the second Learning and Development Conference in July, as well as sessions with world-renowned speakers such as Marshall Goldsmith, Robin Banks and Ron Kaufman. Regular HR best practice share sessions will also be held across the Maldives.

MAHRP will also continue its research partnership with Villa College and hospitality sector awareness programme with Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI).