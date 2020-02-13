Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives appoints Philippe Claverotte as General Manager

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives has announced the appointment of Philippe Claverotte as the resort’s new General Manager.

Claverotte’s career spans almost 30 years and includes luxury hotel groups and resorts across 12 different countries. This is his fifth leadership role in a luxury property.

Prior to joining Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives, Philippe was previously the General Manager of Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa Maldives, Sofitel Bora Bora, and Chateau Royal Resort & Spa New Caledonia.

Speaking three languages (French, English and Spanish), Philippe is particularly focused on creating and implementing sales and marketing objectives and strategies, team leadership and ensuring a personalised guest experience and customer service management.

“As the first property launched by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, I am delighted to join Atmosphere Kanifushi at such an integral time in the resort’s development. I will be working hard to achieve even higher levels of hospitality and delivering our guests the resort experience that only a resort of Atmosphere Hotels & Resort can offer by following the core philosophy of The Joy of Giving’,” Claverotte was quoted in a statement, as saying.

The recent upgrade at Atmosphere Kanifushi with 40 brand new overwater villas is just one of many steps to push forward the ambitious plans of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. The Indian Ocean hospitality group has recently announced that several new properties will be added to their existing five property portfolio.

“We are delighted with Phillippe’s recent appointment as our General Manager for Atmosphere Kanifushi. With his extensive experience and knowledge of luxury hospitality, he will play an integral role in the continual success of the resort,” Giri Venkat, President and Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, said.

Located in the Lhaviyani atoll, five-star Atmosphere Kanifushi is 2km long and surrounded by a turquoise lagoon, reached by a 30-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.

Atmosphere Kanifushi is truly a paradisiacal island, featuring lush green palm trees, flourishing tropical vegetation, and white sandy beaches. The resort is home to a natural coral reef that surrounds the island, ready for exploration.

Guests at Atmosphere Kanifushi are already part of the generous premium All-Inclusive Platinum Plus Plan, that provides an all-encompassing, hassle-free holiday – food and beverages, dining experiences, activities, excursions, and exclusive services and amenities in some of the largest entry-level beach villas in the Maldives.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean hospitality group currently based in the Maldives.

Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship lifestyle luxury sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; and then OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018. The newest addition to the portfolio, VARU by Atmosphere, opened in October 2019.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.