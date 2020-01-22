Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives unveils new overwater villas

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives has unveiled 40 brand-new overwater villas, further cementing its position as a leading five-star Maldivian resort, offering the discerning traveller the ultimate in luxury accommodation.

With the new villas that were completed in December, there are now two overwater villa options available to guests; 12 facing the main island for the best sunrise views, and 28 sunset view villas with private pool.

Positioned over a stunning turquoise lagoon, the new overwater villas offer both an elegant retreat and a unique experience. Guests can spot marine wildlife including reef sharks passing by from the privacy of their villa decks, and enjoy uninterrupted views of the ocean.

The interior design of the new villas has been carefully selected to complement the island surroundings, with accents of blue and tropical colours, along with Maldivian style soft furnishings and intricate wall art. The large bathroom is a spacious haven and glass-panes built into the floor allow guests to gaze upon the ocean below without leaving their villa.

Villas are equipped with all mod-cons and direct access to the water means guests can take a dip into the lagoon from their own private wooden sundeck. Twenty-four-hour butler service ensures guests’ needs are always met – from making restaurant reservations, to arranging snorkelling excursions and booking spa treatments.

Located on the northwest lagoon of Kanifushi island, the overwater villas are set across two wooden walkways, interconnecting in the middle. The result is a stylish cross-over formation and provides the perfect place for guests to stroll along and enjoy the waves and beaches nearby.

A brand-new overwater restaurant, “Pier Six,” has also been built on the new overwater peninsula, offering guests a range of cuisines, including an array of seafood and Japanese Teppanyaki grill options. “Pier Six” has been designed in the shape of a native Manta Ray, and features high ceilings and blue marble walls, with indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate up to 60 guests.

“Perfect for those after a unique villa experience and the chance to be close to the ocean, we have developed the new overwater villas at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives specifically to offer guests a wider choice of accommodation options,” Venkata Giri, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We are committed to growing and developing the resort to reflect the needs and desires of our customers and we’re confident the overwater villas will give guests an experience they will never forget.”

Located in the Lhaviyani atoll, five-star Atmosphere Kanifushi is 2km long and surrounded by a turquoise lagoon, reached by a 30-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.

Atmosphere Kanifushi is truly a paradisiacal island, featuring lush green palm trees, flourishing tropical vegetation, and white sandy beaches. The resort is home to a natural coral reef that surrounds the island, ready for exploration.

Guests at Atmosphere Kanifushi are already part of the generous premium All-Inclusive Platinum Plus Plan, that provides an all-encompassing, hassle-free holiday – food and beverages, dining experiences, activities, excursions, and exclusive services and amenities in some of the largest entry-level beach villas in the Maldives.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean hospitality group currently based in the Maldives.

Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship lifestyle luxury sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; and then OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018. The newest addition to the portfolio, VARU by Atmosphere, opened in October 2019.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.