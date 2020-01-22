Coco Bodu Hithi to launch Maldives’ first floating yoga studio

Coco Bodu Hithi has announced plans to launch the first floating yoga studio in the Maldives.

The innovative concept is a collaborative efforts between Coco Collection and AquaX Academy from Beijing, China. Founded by lululemon China Ambassador Queenie Xiao, the academy is a pioneer of innovative water sports and the first to introduce a floating studio concept in China.

Using stand-up paddle boards in the pristine lagoon of the island, recreational stand up paddle classes and floating yoga classes will be made available to guests at Coco Bodu Hithi beginning in March.

Floating yoga, also known as stand-up paddleboard yoga, is an increasingly popular fitness activity. As with regular yoga, floating yoga utilises the principles of balance, strength, flexibility, and meditation. The practice of floating yoga allows guests to embrace the benefit of yoga in nature, whilst also participating in an invigorating and unique workout by constantly finding balance on the moving water.

“We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with AquaX Academy to launch the very first floating fitness studio in the Maldives, as they are leaders in the fitness industry. This will be an exciting experience for our guests, where they can enjoy our beautiful waters in a new way,” Shafa Shabeer, the Director of Marketing for Coco Bodu Hithi, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

As part of this collaboration, Coco Bodu Hithi will also be hosting a four-day SUP- yoga retreat led by elite instructors from AquaX Academy as part of the “Ocean Sweat Life” SUP retreat programme advocated by Queenie and her fellow lululemon ambassadors who share the love for ocean and fit-living lifestyle. The first retreat will take place from March 15-19, and will include regular yoga classes as well as introductory Stand-up paddling and floating yoga sessions in the sea.

“I believe that bringing workout to water is an exercise regime change which makes our members happier. The challenge-seeking active society is looking forward to extending their practice to nature, in which we are excited to take the lead,” Queenie was quoted in the statement, as saying.

Coco Bodu Hithi, the flagship property in Coco Collection’s portfolio, is a chic retreat where you reconnect with yourself, your loved ones and the wonder of the natural world.

Translating island life into contemporary sophistication, the resort, which is accessible by a 40-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, offers 100 villas that are surrounded by the calm view of the lagoon and the soothing sound of the waves.

Dive Ocean Bodu Hithi is a PADI Five-Star Gold Palm Resort diving centre, offering customised diving experiences for beginners and experienced divers. Over 30 dive sites are easily accessible from Coco Bodu Hithi.