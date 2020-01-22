W Maldives appoints Nuaas Mohamed as Sales, Marketing Director

W Hotels has appointed Nuaas Mohamed as the Director of Sales and Marketing for W Maldives.

Nuaas joins W Maldives from Huvafen Fushi Maldives, where he served as the Director of Sales from 2017 to 2019.

The Maldivian national brings over 13 years’ experience in the hospitality industry which has seen him hold sales positions at leading luxury resorts in Maldives such as Six Senses Laamu and Gili Lankanfushi, where he built a strong network of business relationships with key industry members to develop commercial partnerships with.

His experience in the luxury sector, combined with his well-rounded knowledge of sales and large network of trade contacts will prove highly valuable to W Maldives — a brand with which he is already familiar, having worked for the resort from 2008 to 2011 — and will help further enhance the brand’s prominence and reputation amongst both trade partners and guests.

Located 25 minutes by seaplane from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, W Maldives is the private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirts with one’s senses.

The playful personality of the island sparks infinite days above and beneath the ocean in a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs. Go gourmet at six eateries and bars, where every story starts with endless possibilities to go with the flow from dawn till dusk.

Photo: Nuaas Mohamed (L)