St. Regis Maldives announces ultra-exclusive buyout option

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced an exclusive private island experience poised to offer ultra-exclusivity seeking travellers and their guests an extraordinary getaway, unmatched in the Maldives.

A bespoke experience dedicated to complete personalisation, the comprehensive buyout presents guests with the keys to Vommuli Island where an elevated sense of privacy is accompanied by world-class amenities and high-touch service, ensuring an unforgettable time at the resort.

Upon arrival to the finest address, guests are welcomed by the refined team of St. Regis Hosts and will enjoy signature St. Regis Butler Service, wholly dedicated to delivering a completely curated stay that reimagines the resort’s elegant programming and elevates the award-winning facilities.

Suited for group travel, buyout guests can indulge in their dream vacation with a perfectly crafted itinerary of ayurvedic healing treatments at the Iridium Spa; dolphin cruising and snorkeling excursions aboard the resort’s custom Azimut Flybridge 66 Yacht, Norma; or a barbecue dinner along Alba’s beachfront infinity pool paired with renowned wines from Decanter, the award-wining wine cellar.

“We are proud to offer a private, customised stay for our guests who are looking to create intimate memories and believe this is the perfect complement to our regular offerings,” Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Our mission has always been to provide a luxurious getaway for our guests and this buyout option seeks to deliver an unprecedented experience, perfect for destination weddings, private parties and other large events.”

The Private Island Experience grants premier access to the resort’s portfolio of 77 transcendent signature villas including the illustrious John Jacob Astor Estate, the most expansive overwater villa in the Maldives.

Accommodating up to 154 guests, the buyout experience includes daily breakfast at Alba, the resort’s signature restaurant, along with a daily food and beverage credit to use at any of the six unique restaurants and bars.

For the active-minded, guests will have unlimited use of non-motorised watersports (excluding diving) offered at the Watersports Center, and 24-hour access to the state-of-the-art fitness centre for workouts including anti-gravity yoga and meditation practice.

The Private Island Experience starts at USD 250,000 per night.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.

The St. Regis Maldives is nestled on a private island in the secluded Dhaalu atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from the main Velana International Airport by seaplane, guests are transported to a newfound paradise.

Designed with great respect to its natural surroundings, the resort is surrounded by a large house reef and the island is defined by several distinct ecological areas: lagoon, beach coastal and jungle. At The St. Regis Maldives, guests have the luxury of staying in one of the 77 island and overwater villas, shrouded in lush tropical flora, each with a private pool.

There are seven distinct dining venues, including an Asian specialty restaurant, a modern Italian restaurant that features a grand staircase, an underground wine cellar restaurant, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a pop-up restaurant in the middle of the resort.

The signature Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Maldives promises a transformative journey in an oasis of tropically inspired sophistication. Alighting atop the scintillating waves of the Indian Ocean, the 1,850-square-metre overwater sanctuary features plush furnishings set against white oak interiors to create an ambience of elegant tranquility.