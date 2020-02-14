Valentine’s bliss at Anantara Maldives, Niyama Private Islands

This year, why not celebrate the season of love in style with a trip to paradise with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives?

A celebration of your love with your significant other doesn’t have to be limited to just one day of the year; with these offers for Anantara Veli, Anantara Dhigu and Naladhu Private Island, as well as Niyama Private Islands Maldives, you can have an extended celebration in paradise!

‘Honeymoon Dream’ at Naladhu

At Naladhu Private Island, enjoy a romantic indulgence every day in an island to call your own with only 20 houses in one of the most exclusive retreats for the elite. You’ll be pampered with exclusive experiences designed just for romance.

Untold bliss awaits. Stay minimum of four nights in a luxury villa and enjoy an exclusive experience every day of your stay. It’s the perfect start to a lifetime of adventure.

Package includes:

Minimum four nights’ accommodation

Day 1: Chilled Champagne and a selection of gourmet chocolates

Day 2: Luxury aromatic bath decorated with petals and candles

Day 3: In-house Anantara Signature 60-minute couples’ massage

Day 4: One 30-minute professional photo shoot

Day 5: A day of indulgent privacy and relaxation in your house

Day 6: One ‘Intimate Dining Affair’: a 3-course dinner menu for two

Day 7: Complimentary airport transfer for the bride

The multi-award-winning Naladhu Private Island is the epitome of exclusivity and luxury. Twenty elegant and spacious houses with pool, secluded pristine white beaches and kaleidoscopic reefs make Naladhu Private Island Maldives a vision of tropical perfection.

Every experience on the island is bespoke, luxurious and timeless. Guests are spoilt for choice with exquisite culinary options including dining on demand service in the 24-hour restaurant, The Living Room, indulgent spa experiences, and butlers being on call 24/7.

Adventures await guests above and below the ocean’s surface, from chartering a private yacht to enjoying a picnic on a private island, to rocketing into the sky with a Superman jet pack, snorkelling with manta rays and sharks or surfing the waves.

Rates start from USD 925++. For reservations please call +960 664 4111 or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.

‘Honeymoon and Romance’ at Anantara Veli, Dhigu

Celebrating love in inspirational ways, as this special couple’s getaway by Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort spoil you with thoughtful indulgence. Travel in style by resort speedboat, arriving to decadent Champagne and chocolates.

Cherish the luxury of breakfast in bed with a view of the ocean. Dine by Design in romantic seclusion, choosing from a collection of fine dining menus complete with a private chef and butler.

Package includes:

Accommodation in an overwater bungalow (Anantara Veli), or Sunrise Beach Villa, Sunrise Over Water Suite or Anantara Over Water Pool Suite (Anantara Dhigu)

Daily breakfast in bed for two

Return speedboat transfers for two

Champagne and chocolates on arrival for two

10 per cent off all Anantara Spa treatments

One Dining by Design journey including select wines for two people

Late check-out (subject to availability)

Anantara Veli is an adults-only private island fringed by quintessential Maldives overwater bungalows. A 35-minute speedboat ride from the capital and Velana International Airport, the island lies in a peaceful azure lagoon shared with sister resorts, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Naladhu Maldives Private Island.

Designed for sweeping romance, couples can hide away in luxury or venture into the heart of the island for star-lit moments in an orchid garden or open-air cinema. Candlelight dinners take place over the waters at the Maldives’ finest Thai restaurant, Baan Huraa, or the resort’s private picnic island, Gulhifushi.

For those looking for activity and novel experiences, Anantara Veli features an on-site water sports centre, Aquafanatics, with PADI diving and luxury surfing with Tropicsurf. Daily meditation and yoga sessions are led by the resident yogi in an ocean-facing yoga pavilion.

The lush garden spa in traditional Maldivian style greets with the soothing scent of orchid. Five personal treatment suites with dedicated Ayurveda set-ups offer garden views and a soaking tub in front of a waterfall. A serene relaxation courtyard with hot and cold plunge pools invites pre- or post-treatment unwinding.

Situated on Dhigufinolhu island in the South Male Atoll is Anantara Dhigu, where luxury meets simplicity. The resort comprises of the most spacious of luxury villas coupled with private plunge pools while just being a quick 35-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport.

Anantara Dhigu provides a harmonious combination of both the romantic, adventure and family friendly. Upon arrival guests can peer into the crystal waters below the jetty at puffer fish, sting rays and baby reef sharks.

Choose between villas perfectly positioned to catch the sunrise or sunset, or those that have their own private plunge pool. Among Maldives luxury accommodation, Anantara Dhigu is outstanding with its choice of stylishly designed villas and suites. A number of these villas come with direct access to the powdery white beach and all only steps away from the tranquil lagoon.

Parents can relax while little ones are entertained for hours and spoilt for choice with Anantara’s kids club and numerous activities available. Thrill the family with adventures that include water bobbing, surfing and deep sea fishing. Families can even take a short pontoon ride to the island of Guli Fushi, picnic on the deserted beaches and experience some of the best snorkelling in the Maldives.

The cuisine at Anantara Dhigu is an inspiring Maldives restaurant gastronomic experience. Dining is relaxed and informal, with an array of seafood and meat grills, fine Italian cuisine and varying themed buffet dinners, to lighter meals poolside for lunch.

Anantara Dhigu’s evocative location is matched by a tranquil island design approach that feels like home away from home while providing guests with their every need.

Rates start from USD 1,198++ at both Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort. For reservations please contact: dhigumaldives@anantara.com (Anantara Dhigu) and velimaldives@anantara.com (Anantara Veli).

‘Love Me, Spoil Me and Spa Me’ at Niyama

Niyama Private Islands Maldives fulfils the escapist dreams by offering a myriad of ways to celebrate their honeymoon

An indulgence in love with champagne toasts, couple’s spa rituals, deserted sandbank picnics, and horizons unending.

Two Maldivian islands, one romantic retreat. Revel in a world of your own, with a gourmet picnic on a deserted sandbank, or a sensory couple’s spa ritual. Capture your moments of bliss with a Champagne toast to forever. Your very own island love nest surrounded by horizons of blue.

Package includes:

Stay of three nights or more

One bottle of Champagne upon arrival

Daily buffet breakfast and dinner for two

One Teppanyaki lunch at Nest for two

60-minute spa ritual for two at Drift by Niyama Spa

Private destination dining on a deserted sandbank for two

Return seaplane transfers

Niyama offers more than a luxury retreat in the Maldives. Going beyond conventional concepts of lavish accommodation, sumptuous cuisines, and lavish services, Niyama presents every visitor with myriad opportunities to create their own exceptional island experience.

With twin islands Play and Chill, Niyama offers you the true luxury of choice, with everything expected from an island resort and so much more.

Chill is true to its name. You can discover new depths of relaxation at the Drift Spa, or take in a movie under the stars at the outdoor cinema. Just off the coast, enjoy a fine dining experience at Edge accessible only by speedboat, while Subsix invites you the world’s finest underwater seafood restaurant and night club.

Play provides delightful diversions for those looking for more active pursuits. On the water, you can kayak around the islands or discover why Niyama is amongst the hottest surfing destinations. Bicyclists can explore the island at their own pace, perhaps lured by the aromas from the chef’s spice gardens.

Rates start from USD 1,165++. For reservations and enquiries, call +960 664 4111 or email reservations@niyama.com.