Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives to host elevated dining experience with Chef Jef Schuur

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has announced plans to host a 10-night long exclusive culinary experience with Michelin-starred Chef Jef Schuur.

From February 10-19, Chef Jef will present an exciting degustation menu at one of the most exquisite outlets of the resort, FireDOOR.

FireDOOR, the resort’s speciality restaurant where Chef Jef will host his culinary experiences, sets the stage for special celebrations. Guests can enjoy a hive of activity at the show kitchen featuring an impressive Josper grill to fire up appetites. The custom-built oven enables chefs to smoke, slow roast, hot roast as well as bake and grill directly on coals, bringing a unique and exciting dining barbecue experience to the Maldives.

During his culinary residence at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, Chef Jef will also be sharing his passion of produce and culinary experiences with the resort’s guests in celebration of Valentines Day; a unique, specially-curated menu will be served under the stars for couples to enjoy with beautifully paired Champagne.

“Our belief is to create extraordinary experiences for our valued guests and innovate continuously to provide something new. With this collaboration, we will add more character to our finest restaurant on the island, where the diners will get a taste of Chef Jef’s signature dishes, which he describes as artistic and unique inspired by tradition with refined flavours,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

An hour and a half from Amsterdam, 20 minutes by boat from Den Helder — between the land and the sea — lies Texel, an island in the Frisian archipelago that is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is where Chef Jef, hand in hand with his wife Nadine Mögling, chose to open a Michelin-starred restaurant and several beautiful modern suites in what was once a presbytery.

With the changing tides, Chef Jef cooks with local products in a no-nonsense and unique style. He is always looking for harmonious contrast in taste and texture.

Nadine, a sommelier, is an expert in European wines and uses her extensive knowledge of organic and natural wines to create subtle and unique pairings to complement the cuisine’s harmonious contrasts of tastes and textures.

Located in North Male Atoll and a 25-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.