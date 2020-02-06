Maldives exhibits at Bride Show Dubai

Maldives has been exhibited at The Bride Show Dubai.

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with partners from the tourism industry, are participating at The Bride Show Dubai, held from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Bride Show Dubai is the largest and most diverse consumer market of brides-to-be and fashion conscious women in the region. Based on figures from 2019, the fair had over 1,000 exhibitors and 23,000 plus visitors from all over UAE and the GCC region.

“This fair allows a great exposure for the Maldives to be promoted as the most desirable wedding destination amongst honeymooners and couples,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

The 60sqm Maldives stand is designed to represent the unique honeymoon and wedding experiences available in the Maldives. The stand has a photo booth where visitors can take pictures alongside stunning images from the Maldives.

As the fair is targeted to brides-to-be and honeymooners, a brochure depicting ‘the Romantic Side of Life’ is available at the stand.

“The Bride Show Dubai is a great platform to promote Maldives to a prime audience in the wedding segment. This is the first time MMPRC has taken part in a bridal fair with a special focus on this niche market this year,” the statement read.

“MMPRC hope to increase the number of tourist arrivals from Middle East through this fair and other various marketing activities focused to this region.”

A total of 60,003 tourist arrivals from the Middle East were recorded in 2019. It was a 15.1 per cent increase compared to the previous year.