Maldives launches taxi ad campaign in Italy

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched a taxi advertising campaign in Italy.

Through this campaign, Maldives will be promoted as the most desirable tourist destination in the Italian market, one of the biggest source markets to Maldives tourism.

During this mega campaign, 80 taxis have been branded with advertisements that show key tourist attractions in Maldives and the most unique experiences available in Maldives. These stunning ads are placed on super sides, back seat covers and taxi receipts for a month.

The campaign also coincides with the Maldives’ participation at Italy’s biggest travel trade fair, Fiera Milano (BIT), held from February 9-11 in Milan.

“MMPRC will continue marketing campaigns focusing Italy in 2020,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

“In this regard, MMPRC will participate in two major tourism fairs and organise press, influencer and celebrity familiarisation trips along with joint campaigns with travel agencies including Online campaigns and outdoor campaign.”

Italy is the oldest and one of the most important markets to Maldives tourism. By the end of 2019, a total of 136,343 tourists — an increase of 29.5 per cent over 2018 — from Italy visited the Maldives.