Fushifaru Maldives revives tradition, to host coconut palm climbing competition

Climbing coconut palms was a staple skill amongst early Maldivians to gather coconuts and palm fronds for making everything from twine and baskets to mats and fans and to harvest fruits, leaves and spices that typify traditional Maldivian cuisine.

But like many other traditions, this important cultural activity has been lost to the ages; in fact, it hasn’t been practiced at a national level in years!

That’s about to change, as Fushifaru Maldives, a boutique resort known for offering a collection of indigenous Maldivian experiences to its guests, plans to host Lhaviyani atoll’s very first coconut climbing competition on February 28.

“We are extremely excited to be reviving this Maldivian tradition that hasn’t taken place since 1985,” an announcement by the resort read.

To celebrate this revival of tradition, Fushifaru is inviting participants from different resorts around Lhaviyani atoll. Sponsors are also invited to take part in this special event.

The winner of the competition will win a cash prize and a free stay for two at the resort.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our amazing Maldivian culture by bringing back one of our fantastic traditions. Not only will it be an occasion to remember, but it will also be a fantastic opportunity to connect with colleagues from other resorts in our beautiful Lhaviyani atoll,” the announcement read.

