Maldives kicks off 2020 fam trip series with South African journos

Maldives Marketing and Public Relation Corporation (MMPRC) has welcomed a team of journalists from South Africa for the first familiarisation trip planned for the year.

The team comprises journalists and editors well known for their travel and lifestyle articles on publications such as Sail and Leisure, Wildside, Getaway, Cosmopolitan and Khuluma.

During their six-day trip, these journalists will be staying at Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Adaaran Club Rannalhi and Adaaran Select Meedhupparu.

The media team will get the chance to experience unique aspects and cuisines from each of the resorts. The team will also witness unique experiences offered by Maldivian resorts such as excursions and cruises.

These experiences will be featured as articles in the respective publication of each of the journalists.

“The aim of this trip is to further expand the exposure and promote the destination in the South African market,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

A total of 9,545 tourists arrivals were recorded from South Africa last year. This is a 23.1 per cent increase compared to 2018.