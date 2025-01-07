Entertainment
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell bring intimate performances to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with event organisers Music in Paradise, has announced that Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform at the private island resort from September 6 to 13, 2025. This week-long event offers a blend of tropical island relaxation with three intimate performances set on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Additionally, rumours suggest that the duo, known for their love of Espresso Martinis, might make a surprise appearance behind the bar.
Anthony Callea, an ARIA Award-winning artist, is celebrated as one of Australia’s most accomplished vocalists and entertainers. With a career spanning two decades, he boasts eight albums, TV concert specials, numerous tours, and appearances at major events and on television. His latest album, ‘FORTY LOVE*’, released in October 2022 to commemorate his 40th birthday, debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA album chart. Over the years, Callea has performed for HM Queen Elizabeth II, Luciano Pavarotti, and other notable figures, while also touring with music legends such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross.
Tim Campbell is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most versatile and beloved entertainers, excelling in acting, hosting, musical theatre, and recording. He is best known for his role as Dan Baker in ‘Home & Away’ and Tom Parker in the Logie Award-winning series ‘House Husbands’. Campbell’s extensive musical theatre repertoire includes roles such as Roger in ‘Rent’, Johnny O’Keefe in ‘SHOUT! The Legend of the Wild One’, Bobby in ‘The Boyfriend’, Fiyero in ‘Wicked’, and Corny Collins in the national tour of ‘Hairspray the Arena Spectacular’. As a recording artist, his debut album, ‘High School Disco’, released in 2014, debuted at No. 25 on the ARIA charts.
In 2023, Callea and Campbell joined forces for their ‘Up Close & Unpredictable’ live concert tour across Australia. They also performed a series of shows at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House, celebrating the music of Elton John and George Michael.
A VIP Experience package for this exclusive event is available for A$3,890 per person (twin share) and includes seven nights in a two-story Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The package features:
- Entry to three exclusive events
- Three intimate performances
- Meet-and-greet with Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell
- A professional photo with the performers
- Music in Paradise welcome bag
- Event poster and commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary tea, coffee, and bottled water replenished daily in the villa
- A group yoga session
- A group “Learn to Surf” experience
- Complimentary snorkel trip and snorkelling gear use
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
This unique event promises an unforgettable experience, combining world-class entertainment with the serene beauty of the Maldives. Additional package details can be found at Music in Paradise’s official website.
Entertainment
Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa proudly hosted the highly anticipated Art Week 2024, a celebration of creativity and community facilitated through a dynamic partnership with Clay Studio Maldives. The month-long studio residency culminated during Art Week, offering a series of inspiring workshops and interactive sessions that brought art to life for both guests and Heartists (Pullman’s talented team members).
The Clay Studio, located in the serene and lush Migili Room, became a tranquil haven for artistic exploration. Surrounded by the island’s tropical greenery, it was the heart of creativity on the island, offering diverse hands-on experiences such as hand-building, wheel-throwing, and ornament painting classes.
Guests and Heartists were immersed in the tactile world of clay, crafting unique pieces and creating memories to cherish for a lifetime. The Clay Studio’s warm and inclusive atmosphere allowed participants of all skill levels to discover the joy of working with clay under the guidance of expert artists from Clay Studio Maldives.
Riaan Drever, the General Manager, reflected on the success of the collaboration, expressing that Art Week 2024 had been an extraordinary experience. He emphasised that the partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives brought a unique blend of creativity, relaxation, and personal expression to Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. He found it heartwarming to see guests and Heartists connect through art, taking home not just souvenirs but meaningful experiences.
Ahmed Muaz, Co-Founder of The Clay Studio Maldives, also shared his delight in the collaboration, stating that it was a pleasure to offer the pottery program during Art Week 2024. He praised the opportunity to work with the Pullman team to enhance the guest experience and expressed joy in sharing the craft of pottery in such a dynamic and inspiring environment.
The event showcased Pullman’s commitment to offering creative and immersive guest experiences, seamlessly blending the artistic journey with the island’s natural beauty. This initiative reflects Pullman’s dedication to art and cultural enrichment, a core element of its global identity and commitment to fostering local creativity and talent.
Entertainment
Electrifying New Year’s Eve with Dj Luca Schreiner at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is gearing up to enchant guests with ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’, a vibrant celebration set to take place from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the exuberance of a Brazilian carnival, this festive program promises unforgettable experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Maldives.
The celebrations will feature a blend of dazzling performances and nourishing culinary delights. The highlight of the season will be the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, offering an exquisite feast followed by a breathtaking fireworks display over the Indian Ocean.
Adding to the excitement, internationally renowned DJ Luca Schreiner will deliver an electrifying performance. The German music producer and DJ, celebrated for his chart-topping remixes and soulful beats with over 100 million streams on the music platform, will bring the festivities to life, creating an unforgettable night as guests dance their way into 2025.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a luxurious escape for those seeking tranquility and adventure. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the underwater, brimming with vibrant marine life and colorful corals. The resort boasts 69 lavishly designed overwater and beach villas, seamlessly blending modern luxury with the natural beauty of the island. Conveniently accessible via a 30-minute seaplane flight from Malé or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a speedboat ride, the resort provides an idyllic setting for a festive getaway.
Entertainment
Kurumba Maldives, Marvin Humes ring in 2025 with exclusive beachfront DJ set
This New Year’s Eve, Kurumba Maldives is set to welcome DJ, producer, and broadcaster, Marvin Humes for an unforgettable party and DJ set at the five-star resort’s iconic Kandu Bar.
Marvin will lead guests into 2025 with a curated set to ring in the New Year, as Kandu Bar transforms into the ultimate NYE party destination. Expect a mix of luxury, vibrant music, and the breathtaking setting of the Maldivian ocean, creating a celebration like no other.
With a career spanning two decades, Marvin Humes has become a household name in the music and entertainment world. Hailing from South London, his journey began with inspiration from legends like Todd Terry and Frankie Knuckles, and early performances alongside his DJ father. Today, Marvin is an internationally renowned DJ, producer, and broadcaster, celebrated for his electrifying sets in Ibiza, Dubai, and Las Vegas, as well as his acclaimed Kisstory show on KISS FM.
Marvin has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, interviewing the likes of David Guetta, and Martin Garrix, and performing sets with Jonas Blue, Sigma, and Sigala. Away from the White Isle, Marvin has also performed in Las Vegas with Major Lazer DJ and producer, Diplo.
Guests at Kurumba Maldives will start the New Year Eve Celebrations with a host of activities for families, children and couples throughout the day, followed by Pre-Gala Cocktails, a delectable New Year Gala Dinner feast, followed by an evening of unforgettable beachfront music and festivities.
