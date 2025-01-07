Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell bring intimate performances to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with event organisers Music in Paradise, has announced that Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform at the private island resort from September 6 to 13, 2025. This week-long event offers a blend of tropical island relaxation with three intimate performances set on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Additionally, rumours suggest that the duo, known for their love of Espresso Martinis, might make a surprise appearance behind the bar.

Anthony Callea, an ARIA Award-winning artist, is celebrated as one of Australia’s most accomplished vocalists and entertainers. With a career spanning two decades, he boasts eight albums, TV concert specials, numerous tours, and appearances at major events and on television. His latest album, ‘FORTY LOVE*’, released in October 2022 to commemorate his 40th birthday, debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA album chart. Over the years, Callea has performed for HM Queen Elizabeth II, Luciano Pavarotti, and other notable figures, while also touring with music legends such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross.

Tim Campbell is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most versatile and beloved entertainers, excelling in acting, hosting, musical theatre, and recording. He is best known for his role as Dan Baker in ‘Home & Away’ and Tom Parker in the Logie Award-winning series ‘House Husbands’. Campbell’s extensive musical theatre repertoire includes roles such as Roger in ‘Rent’, Johnny O’Keefe in ‘SHOUT! The Legend of the Wild One’, Bobby in ‘The Boyfriend’, Fiyero in ‘Wicked’, and Corny Collins in the national tour of ‘Hairspray the Arena Spectacular’. As a recording artist, his debut album, ‘High School Disco’, released in 2014, debuted at No. 25 on the ARIA charts.

In 2023, Callea and Campbell joined forces for their ‘Up Close & Unpredictable’ live concert tour across Australia. They also performed a series of shows at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House, celebrating the music of Elton John and George Michael.

A VIP Experience package for this exclusive event is available for A$3,890 per person (twin share) and includes seven nights in a two-story Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The package features:

Entry to three exclusive events

Three intimate performances

Meet-and-greet with Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell

A professional photo with the performers

Music in Paradise welcome bag

Event poster and commemorative t-shirt

Return shared speedboat airport transfers

Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival

Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café

Complimentary tea, coffee, and bottled water replenished daily in the villa

A group yoga session

A group “Learn to Surf” experience

Complimentary snorkel trip and snorkelling gear use

Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

This unique event promises an unforgettable experience, combining world-class entertainment with the serene beauty of the Maldives. Additional package details can be found at Music in Paradise’s official website.