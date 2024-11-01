Join exclusive LUX Tennis Star Clinic with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Patina Maldives

Kandima Maldives is amplifying excitement with the debut of “Fast Track,” the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track. Situated against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this 500-meter track is the longest, fastest, and most thrilling karting experience in the region, designed for adrenaline enthusiasts and families alike. Officially opening on November 15, 2024, Kandima continues to enhance its unique universal appeal by blending active and entertainment offerings, creating a premier holiday destination for all ages. Fast Track promises unforgettable memories, positioning itself as a top attraction for guests of all generations.

With speeds reaching up to 80 km/h, twelve exhilarating turns, and an environmentally friendly electric kart system, Fast Track offers more than just karting – it’s a high-speed adventure in paradise. As the Maldives’ first and longest asphalt track, Fast Track provides a 500-meter course packed with adventure, ensuring each lap is an extended thrill for racers.

Research¹ indicates that 2025 will mark the “year of collective adventure,” with studies showing that the desire for shared experiences is shaping travel behaviours. Now, more than ever, travellers worldwide seek experiences that can be enjoyed with others.

Kandima prioritises safety and comfort with specially designed karts featuring adjustable seating, safety barriers, and full seat belts. Strategically positioned marshal posts along the track ensure racers can fully embrace the excitement with confidence. This attention to detail, paired with Kandima’s renowned service and innovative design, establishes Fast Track as an ultimate entertainment destination for anyone visiting the Maldives.

Whether seasoned racers or beginners, Fast Track offers various settings to ensure everyone has an exciting experience. Adjustable speed settings make the karts suitable for juniors, families, and thrill-seekers alike. For those seeking a more immersive experience, Kandima will offer Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages, including qualifying rounds, gridding, and a full race experience.

A full safety briefing is provided before each session, with a dedicated team offering expert guidance on kart handling, track navigation, and driving techniques, ensuring a thrilling yet safe ride from start to finish.

In line with Kandima’s commitment to sustainability, the karts are powered by advanced electric technology, providing an eco-friendly, zero-emission adventure. This high-tech, high-thrill experience aligns with Kandima’s environmental goals, allowing guests to enjoy the excitement of racing while preserving the island’s pristine beauty.

Fast Track combines Kandima’s signature style with breathtaking Indian Ocean views and a top-of-the-line track, promising a unique racing experience. Guests can be among the first to hit the track and make lasting racing memories in this extraordinary location.

“At Kandima, we are always pushing the boundaries of what an island experience can be. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Maldives’ longest and first oceanfront asphalt go-kart circuit, specifically designed to cater to family travellers and adventure enthusiasts,” says Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “This exciting addition enhances our resort’s offerings for all, providing an exhilarating experience for teens, couples, and families. We are committed to creating memorable and engaging activities that elevate the guest experience in our beautiful tropical setting.”

Further expanding its entertainment options, Kandima plans to launch “PlaySpace” in 2025, an immersive entertainment centre featuring classic arcade games, VR experiences, bowling, escape rooms, and more, appealing to teens, adults, and families alike. This addition will reinforce Kandima’s reputation as the ultimate lifestyle destination for all travellers.

Go-karting at Fast Track starts at just $35 for a 10-minute session, with exclusive packages available for couples, families, and groups. For a comprehensive Maldivian adventure, studios start at $425 per night on a Full Board basis, while Beach Villas begin at $620 per night on the same plan.