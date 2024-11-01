Action
Join exclusive LUX Tennis Star Clinic with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Patina Maldives
Tennis enthusiasts are in for a treat this November as Patina Maldives hosts the prestigious LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring the dynamic Spanish tennis sensation, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Currently ranked World No. 32, Davidovich Fokina is celebrated for his aggressive play, powerful forehand, and competitive spirit. Formerly ranked World No. 21 and the 2017 Wimbledon boys’ singles champion, he brings much experience and excitement to the court.
This event promises to be a remarkable experience for tennis fans of all ages, providing an unparalleled opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s rising stars.
This is a great opportunity to witness Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s mastery on the court and gain valuable insights to elevate your own game.
The event will run from November 11th to 18th, 2024, offering a unique opportunity for guests to engage with Davidovich Fokina through a series of exclusive activities designed to enhance their tennis skills and provide unforgettable experiences.
Event Highlights:
- Meet and Greet Sessions: Get up close and personal with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on November 11th and 14th.
- Adult Clinics: Participate in group sessions on November 12th, 15th, 16th, and 17th.
- Private Lessons: Enjoy personalised coaching on November 13th and 16th.
- Kids Clinic: Young tennis enthusiasts can join a group session on November 14th.
Featured
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa welcomes Elena Vesnina for weekend of tennis and luxury
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the upcoming arrival of tennis professional Elena Vesnina, who will host a series of exclusive tennis clinics and activities from December 11th to 14th, 2024. The resort was recently recognised with the TTM Editor’s Choice Best Resort for Sports & Fitness award.
Elena Vesnina, a prominent Russian tennis player, is celebrated for her exceptional skill and achievements in both singles and doubles. Over her career, she has won three WTA singles titles, including a notable victory at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in 2017. In doubles, Vesnina has claimed an impressive 19 WTA titles, including Grand Slam victories at the French Open in 2013, the US Open in 2014, and Wimbledon in 2017, all alongside her partner Ekaterina Makarova. Additionally, she earned a gold medal in women’s doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the mixed doubles at the Australian Open that same year. Her versatility and skill have positioned her as a formidable competitor in women’s tennis, achieving a career-high doubles ranking of No. 1 and a peak singles ranking of No. 13.
Vesnina’s visit will offer guests a unique opportunity to enhance their tennis skills against the stunning backdrop of Maldivian scenery. During her stay, she will provide her social media followers with real-time insights into the luxurious experiences offered by Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.
Guests staying at the resort between December 11th and 14th, 2024, will have the chance to participate in complimentary daily group tennis clinics, suitable for all skill levels. Each one-hour clinic will be conducted alongside the resort’s resident tennis coach and will offer personalised guidance for up to four participants per session. Vesnina will host four one-hour group clinics for adults over four days, and another four one-hour group clinics for children (ages 8 and above) over the same period.
Private classes will also be available upon request, subject to coach availability, with a fee applied to these sessions.
This exclusive event provides guests with a unique opportunity to learn from a tennis champion while highlighting Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and luxury travellers alike.
Located in the north of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a top choice for active travellers, offering a wide range of activities both on land and over water. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including two tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, indoor badminton, football, basketball, golfing, beach volleyball, Padel, and a dedicated yoga space. With ample jogging and biking paths, guests can stay active in a breathtaking tropical environment.
The resort also provides mindfulness meditation, yoga, and a wellness-oriented slow-life balance for those seeking relaxation. Water enthusiasts can enjoy jet-skiing, windsurfing, a floating aqua park, and paddleboarding, as well as guided snorkeling and diving excursions that reveal the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. Here, sports and relaxation come together seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for active luxury travellers.
Action
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
Kandima Maldives is amplifying excitement with the debut of “Fast Track,” the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track. Situated against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this 500-meter track is the longest, fastest, and most thrilling karting experience in the region, designed for adrenaline enthusiasts and families alike. Officially opening on November 15, 2024, Kandima continues to enhance its unique universal appeal by blending active and entertainment offerings, creating a premier holiday destination for all ages. Fast Track promises unforgettable memories, positioning itself as a top attraction for guests of all generations.
With speeds reaching up to 80 km/h, twelve exhilarating turns, and an environmentally friendly electric kart system, Fast Track offers more than just karting – it’s a high-speed adventure in paradise. As the Maldives’ first and longest asphalt track, Fast Track provides a 500-meter course packed with adventure, ensuring each lap is an extended thrill for racers.
Research¹ indicates that 2025 will mark the “year of collective adventure,” with studies showing that the desire for shared experiences is shaping travel behaviours. Now, more than ever, travellers worldwide seek experiences that can be enjoyed with others.
Kandima prioritises safety and comfort with specially designed karts featuring adjustable seating, safety barriers, and full seat belts. Strategically positioned marshal posts along the track ensure racers can fully embrace the excitement with confidence. This attention to detail, paired with Kandima’s renowned service and innovative design, establishes Fast Track as an ultimate entertainment destination for anyone visiting the Maldives.
Whether seasoned racers or beginners, Fast Track offers various settings to ensure everyone has an exciting experience. Adjustable speed settings make the karts suitable for juniors, families, and thrill-seekers alike. For those seeking a more immersive experience, Kandima will offer Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages, including qualifying rounds, gridding, and a full race experience.
A full safety briefing is provided before each session, with a dedicated team offering expert guidance on kart handling, track navigation, and driving techniques, ensuring a thrilling yet safe ride from start to finish.
In line with Kandima’s commitment to sustainability, the karts are powered by advanced electric technology, providing an eco-friendly, zero-emission adventure. This high-tech, high-thrill experience aligns with Kandima’s environmental goals, allowing guests to enjoy the excitement of racing while preserving the island’s pristine beauty.
Fast Track combines Kandima’s signature style with breathtaking Indian Ocean views and a top-of-the-line track, promising a unique racing experience. Guests can be among the first to hit the track and make lasting racing memories in this extraordinary location.
“At Kandima, we are always pushing the boundaries of what an island experience can be. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Maldives’ longest and first oceanfront asphalt go-kart circuit, specifically designed to cater to family travellers and adventure enthusiasts,” says Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “This exciting addition enhances our resort’s offerings for all, providing an exhilarating experience for teens, couples, and families. We are committed to creating memorable and engaging activities that elevate the guest experience in our beautiful tropical setting.”
Further expanding its entertainment options, Kandima plans to launch “PlaySpace” in 2025, an immersive entertainment centre featuring classic arcade games, VR experiences, bowling, escape rooms, and more, appealing to teens, adults, and families alike. This addition will reinforce Kandima’s reputation as the ultimate lifestyle destination for all travellers.
Go-karting at Fast Track starts at just $35 for a 10-minute session, with exclusive packages available for couples, families, and groups. For a comprehensive Maldivian adventure, studios start at $425 per night on a Full Board basis, while Beach Villas begin at $620 per night on the same plan.
Action
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury family-friendly destination in the Maldives, has partnered with RTC to offer an exclusive tennis masterclass featuring rising ATP star Roman Safiullin. Known for his power and precision on the court, Safiullin will host two intensive masterclasses on November 18th and 20th, 2024. Set against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, this unique event provides tennis enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to train with a world-class player. Participants will have the chance to refine their skills, gain professional-level insights, and experience an extraordinary tennis retreat.
Roman Safiullin, who began his professional career in 2015, has steadily climbed the ranks of the ATP tour. He secured his first Challenger title in 2020 and has since made a name for himself with notable wins, including a victory against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and a recent win over Frances Tiafoe in October 2024. Safiullin’s triumph over Tiafoe, with a score of 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), showcased his resilience and tactical prowess in a match lasting over three hours. Currently ranked within the ATP top 50, Safiullin is recognised as a formidable competitor on the international tennis circuit.
During the masterclasses, Safiullin will focus on technique, strategy, and mental toughness, providing expert instruction to players of all levels. Whether participants are experienced competitors or passionate beginners, they will receive personalised guidance from one of tennis’s most exciting talents. As spaces for the event are limited, early booking is encouraged.
The event will culminate on November 23rd with an exclusive Q&A session, where attendees will gain insight into Safiullin’s personal journey and life as a professional tennis player. Following the session, participants can relax and unwind at a cocktail party, enjoying the serene atmosphere and connecting with fellow tennis enthusiasts.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa offers an ideal location for this unforgettable tennis experience. The resort features a well-maintained tennis court surrounded by tropical greenery, providing guests with the perfect blend of sport and luxury. In addition to tennis, the resort offers a variety of recreational activities, including table tennis, beach volleyball, football, snorkelling, diving, and a children’s park.
This tennis masterclass with Roman Safiullin presents a rare chance for participants to elevate their game while indulging in the luxurious amenities of Lily Beach Resort & Spa. Following a similar event with Taylor Fritz, this masterclass reinforces the resort’s status as a premier destination in the Maldives for tennis enthusiasts seeking a world-class experience. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book their stay early and immerse themselves in this exceptional fusion of tennis and tropical luxury.
