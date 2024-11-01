News
Reconnect with loved ones this festive season at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
This festive season, families can reconnect and cultivate lifelong bonds at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, with the resort’s thoughtfully curated three-week festive programme. With a full calendar of immersive experiences, guests can create lasting moments together in an unforgettable island setting.
Beginning on 18 December with a beachside Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s unique experiences embody the spirit of the island and warmth of the season. Throughout the holiday period, families can share meaningful moments with gingerbread house decoration sessions or chocolate masterclasses, where they will learn to create decadent treats as they lean into the indulgence of the season.
For little ones who prefer to spend their time exploring the great outdoors, turtle and dolphin quests await, while families can take to the water and create lifelong bonds moments with private yachting experiences across the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Older children and teenagers looking to add a dose of adventure to the festive season can enjoy a range of unique watersports, including lessons on flyboarding, eFoiling and scuba diving, and those who prefer to remain on land can join a local island exploration, experiencing the true essence of Maldivian culture with an insightful and intimate tour.
As the only resort in the Maldives with expansive private rooftop terraces, families can enjoy a range of rooftop activities this festive season in the comfort of their own villas, from cinematic experiences beneath the starry Maldivian sky, and homemade BBQ meals by personal chefs, to stargazing sessions which will be sure to delight guests of all ages. Adding a creative touch, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio is offering exclusive rooftop painting sessions for families, providing an opportunity to reconnect and craft precious memories.
The festivities continue on Christmas Day, where Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites families to enjoy a lively brunch and pool party, providing an opportunity to celebrate together. The highlight of the festive period, this exclusive event will see families gather on the resort’s beach to extend a warm welcome to Santa himself as he cruises along the turquoise waters, delighting the little ones and creating an awe-inspiring moment for all.
With exceptional family experiences to look forward to, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s festive programme ensures that every guest can enjoy the magic of the season while creating lifelong bonds with their loved ones.
Action
Join exclusive LUX Tennis Star Clinic with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Patina Maldives
Tennis enthusiasts are in for a treat this November as Patina Maldives hosts the prestigious LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring the dynamic Spanish tennis sensation, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Currently ranked World No. 32, Davidovich Fokina is celebrated for his aggressive play, powerful forehand, and competitive spirit. Formerly ranked World No. 21 and the 2017 Wimbledon boys’ singles champion, he brings much experience and excitement to the court.
This event promises to be a remarkable experience for tennis fans of all ages, providing an unparalleled opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s rising stars.
This is a great opportunity to witness Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s mastery on the court and gain valuable insights to elevate your own game.
The event will run from November 11th to 18th, 2024, offering a unique opportunity for guests to engage with Davidovich Fokina through a series of exclusive activities designed to enhance their tennis skills and provide unforgettable experiences.
Event Highlights:
- Meet and Greet Sessions: Get up close and personal with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on November 11th and 14th.
- Adult Clinics: Participate in group sessions on November 12th, 15th, 16th, and 17th.
- Private Lessons: Enjoy personalised coaching on November 13th and 16th.
- Kids Clinic: Young tennis enthusiasts can join a group session on November 14th.
News
Restore balance to body, mind, spirit with Ashley Tan at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has welcomed Ashley Tan, a distinguished sound healing practitioner who is a master of the art of singing bowls, tuning forks & gongs, for an exclusive month-long residency from 30th October to 30th November 2024.
Guests are invited to embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of the known.
Get into a world where ancient wisdom and modern science create a transformative experience, restoring balance to your body, mind, and spirit.
In her work, she has traveled to Australia, Fiji, Germany, India, the Maldives, Vietnam, and many other parts of the world.
Guests at Patina Maldives can choose from a variety of programmes as per their interests.
Sound Sleep Journey
For those who want to improve their sleep quality or dealing with jetlag and insomnia, this specialised treatment offers a gentle path to a peaceful slumber. Drift away effortlessly on gentle waves of sound, lulling your body and mind into a state of no thoughts. The harmonising vibrations of specially selected sound instruments release tension, quiet the racing mind, and very often lead to several nights of better sleep.
Emotional Detox
Emotions can get stuck due to stress, trauma, catastrophic relationships, or resistance to certain emotions. These trapped emotional vibrations cause surrounding tissues to vibrate at the same frequency often resulting in physical disease over time. The sound and vibration from this session can help bring about awareness and release of negative emotions and trauma, inviting a sense of lightness into your being.
Personalised Sound Journey
A fully customised session using a combination of specially selected sound healing tools and applications to address a combination of physical and/or emotional issues. This will include a pre-session consultation and a post-session review. Additional consultation is possible in blocks of 15 minutes.
Tuning Fork Therapy
This therapeutic session utilises the precise frequencies of tuning forks to promote deep relaxation, balance energy, and enhance overall well-being. When applied to acupressure points, it can release tension and reduce stress. Ideal for those seeking a quick yet impactful therapeutic experience.
Upper Body Tension Release
A cellular massage with sound and vibration to soothe your head, neck, and shoulder areas. Ease the tension from headaches and migraines. These vibration helps lower your heart rate variability, reduce respiratory rates, and relax brain wave patterns.
Brainwave Relaxation Upgrade
This experience is one of absolute serenity, as deep relaxation and soothing sounds open the flow of energy and restore balance and well-being. You can upgrade to other treatments to enhance your overall well-being.
News
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives transitions to fully all-inclusive resort
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives has announced its transition to a fully all-inclusive resort experience, enhancing every aspect of the guest journey with unlimited access to premium dining, drinks, and activities. Starting from 1st November 2024, guests at Barceló Whale Lagoon will enjoy an exclusive, seamless experience designed for comfort, indulgence, and exceptional value.
As part of this transition, the resort has elevated its culinary offerings to bring an exciting new range of dining experiences. Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey at Aqua, our fine dining restaurant inspired by Mediterranean flavours. With dishes crafted by expert chefs, Aqua offers a sophisticated ambiance and a menu featuring fresh seafood, aromatic herbs, and sun-kissed ingredients that showcase the vibrant tastes of the Mediterranean.
For those preferring a more relaxed dining atmosphere, Sea Salt, our all-day dining venue, presents an extensive buffet brimming with international flavours. From hearty breakfasts to delicious dinners, Sea Salt ensures that every guest can find something to satisfy their taste buds at any time of the day.
In addition to exceptional dining, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives has curated a selection of premium beverages. Guests can choose from a wide variety of fine wines sourced globally, adding a perfect complement to each meal. The beverage program also includes an impressive selection of spirits, premium liquors, and handcrafted cocktails, allowing guests to savour world-class drinks in a tropical paradise.
“At Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives, we believe that all-inclusive should mean an unforgettable, carefree experience where everything is taken care of,” said Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, the General Manager. “By transforming into a fully all-inclusive resort, we’re able to offer our guests unmatched value and the ultimate convenience so they can focus on enjoying every moment of their stay.”
This all-inclusive experience at Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives goes beyond food and drink, encouraging guests to enjoy every moment of relaxation and connection. From romantic beachside dinners to festive gatherings with family and friends, every meal and every drink are designed to create lasting memories in an idyllic setting.
To make a reservation or for inquiries, please contact whalelagoon.res@barcelo.com and experience the freedom and delight of an all-inclusive paradise at Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives.
