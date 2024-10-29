Marriott Bonvoy Maldives Resorts offer guests unique taste of mixology with Aidy Smith

At Milaidhoo Maldives, mixology has been taken to the next level with the introduction of the Chef’s Garden, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients elevate every cocktail. The private island resort’s mixologists now have direct access to an array of herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables, allowing them to hand-select the freshest ingredients for garnishing and creating cocktails. This direct farm-to-glass approach ensures that every drink is bursting with vibrant flavours, enhancing the guest experience with unparalleled freshness.

To mark the unveiling of the Chef’s Garden, Milaidhoo introduces the Garden Elixir, a signature cocktail created by the resort’s talented mixologists. This drink features Botanist Gin, celebrated for its complex herbal and spice notes, and is enhanced with freshly harvested herbs from the garden. The Garden Elixir captures the essence of the Maldives, offering a refreshing, aromatic experience that is as unique as the island itself.

The Chef’s Garden is not only a source of fresh ingredients but also an interactive space for guests. Visitors are encouraged to explore the garden, learn about the local vegetation, and discover the culinary and mixological benefits of these plants. The tranquil setting provides the perfect backdrop for cooking and cocktail-making classes led by resident chefs and mixologists, or even private dining experiences under the stars, adding another enchanting dimension to the resort’s diverse dining options.

Executive Chef Ken Gundu, the visionary behind the Chef’s Garden, emphasises the importance of growing local produce in the Maldives. “In an island setting like ours, cultivating our own vegetables is essential to ensuring freshness and offering guests a sustainable, healthier dining and drinking experience. The Chef’s Garden allows us to deliver the highest quality ingredients, straight from the garden to the plate and glass. Our kitchen and bar are proud to showcase this level of freshness,” says Gundu.

Milaidhoo’s commitment to sustainability is furthered by the Chef’s Garden, which reduces the need for imported ingredients, cutting the resort’s carbon footprint and supporting eco-friendly practices. By growing much of its own produce, Milaidhoo not only helps to meet daily food requirements but also ensures guests enjoy the most natural and wholesome ingredients.

While Milaidhoo is famed for its stunning marine life in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, the island’s commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the Chef’s Garden showcases its inner beauty. This project highlights Milaidhoo’s dedication to eco-conscious tourism and its harmonious connection with the environment. By integrating local agriculture into its culinary operations, Milaidhoo continues to lead the way in sustainable luxury and culinary innovation.