Featured
Dusit Thani Maldives launches luxury photography studio ‘Memories by Creatica’
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the launch of its new photo studio, “Memories by Creatica,” where guests can now capture their most cherished moments in paradise. This collaboration with Creatica Private Limited is designed to offer luxury, creativity, and exceptional guest experiences, providing visitors with professional-grade photography and videography that beautifully immortalise their stay.
“Memories by Creatica” offers a unique platform for guests to transform their stay into a personalised visual story. The studio provides a variety of custom photography and videography packages, including family portraits, couple’s shoots, engagements, weddings, and special events. Whether celebrating a milestone or simply enjoying a romantic retreat, Dusit Thani Maldives ensures that every moment is preserved for a lifetime.
At the heart of the studio’s mission is the desire to tell each guest’s individual story. The photography team, with decades of combined experience, specialises in creating a relaxed atmosphere to capture natural and candid moments. With options ranging from classic still photography to cinematic videos, guests can relive their Maldivian adventure through the lens of “Memories by Creatica.”
Three highly skilled photographers lead the creative team at “Memories by Creatica”:
Athif, the senior photographer, brings over 10 years of experience and specialises in fine art, drone, and wedding photography. His portfolio extends to sports and travel photography, showcasing the Maldives’ beauty from diverse angles.
Hisham, another senior photographer with over 7 years of experience, is known for his traditional and surreal photography styles. He excels in destination weddings and themed photoshoots, capturing vivid colors and impeccable compositions that highlight the island’s natural beauty.
Sharoof, with 4 years of experience, focuses on travel and drone photography, offering fresh perspectives. Using full-frame DSLR cameras and cutting-edge equipment, he ensures each image is of the highest standard.
With the latest technology, including Canon 5D Mark 4, Sony Alpha 7 III cameras, and DJI Mavic Air 3 drones, the team guarantees every frame is a masterpiece. From the turquoise waters to golden sunsets, each photograph captures the essence of the Maldives in stunning detail.
Recognising that each guest’s stay is unique, “Memories by Creatica” offers a variety of photography packages tailored to different occasions. From romantic honeymoons to family vacations and elaborate wedding celebrations, the studio accommodates everything from intimate photoshoots to large-scale events.
For couples, the Wedding and Pre-Wedding Photography packages combine elegance with creativity, including the use of drone photography for awe-inspiring aerial shots of the island. Families and groups can also opt for portrait sessions, with the Maldives’ natural beauty serving as the perfect backdrop for timeless keepsakes.
In addition to standard packages, the studio provides customisable options, allowing guests to tailor their experience. From themed shoots to sunrise sessions, the team creates personalised photo opportunities to suit every preference.
Beyond enhancing the guest experience, the launch of “Memories by Creatica” opens doors for partnerships with other resorts and businesses. The studio offers professional photography services for corporate events, destination weddings, and promotional campaigns, showcasing the best of Maldivian hospitality to a global audience.
As a partner, “Memories by Creatica” brings unmatched expertise in visual storytelling, particularly in hospitality photography. The team is equipped to handle large-scale events, ensuring that every moment is captured with precision and creativity.
Conveniently located near the resort’s Activity Centre, the photo studio is easily accessible to all guests. Visitors can browse sample portfolios, consult with photographers, and plan their photoshoots. The resort’s dedicated team assists in managing all logistics, from securing shoot locations to providing transportation, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, every stay is filled with moments worth capturing. With “Memories by Creatica,” guests can take home high-quality photographs that will be cherished for generations. Whether it’s a spontaneous moment by the beach or a meticulously crafted wedding album, the studio offers a one-of-a-kind photography experience in the heart of paradise.
Celebration
SAiiLand unveils a wonderland of festivities at SAii Lagoon Maldives
SAiiLand welcomes visitors of all ages to explore a secret fantasy garden, swim in a sea of holiday cheer, and create their own fairy-tale moments. From festive family pool parties to culinary feasts bursting with flavour, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to ensure a celebration full of warmth, fun, and SAiiSational spirit. With live music, treasure hunts, and immersive experiences, this festive season promises to bring joy at every turn.
This year, SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, invites guests to wander through a Secret Fantasy Garden, reach for the horizon, discover the unexpected, and dive into the island’s festive atmosphere. Whether crafting gingerbread houses, dancing under a sky full of stars, or enjoying a secret garden-inspired gala, every aspect of the SAiiLand adventure has been curated to blend joy, elegance, and island spirit.
Alexander Traeger, General Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, expressed excitement about sharing the season’s magic with guests. “Whether seeking exceptional dining experiences with family or winter sun adventures in the Maldives, there is something special for everyone.”
Visitors can enjoy festive cocktails at sundown, race through the SAii Amazing Race, or indulge in a feast beneath the stars. The festivities begin with a charming Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony and culminate in a stunning New Year’s Eve countdown, complete with fireworks and endless celebrations. Guests can look forward to live music, culinary delights, and a few magical surprises to make the end of the year truly unforgettable.
Celebration
Reethi Faru Resort unveils festive season program with unforgettable Holiday celebrations
Reethi Faru Resort has announced its festive season program, offering a wide array of activities and events designed to create unforgettable memories for all its guests. The celebrations will begin with a cake-mixing ceremony, where guests can participate in the festive preparations and enjoy the excitement of the season. As the resort transforms into a holiday paradise, guests will have the opportunity to engage in joyful celebrations throughout the festive period.
During this special time, visitors of all ages can enjoy a vibrant lineup of activities aimed at fostering creativity and connection. Families will have the chance to decorate the Christmas tree, take part in workshops, and create gingerbread houses, allowing children to express their imagination and bring the holiday spirit to life. The festivities will include themed parties, such as a gala dinner on Christmas Eve and a lively New Year’s celebration, complete with festive meals and live entertainment. Unique experiences, such as coral planting guided by a marine biologist, will offer guests the opportunity to connect with the surrounding environment while contributing to marine conservation efforts. For those seeking relaxation, the resort will offer yoga sessions and rejuvenating spa treatments. Adventure enthusiasts can participate in water sports, excursions, sports challenges, and take advantage of the PADI dive school with certified instructors.
The resort will be filled with joy and excitement through a series of vibrant events, including the celebration of Reethi Faru’s anniversary, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and the arrival of Santa Claus. Special festivities will ensure that every guest experiences the warmth of the holiday season. Each event has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the festive atmosphere and provide lasting memories, ensuring that every guest enjoys a remarkable stay filled with cherished holiday experiences.
Action
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury family-friendly destination in the Maldives, has partnered with RTC to offer an exclusive tennis masterclass featuring rising ATP star Roman Safiullin. Known for his power and precision on the court, Safiullin will host two intensive masterclasses on November 18th and 20th, 2024. Set against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, this unique event provides tennis enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to train with a world-class player. Participants will have the chance to refine their skills, gain professional-level insights, and experience an extraordinary tennis retreat.
Roman Safiullin, who began his professional career in 2015, has steadily climbed the ranks of the ATP tour. He secured his first Challenger title in 2020 and has since made a name for himself with notable wins, including a victory against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and a recent win over Frances Tiafoe in October 2024. Safiullin’s triumph over Tiafoe, with a score of 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), showcased his resilience and tactical prowess in a match lasting over three hours. Currently ranked within the ATP top 50, Safiullin is recognised as a formidable competitor on the international tennis circuit.
During the masterclasses, Safiullin will focus on technique, strategy, and mental toughness, providing expert instruction to players of all levels. Whether participants are experienced competitors or passionate beginners, they will receive personalised guidance from one of tennis’s most exciting talents. As spaces for the event are limited, early booking is encouraged.
The event will culminate on November 23rd with an exclusive Q&A session, where attendees will gain insight into Safiullin’s personal journey and life as a professional tennis player. Following the session, participants can relax and unwind at a cocktail party, enjoying the serene atmosphere and connecting with fellow tennis enthusiasts.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa offers an ideal location for this unforgettable tennis experience. The resort features a well-maintained tennis court surrounded by tropical greenery, providing guests with the perfect blend of sport and luxury. In addition to tennis, the resort offers a variety of recreational activities, including table tennis, beach volleyball, football, snorkelling, diving, and a children’s park.
This tennis masterclass with Roman Safiullin presents a rare chance for participants to elevate their game while indulging in the luxurious amenities of Lily Beach Resort & Spa. Following a similar event with Taylor Fritz, this masterclass reinforces the resort’s status as a premier destination in the Maldives for tennis enthusiasts seeking a world-class experience. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book their stay early and immerse themselves in this exceptional fusion of tennis and tropical luxury.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Astrology, illusions, and gourmet delights await: inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s 2024 festive season
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings Diwali to life with vibrant celebrations and star-studded acts
-
Celebration1 week ago
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
-
Drink1 week ago
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
-
Featured1 week ago
Chef Kazuki Arai brings his expertise to Nova Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Lets Go Maldives wins prestigious Seven Star Luxury Award
-
Business4 days ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources