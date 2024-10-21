Dusit Thani Maldives launches luxury photography studio ‘Memories by Creatica’

Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the launch of its new photo studio, “Memories by Creatica,” where guests can now capture their most cherished moments in paradise. This collaboration with Creatica Private Limited is designed to offer luxury, creativity, and exceptional guest experiences, providing visitors with professional-grade photography and videography that beautifully immortalise their stay.

“Memories by Creatica” offers a unique platform for guests to transform their stay into a personalised visual story. The studio provides a variety of custom photography and videography packages, including family portraits, couple’s shoots, engagements, weddings, and special events. Whether celebrating a milestone or simply enjoying a romantic retreat, Dusit Thani Maldives ensures that every moment is preserved for a lifetime.

At the heart of the studio’s mission is the desire to tell each guest’s individual story. The photography team, with decades of combined experience, specialises in creating a relaxed atmosphere to capture natural and candid moments. With options ranging from classic still photography to cinematic videos, guests can relive their Maldivian adventure through the lens of “Memories by Creatica.”

Three highly skilled photographers lead the creative team at “Memories by Creatica”:

Athif, the senior photographer, brings over 10 years of experience and specialises in fine art, drone, and wedding photography. His portfolio extends to sports and travel photography, showcasing the Maldives’ beauty from diverse angles.

Hisham, another senior photographer with over 7 years of experience, is known for his traditional and surreal photography styles. He excels in destination weddings and themed photoshoots, capturing vivid colors and impeccable compositions that highlight the island’s natural beauty.

Sharoof, with 4 years of experience, focuses on travel and drone photography, offering fresh perspectives. Using full-frame DSLR cameras and cutting-edge equipment, he ensures each image is of the highest standard.

With the latest technology, including Canon 5D Mark 4, Sony Alpha 7 III cameras, and DJI Mavic Air 3 drones, the team guarantees every frame is a masterpiece. From the turquoise waters to golden sunsets, each photograph captures the essence of the Maldives in stunning detail.

Recognising that each guest’s stay is unique, “Memories by Creatica” offers a variety of photography packages tailored to different occasions. From romantic honeymoons to family vacations and elaborate wedding celebrations, the studio accommodates everything from intimate photoshoots to large-scale events.

For couples, the Wedding and Pre-Wedding Photography packages combine elegance with creativity, including the use of drone photography for awe-inspiring aerial shots of the island. Families and groups can also opt for portrait sessions, with the Maldives’ natural beauty serving as the perfect backdrop for timeless keepsakes.

In addition to standard packages, the studio provides customisable options, allowing guests to tailor their experience. From themed shoots to sunrise sessions, the team creates personalised photo opportunities to suit every preference.

Beyond enhancing the guest experience, the launch of “Memories by Creatica” opens doors for partnerships with other resorts and businesses. The studio offers professional photography services for corporate events, destination weddings, and promotional campaigns, showcasing the best of Maldivian hospitality to a global audience.

As a partner, “Memories by Creatica” brings unmatched expertise in visual storytelling, particularly in hospitality photography. The team is equipped to handle large-scale events, ensuring that every moment is captured with precision and creativity.

Conveniently located near the resort’s Activity Centre, the photo studio is easily accessible to all guests. Visitors can browse sample portfolios, consult with photographers, and plan their photoshoots. The resort’s dedicated team assists in managing all logistics, from securing shoot locations to providing transportation, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

At Dusit Thani Maldives, every stay is filled with moments worth capturing. With “Memories by Creatica,” guests can take home high-quality photographs that will be cherished for generations. Whether it’s a spontaneous moment by the beach or a meticulously crafted wedding album, the studio offers a one-of-a-kind photography experience in the heart of paradise.