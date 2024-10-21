Celebration
SAiiLand unveils a wonderland of festivities at SAii Lagoon Maldives
SAiiLand welcomes visitors of all ages to explore a secret fantasy garden, swim in a sea of holiday cheer, and create their own fairy-tale moments. From festive family pool parties to culinary feasts bursting with flavour, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to ensure a celebration full of warmth, fun, and SAiiSational spirit. With live music, treasure hunts, and immersive experiences, this festive season promises to bring joy at every turn.
This year, SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, invites guests to wander through a Secret Fantasy Garden, reach for the horizon, discover the unexpected, and dive into the island’s festive atmosphere. Whether crafting gingerbread houses, dancing under a sky full of stars, or enjoying a secret garden-inspired gala, every aspect of the SAiiLand adventure has been curated to blend joy, elegance, and island spirit.
Alexander Traeger, General Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, expressed excitement about sharing the season’s magic with guests. “Whether seeking exceptional dining experiences with family or winter sun adventures in the Maldives, there is something special for everyone.”
Visitors can enjoy festive cocktails at sundown, race through the SAii Amazing Race, or indulge in a feast beneath the stars. The festivities begin with a charming Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony and culminate in a stunning New Year’s Eve countdown, complete with fireworks and endless celebrations. Guests can look forward to live music, culinary delights, and a few magical surprises to make the end of the year truly unforgettable.
Celebration
Reethi Faru Resort unveils festive season program with unforgettable Holiday celebrations
Reethi Faru Resort has announced its festive season program, offering a wide array of activities and events designed to create unforgettable memories for all its guests. The celebrations will begin with a cake-mixing ceremony, where guests can participate in the festive preparations and enjoy the excitement of the season. As the resort transforms into a holiday paradise, guests will have the opportunity to engage in joyful celebrations throughout the festive period.
During this special time, visitors of all ages can enjoy a vibrant lineup of activities aimed at fostering creativity and connection. Families will have the chance to decorate the Christmas tree, take part in workshops, and create gingerbread houses, allowing children to express their imagination and bring the holiday spirit to life. The festivities will include themed parties, such as a gala dinner on Christmas Eve and a lively New Year’s celebration, complete with festive meals and live entertainment. Unique experiences, such as coral planting guided by a marine biologist, will offer guests the opportunity to connect with the surrounding environment while contributing to marine conservation efforts. For those seeking relaxation, the resort will offer yoga sessions and rejuvenating spa treatments. Adventure enthusiasts can participate in water sports, excursions, sports challenges, and take advantage of the PADI dive school with certified instructors.
The resort will be filled with joy and excitement through a series of vibrant events, including the celebration of Reethi Faru’s anniversary, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and the arrival of Santa Claus. Special festivities will ensure that every guest experiences the warmth of the holiday season. Each event has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the festive atmosphere and provide lasting memories, ensuring that every guest enjoys a remarkable stay filled with cherished holiday experiences.
Celebration
Celebrate Diwali and year-end festivities at The Westin Maldives
From October 31 to November 1, 2024, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, a heart-shaped island paradise, will be the perfect setting for a vibrant Diwali celebration filled with colours, flavours, and traditions. Couples and families are invited to enjoy the Festival of Lights on October 31, 2024, amid the breathtaking natural beauty of the island. Following Diwali, the resort will continue the festive season with a spectacular year-end celebration from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025.
During Diwali, the resort’s all-day dining venue, Island Kitchen, will offer a special buffet dinner featuring a delicious spread of Indian cuisine. Guests can savour favourites like aromatic Biryani, Butter Chicken, Paneer Tikka, and a variety of traditional Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun and Jalebi. The resort will be adorned with vibrant Rangoli designs, and the lively rhythms of Maldivian Boduberu drummers will blend the spirit of the Maldives with the joy of Diwali.
For an enhanced experience, guests can visit the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, where a wellness workshop will allow them to create natural scrubs and face masks using traditional Indian herbs like turmeric and coriander. This tranquil overwater spa provides the perfect setting for relaxation and renewal, offering signature treatments that help guests feel their best.
After Diwali, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will continue the festive spirit with ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities,’ a dazzling year-end celebration from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025. This event brings a lively fusion of Brazilian carnival energy to the Maldives, featuring parades, dazzling performances, and unique dining experiences. The celebration will culminate with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where international DJ Luca Schreiner will keep the energy high with electrifying music, followed by a breathtaking fireworks display over the Maldivian sky.
Guests looking to enhance their stay can take advantage of the ‘Festive Bliss’ early bird package, which offers a 10% discount on room rates, 20% savings on spa treatments, and USD 100 in food and beverage credits per stay. Alternatively, the ‘Full Board’ package includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with complimentary access to workout sessions at the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, snorkelling gear, and ocean kayaks for an active, adventure-filled holiday.
Located near the famous Hanifaru Bay in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort provides guests with the chance to witness majestic manta rays and whale sharks. They can also explore an underwater world filled with rare pink hydrozoan corals that flourish in these pristine waters. With 69 beautifully designed overwater and beach villas, the resort offers luxurious accommodations for every guest. Easily accessible via a scenic 30-minute seaplane ride from Malé or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a short speedboat transfer, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort promises a holiday season full of Diwali warmth and unforgettable year-end festivities.
Celebration
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, where Halloween festivities blend seamlessly with luxurious experiences. This year, the resort elevates the excitement with a full week of thrilling adventures, immersive Halloween-themed activities, and fun for the whole family. With an exclusive “Kids Stay & Eat Free” offer, there’s no better time to plan a family getaway at one of the top family resorts in the Maldives.
Beginning on 28th October, the Halloween festivities kick off with the Creepy Food Challenge at Anchorage, where guests can sample creatively eerie dishes that will excite both kids and adults alike. For those with an artistic flair, there will be a Halloween Sip & Paint session at Kakuni, allowing guests to sip cocktails while crafting their very own Halloween masterpiece. As night falls, Anchorage Bar will transform into a magical wonderland for the Witches & Wizards Disco Night, where the whole family can dance under the stars in costume, fully embracing the festive spirit of Halloween in paradise.
On 29th October, guests can dive into the day with Aqua Aerobics at the main pool, where spooky costumes and devil horns are encouraged! After splashing around, the fun continues with the Wrap the Mummy Station at Anchorage Bar, where participants can channel their inner mummy in this playful challenge. As the evening draws near, attendees can prepare for the spectacular Avatar Performance at Anchorage Bar, a show that will captivate guests with its mysterious, otherworldly magic.
30th October welcomes the Day of Vampires and Devils, starting with a special themed breakfast, where guests can snap a photo with a vampire. The eerie vibes continue in the afternoon with the Vampire Face Paint Station at Anchorage Bar, allowing kids (and adults) to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, complete with candy vampire teeth. The night promises to be unforgettable with a Vampire Pop-Up Performance and Karaoke session at Anchorage Bar, inviting guests to unleash their inner creatures of the night.
Halloween itself, 31st October, marks the pinnacle of the celebration, with the entire resort embracing a spooky atmosphere. The day begins with a ghostly surprise as haunting characters roam the resort for the Halloween Ghost Cosplay during breakfast, creating perfect photo opportunities for families. Later, guests can join the Pumpkin Carving session at Anchorage, where both kids and adults can showcase their creative skills. As the sun sets, the festivities reach their peak with the Thriller Night Flash Mob and DJ party at Anchorage Bar, followed by a hair-raising visit to the Haunted House, open from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm—perfect for families who love a good scare!
The evening culminates with a lavish Hollow Beach Buffet, where families can enjoy a mouthwatering spread of Halloween-inspired dishes while soaking in live music under the Maldivian sky.
Throughout the week, the Kids Club will be buzzing with special Halloween-themed activities, including pirate sword-making, “Find Jack Sparrow” treasure hunts, Halloween mocktail potion making, creepy cupcake decoration, and fun-filled pool parties, ensuring the little ones are fully immersed in the spooky spirit.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Astrology, illusions, and gourmet delights await: inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s 2024 festive season
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings Diwali to life with vibrant celebrations and star-studded acts
-
Celebration1 week ago
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
-
Drink1 week ago
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
-
Featured1 week ago
Chef Kazuki Arai brings his expertise to Nova Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Lets Go Maldives wins prestigious Seven Star Luxury Award
-
Business4 days ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources