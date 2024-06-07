News
Coco Bodu Hithi offers luxurious summer, Eid getaways for locals, expats
Coco Collection has announced exclusive summer and Eid getaway offers for locals and expatriates, available now until September 30th, 2024. Nestled in the serene beauty of North Male’ Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi promises an unforgettable escape with luxurious accommodations and enticing inclusions designed to make your stay truly remarkable at affordable rates only this summer:
- Island Villa with Pool: USD $365 per night
- Water Villa with Pool: USD $490 per night
- Escape Water Villa with Pool: USD $605 per night
- Coco Residence with Pool: USD $840 per night
To make the offer even better additional benefits are provided with the following inclusions:
- Full board meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) in Air Restaurant
- 30% discount on all beverages
- 30% off à la carte menus for all other restaurants and special events
These special rates are exclusively available for locals and work permit holders.
Shared speedboat transfers are available for a 40-minute journey each way from Velana International Airport. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to relax and rejuvenate in paradise. Book your stay now and experience the best of the Maldives with Coco Collection.
Take advantage of this incredible offer and book your dream vacation! Secure your luxurious escape today! For reservations and inquiries, please contact reservations@cococollection.com or call +960 664 6600.
News
Royal Island to host reef cleaning initiative in Baa Atoll
Royal Island, in collaboration with the Baa Atoll Council and Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, will host a reef cleaning event at Eydhafushi Island as part of the upcoming World Oceans Day events this week. This initiative, led by the DiveOceanus dive center at Royal Island, aims to promote marine conservation and community engagement within the Baa Atoll region.
The Parley registered clean-up event will bring together dive centers from neighboring resorts and local islands. Experienced divers will undertake the underwater clean-up, ensuring the reef and marine habitats are cleared of debris, while students from the Eydhafushi School Environment Club will manage the beach clean-up and waste sorting, promoting environmental awareness and community involvement.
More than 120 participants, including divers and students, are anticipated to join the clean-up effort on June 7th. Key participants include the Eydhafushi Council, Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, Eydhafushi Police, and Eydhafushi School, among others. Parley Maldives will support the event by providing collection bags for efficient waste disposal.
Royal Island, part of Villa Resorts, is committed to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship. Villa Resorts has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to energy and water conservation, contributing to the elimination of single-use plastics, recycling, and progressing towards carbon neutrality at all their resorts. This dedication is recognized through prestigious certifications and awards, affirming their role as leaders in sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.
Villa Resorts’ award-winning collection in the Maldives includes the lagoon pleasure-ground Villa Park, the chic and cosmopolitan Villa Nautica, and the faraway island retreat Royal Island. Its flagship luxury high-end resort, Villa Haven, is scheduled to open later this year.
News
Global Wellness Day in Niyama’s ultimate natural setting
Niyama Private Islands Maldives invites wellness aficionados from around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday 8 June at the resort, with complimentary activities on offer in the most spectacular of natural settings.
This year’s Global Wellness Day is themed #MagentaNature, and Nature’s Playground could not be the more perfect setting. Its two islands, Play and Chill, are unrivalled in natural beauty, with virgin jungle, soft white sands and the clearest of ocean highlighted with the occasional pop of bright colour. Guests can lose themselves entirely on a deserted stretch of beach or out at sea, wrapping themselves in the healing embrace of nature.
On Saturday 8 June, the following complimentary activities are lined up as part of the exciting global movement to inspire wellness, transformation, reconnection and a life in harmony with nature.
The day begins gently with yoga at 8.00 am in the pavilion overlooking the ocean. Movement and breath synchronise with the breaking of the waves on shore, as each guest becomes one with nature.
At 9.15 am, energy levels rise with circuit training on the beach with resident fitness coach, Martin Simonrangkir. Guests may work out barefoot as part of a grounding experience as they move from station to station, building strength and endurance.
11.30 am sees the ultimate way to keep cool while burning calories, with an energised Zumba class in the ocean with resident coach Roger Ybanez, an invitation to literally go with the flow and feel the power of water.
At 4.30 pm, body and soul step into the surreal with yoga, meditation and breathwork led by visiting practitioner Emily Moak six metres below the waves at Subsix, as the wondrous creatures of the deep swim all around.
Winding down is just as important as exercising, and at 6.00 pm, guests are invited for healthy canapes, juices and a glass of sparkling wine half a kilometre out to sea at Edge, just in time to admire a mesmerising sunset and give thanks for Mother Nature’s blessings.
Culture
Discover captivating Eid celebrations at Patina Maldives
Nestled within the North Male’ atoll, Patina Maldives offers a haven of inspiration where guests can explore art, nature, community, and connection. In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, Patina invites guests to indulge in joyous festivities amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the island. As a sanctuary where every moment is crafted to perfection, Patina Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid celebration filled with culinary delights, cultural immersion, and family fun.
Savor Shisha Delights and Culinary Excellence
At Fari Beach Club, guests are invited to embark on a sensory journey, where the shisha oasis awaits with exotic flavours and soulful tunes. Indulge in the mesmerising beachfront setting on selective dates, including June 15, 16, 18, 19, and 20, as the shisha bliss unfolds.
For those enchanted by celestial wonders, a special evening of shisha awaits at the Stargazing Pier on June 17. Immerse yourself in an experience of delights amidst delectable canapé and live entertainment by the shore.
On June 18, guests are invited to partake in a grand Eid celebration dinner at Portico. Savour exquisite cuisine, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of a 5-piece band and oud player. It promises to be a culinary journey curated to create unforgettable memories of an island Eid celebration.
Family Fun and Creative Adventures
Explore an array of family-friendly activities against the breathtaking island backdrop of Patina Maldives. From the exhilarating island-wide challenge of the Amazing Race to the spirited competition of the Padel Tennis Tournament, there’s something for every member of the family.
Put your creativity to the test at The Clay Studio, where guests of all ages are invited to partake in pottery classes, hand-building experiences, and a variety of specialty workshops to craft their own artistic masterpieces.
This Eid, immerse yourself in a journey of belonging at Patina Maldives, where the resort resonates with the rhythms of its guests, adapting to their individual preferences and embracing evolving lifestyles. Enjoy the enchanting festivities of Eid amidst the unparalleled luxury and natural beauty of Patina Maldives, creating cherished memories with your loved ones.
Trending
-
Action4 days ago
Utheemu Ganduvaru: Portal to Maldives’ national freedom
-
Culture1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
-
News5 days ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives offers Singapore Airline’s Krisflyer member offers
-
Local1 week ago
Coca-Cola announces first lucky winners in UEFA EURO 2024 promotion
-
Culture1 week ago
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
-
News1 week ago
Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards: Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Get ready to score big: Siyam World Maldives hosts summer football camp with Spanish goalkeeper Pepe
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives