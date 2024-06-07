Global Wellness Day in Niyama’s ultimate natural setting

Nestled within the North Male’ atoll, Patina Maldives offers a haven of inspiration where guests can explore art, nature, community, and connection. In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, Patina invites guests to indulge in joyous festivities amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the island. As a sanctuary where every moment is crafted to perfection, Patina Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid celebration filled with culinary delights, cultural immersion, and family fun.

Savor Shisha Delights and Culinary Excellence

At Fari Beach Club, guests are invited to embark on a sensory journey, where the shisha oasis awaits with exotic flavours and soulful tunes. Indulge in the mesmerising beachfront setting on selective dates, including June 15, 16, 18, 19, and 20, as the shisha bliss unfolds.

For those enchanted by celestial wonders, a special evening of shisha awaits at the Stargazing Pier on June 17. Immerse yourself in an experience of delights amidst delectable canapé and live entertainment by the shore.

On June 18, guests are invited to partake in a grand Eid celebration dinner at Portico. Savour exquisite cuisine, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of a 5-piece band and oud player. It promises to be a culinary journey curated to create unforgettable memories of an island Eid celebration.

Family Fun and Creative Adventures

Explore an array of family-friendly activities against the breathtaking island backdrop of Patina Maldives. From the exhilarating island-wide challenge of the Amazing Race to the spirited competition of the Padel Tennis Tournament, there’s something for every member of the family.

Put your creativity to the test at The Clay Studio, where guests of all ages are invited to partake in pottery classes, hand-building experiences, and a variety of specialty workshops to craft their own artistic masterpieces.

This Eid, immerse yourself in a journey of belonging at Patina Maldives, where the resort resonates with the rhythms of its guests, adapting to their individual preferences and embracing evolving lifestyles. Enjoy the enchanting festivities of Eid amidst the unparalleled luxury and natural beauty of Patina Maldives, creating cherished memories with your loved ones.