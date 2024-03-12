Celebration
Easter Adventure: Dive into the Jungle at InterContinental Maldives with Sharky & George and Chef Marianne Lumb!
Get ready for an unforgettable Easter celebration at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! This idyllic island paradise has curated a jam-packed program filled with exciting activities, delicious treats, and special guest appearances, making it the perfect destination for a family getaway.
Sharky & George Make a Splash!
From March 28th to April 3rd, the beloved entertainment duo Sharky & George will be taking over Planet Trekkers, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club. Expect a week-long itinerary of engaging activities inspired by “The Jungle Book,” igniting a love for the natural world through arts, crafts, and mini-expeditions around the island.
MasterChef Magic with Marianne Lumb
Adding a touch of culinary flair, renowned chef Marianne Lumb, a finalist on BBC’s Professional Master Chef, will grace the resort from March 31st to April 10th. Prepare to embark on a delectable Easter journey at The Lighthouse restaurant, featuring stunning ocean views and the freshest seasonal ingredients, including local Maldivian delights.
Sweet Treats Await at The Chocolate Factory
A beloved Maamunagau tradition returns! The Collective will be transformed into a whimsical Chocolate Wonderland, showcasing artistic creations inspired by “The Jungle Book” and Easter magic. Indulge in a delightful selection of organic chocolates, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth.
Family Fun for All Ages
Alongside Sharky & George’s visit, a special family activity program runs from March 29th to April 3rd. Highlights include traditional Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts workshops, and a thrilling Pirate Cruise expedition in the Maamunagau Lagoon. Families can also enjoy open-air movie nights, a kite festival, and a culinary adventure across the resort’s diverse restaurants.
Relaxation for Parents at The Retreat
Parents seeking serenity can find solace at The Retreat, an adults-only haven boasting a dedicated bar, infinity pool, and enticing restaurant. Here, you can unwind and recharge while your children have a blast at Planet Trekkers.
Support Manta Conservation with a Charity Run
Join the second annual Manta Trust Charity Run on March 30th! This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for manta ray research while enjoying some healthy exercise on the stunning island.
Unwind in Spacious Family Villas
InterContinental Maldives offers three Family Beach Pool Villas, providing the perfect blend of space and tranquility for families of all sizes. Each villa features a private plunge pool and a spacious garden, ideal for reconnecting after a day of exploration.
Unforgettable Easter with the Maldives Easter Jungle Package
Book the enticing “Maldives Easter Jungle Package” and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits:
- Daily breakfast and dinner at designated restaurants
- USD 100 credit for Planet Trekkers Kids Club
- Family snorkeling excursion
- Family photoshoot with edited images
- Family Pizza Making Cooking Class
- Club InterContinental privileges (afternoon tea, evening aperitifs, poolside refreshments)
- Complimentary non-motorized water sports activities
- Access to Sharky & George kids club (ages 4-12)
Package rates start from USD 2,847 per night for a Family Beach Pool Villa, including breakfast for two adults and two children under 12.
Book your unforgettable Easter escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! Visit http://www.maldives.intercontinental.com for more information.
Sun Siyam Resorts Prepare a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration in Maldives
Prepare for a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration like never before at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives from March 28th to April 1st, 2024. With an egg-citing line-up of mesmerizing entertainment, such as sand artist and world record holder Nathaniel A. Alapide, Magician & Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir, and Brazilian DJ Asturia, as well as delectable culinary delights, and family-friendly activities that promise to enchant guests of all ages.
Enchanting Entertainment:
Guests can expect to be dazzled by a jaw-dropping magic show by Mohammed Mountassir, whose repertoire of mind-reading feats and bewildering illusions will leave audiences of all ages spellbound. Award-winning sand sculptor, Nathaniel A. Alapide, will also be present, showcasing his extraordinary talent by crafting breathtaking sand masterpieces right before your eyes.
Global Beats and Brazilian Flair:
Adding to the festive atmosphere is DJ Astúria, the Brazilian sensation known for her dynamic and versatile music sets. Weaving international hits with the rhythmic beats of her Brazilian roots, DJ Astúria promises an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and genres.
Easter Fun for Everyone:
Beyond the world-class entertainment, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transformed into an “Easter Candy Land,” and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi are offering a variety of Easter-themed activities. Join in on exciting treasure hunts, decorate your own Easter eggs, or witness the special Easter parades featuring the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Indulge in delicious Easter-themed lunches and beach BBQs, creating unique dining experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian ocean.
Don’t miss out on this “egg-citing” Easter Celebration! Book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi or Sun Siyam Olhuveli now and get ready for a week filled with magic, music, and memories to last a lifetime. For more information on Easter promotions and themed events across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/.
Amilla Maldives Invites Guests to an “Alice in Wonderland” Easter Celebration
Get ready for a whimsical Easter adventure! Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to tumble down the rabbit hole and experience a magical “Alice in Wonderland” themed Easter celebration from March 29th to April 7th.
Imagine indulging in exquisite dining, participating in delightful Easter activities, and creating unforgettable memories amidst the turquoise waters and pristine beaches of the Maldives. This Easter, Amilla Maldives promises a sprinkle of magic for the whole family.
Egg-cellent Activities and Wonderland Delights
The Easter festivities at Amilla Maldives include a variety of themed activities, sure to keep everyone entertained. Join the White Rabbit on an Easter egg hunt, unleash your creativity with egg painting, sip on fantastical concoctions at the Queen of Hearts Cocktail party, and attend the enchanting Easter Enchantment Party. Don’t forget to wear your most curious outfit for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a whimsical event inspired by the iconic scene from Alice’s adventures.
Beyond Easter: A Maldives Paradise Awaits
Amilla Maldives offers more than just exceptional Easter celebrations. The resort embodies a philosophy of creating a unique lifestyle experience. Throughout the year, Amilla welcomes a diverse range of guests, from celebrated chefs and world-renowned athletes to wellness practitioners. They also host a variety of exciting events, from New Year’s festivities to traditional Maldivian cultural celebrations. So, whether you’re seeking Easter magic or a getaway filled with year-round experiences, Amilla Maldives promises unforgettable memories.
Tumble down the rabbit hole and discover Amilla in Wonderland this Easter.
View Easter programme here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/Amilla-in-Wonderland-2024.html
View Easter offer here: https://amilla.com/maldives-events/
Celebrate an Eco-Friendly Easter at Oaga Art Resort, Maldives
Celebrate the joy of Easter amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldivian islands
This Easter, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to celebrate renewal and rebirth amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From March 30th to April 5th, 2024, the resort offers a unique Easter experience that combines festive traditions with eco-conscious activities.
A Celebration of Nature and Creativity
The program at Oaga Art Resort is designed to foster connection with nature and creativity. Guests can participate in activities like:
- Traditional Maldivian Crafts: Learn to weave beautiful Easter baskets and eggs from palm leaves.
- Eco-Friendly Kids’ Activities: Spark your child’s imagination with Easter decorations made from sustainable materials.
- Starlit Cinema: Enjoy classic family movies under the Maldivian night sky.
- Easter Egg Hunts: Adults can embark on a “Capture the Golden Egg” treasure hunt, while children enjoy a traditional egg hunt using handcrafted baskets and eggs.
- Special Easter Feasts: Savor delicious Easter meals featuring locally sourced ingredients and Maldivian flair.
Live Entertainment and Cultural Immersion
The resort will come alive with live music by renowned Maldivian artists, captivating performances, and a bonfire night under the stars.
All-Inclusive Maldives Experience
For a truly unforgettable Easter getaway, consider Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan. This plan offers extensive inclusions, from art classes and musical experiences to in-villa dining and a variety of excursions.
Book Your Easter Escape
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique blend of artistic expression, cultural immersion, and luxurious relaxation. Visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com, to book your stay and celebrate Easter in paradise.
