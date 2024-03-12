Easter Adventure: Dive into the Jungle at InterContinental Maldives with Sharky & George and Chef Marianne Lumb!

Prepare for a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration like never before at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives from March 28th to April 1st, 2024. With an egg-citing line-up of mesmerizing entertainment, such as sand artist and world record holder Nathaniel A. Alapide, Magician & Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir, and Brazilian DJ Asturia, as well as delectable culinary delights, and family-friendly activities that promise to enchant guests of all ages.

Enchanting Entertainment:

Guests can expect to be dazzled by a jaw-dropping magic show by Mohammed Mountassir, whose repertoire of mind-reading feats and bewildering illusions will leave audiences of all ages spellbound. Award-winning sand sculptor, Nathaniel A. Alapide, will also be present, showcasing his extraordinary talent by crafting breathtaking sand masterpieces right before your eyes.

Global Beats and Brazilian Flair:

Adding to the festive atmosphere is DJ Astúria, the Brazilian sensation known for her dynamic and versatile music sets. Weaving international hits with the rhythmic beats of her Brazilian roots, DJ Astúria promises an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and genres.

Easter Fun for Everyone:

Beyond the world-class entertainment, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transformed into an “Easter Candy Land,” and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi are offering a variety of Easter-themed activities. Join in on exciting treasure hunts, decorate your own Easter eggs, or witness the special Easter parades featuring the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Indulge in delicious Easter-themed lunches and beach BBQs, creating unique dining experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian ocean.

Don’t miss out on this “egg-citing” Easter Celebration! Book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi or Sun Siyam Olhuveli now and get ready for a week filled with magic, music, and memories to last a lifetime. For more information on Easter promotions and themed events across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/.