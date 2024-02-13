News
Experience All the Magic of Easter in Full Bloom at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Easter is a wondrous time of rebirth and regeneration, and what better way to experience this magical transition than amidst the full blooming glory of a Spring Wonderland Adventure on a tropical island paradise. Welcome to Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, where the enchantment of Easter meets the magic of springtime to reawaken your sense of joyous wonderment.
Get in the Easter groove on Wednesday 27 March at Manzaru Restaurant as the fun begins by the pool with the Easter Splash Pool Party. With the tunes flowing from the resort’s resident DJ and a selection of gourmet treats for you to savour, it’s time to make a splash in a fun-filled afternoon of family-friendly pool games and watersports activities. Then after the sun goes down, the fun is turned up at Sky Bar with one of Anantara Kihavah’s legendary White Parties, where white clothes, good times and island glamour are the order of the day. Don’t worry if you miss it. The next White Party is less than a week away on Tuesday 2 April.
The excitement builds on Thursday 28 March with an Easter Bunny chocolate-making session at Plates Restaurant where the resort’s young guests learn to create delicious treats under the guidance of the restaurant’s chefs. Later in the day, it’s time for the little ones to head over to the Kids Club to see if they can catch the elusive Easter Bunny! The resort’s bigger guests have a chance to get into the swing of spring too as they are invited to engage in some friendly competition at the Easter Tennis Open, featuring both singles and doubles matches.
In the evening, guests have the choice of either joining An Island Soiree for an evening of free flowing Champagne and canapés, or indulging their senses at Six-Metres Below with Duval Leroy – Dégustation Secrète. Presented by The Finest of Kihavah Wine Dinner, this exclusive evening of gastronomic indulgence features an exquisite 5-course dining event expertly paired with versatile Champagnes from Duval-Leroy, all served in the mesmerising surrounds of SEA Underwater Restaurant, six metres below the ocean surface.
March 29 is Good Friday and it’s a good day for fashion lovers of all ages. For the more sophisticated fashionistas, what better way to spend a lunchtime than sipping and shopping as you enjoy a glass of Champagne while browsing through Anantara’s stunning boutique collections at Sip ‘N’ Style Champagne Shopping. Fashion-loving kids have the chance to blossom like spring flowers as they strut their stuff on the catwalk later in the day at the Spring Chic Easter Kids Fashion Show.
Saturday is soccer day, even on a tropical island paradise. Anantara Kihavah’s guests are invited to join in the Friendly Football Match as they work up a thirst and an appetite for the evening’s main event, Spring Wonderland: An Enchanting Easter Gala. This evening of
Easter enchantment begins with cocktails and live entertainment surrounded by floral glamour and caressed by the refreshing Maldivian breeze at Manzaru before the fun moves onto Kihavah Beach for the magic of an Easter Gala Dinner with soft white sands beneath your feet and stunning Indian Ocean views providing the perfect backdrop. As you feast on a rich array of culinary delights, and live entertainment keep the magical Easter spirit flowing.
As you would expect, Easter Sunday is packed full of activities for the whole family. The fun begins at the Kid’s Club from 11:30 with Easter T-shirt Painting, as the little ones have the chance to express their creative side by decorating their t-shirts with everything from abstract glittery scenes to their favourite characters. Next up, it’s time for the whole family to come together for a floral-themed Easter Sunday Brunch at Manzaru Restaurant. Bloom and Brunch features signature dishes from each restaurant, decadent sweets and desserts, and chilled beverages, all served against the soul-soothing backdrop of live music and stunning views of the Indian Ocean.
After brunch, the young and young-at-heart are invited to create their own fun Easter designs with Egg-cellent Chocolate Easter Egg Decorating under the supervision of the resort’s chefs. Then later in the afternoon, it’s time for more family fun and adventure with the Grand Easter Egg Hunt at 4:00 pm. Starting from the Kid’s Club, the whole family can join in the traditional search for hidden eggs amidst the verdant greenery and flora along the pathway to Plates Restaurant, with the Easter Bunny on hand to provide encouragement and clues.
Easter Monday begins with a chance to discover the amazing artistry of THONArtisan, a local resin artist who draws inspiration from the breathtaking natural wonders of the Maldives, particularly the shorelines and islands. The Resin Art Workshop is separated into an adult session in the morning and a kid’s class in the afternoon. Later in the afternoon, the young guests are invited to put on their pirate hats and join the Easter Bunny on the Pirate Bunny Cruise as they go in search of fun and adventure while exploring the captivating sights of the Indian Ocean.
As the sun sets on another day in Paradise, the Finest of Kihavah Wine Dinner Presents a Journey to Super Tuscan, where the exquisitely-crafted flavours of a 5-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Joachim Textor are paired with iconic Tuscan wines by Anantara Kihavah’s Resident Wine Maestro, Lenka Praveen, to create a perfect harmony of flavours for 20 lucky guests in this exclusive dining event.
The Easter programme comes to a close with a friendly Kids Football Match on Tuesday 2 April, but every day is fun day for kids at Anantara Kihavah with full programme of games and activities available throughout the Easter period and beyond.
Of course, for many guests, Anantara Kihavah is an island retreat where time moves more slowly as they connect with nature’s healing energies to revive mind, body and spirit through the lovingly curated treatments of Anantara Spa. While every day offers opportunities to refresh and reinvigorate, with the rebirth symbolism of Easter and Spring, what better time to embark on a journey of rejuvenation than in the blossoming days of Spring Wonderland. In addition to all the usual favourite spa journeys, the Easter Programme features a number of specially curated treatments to help you blossom like a spring flower.
This Easter, discover a whimsical world of pastels and petals, as you enjoy a host of fun filled family activities, from beach games to an Easter Gala Dinner, while the little ones spark their curiosity and imagination in an Easter egg hunt, a kids’ fashion show, a Pirate Cruise and so much more! Embark on culinary and water adventures or choose to refresh and reinvigorate on a bespoke wellness journey in a tranquil getaway.
Whatever you do this Easter, rediscover wonder and embrace adventure in Anantara Kihavah’s exotic island retreat, where life always shines on the sunny side. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Forbes Travel Guide Honors The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with Prestigious Five-Star Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year
Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has announced its annual Awards, presenting The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with an elite Five-Star designation for the fifth year in a row.
Located in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls overlooking a private coral reef, The St. Regis Maldives represents the first-ever St. Regis resort on a private natural island offering a rare encounter with preciously guarded marine life in an eco-conscious setting. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the property presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive architecture and accommodations to bespoke experiences – complemented by intuitive personalized service, signature to the St. Regis brand.
“It is an honor to uphold the prestigious Forbes Five-Star award for a fifth consecutive year,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This celebrated rating not only honors the consistent delivery of unparalleled service by our passionate Hosts, but also recognizes our ability to continue exceeding the expectations of our highly discerning guests year after year.”
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The St. Regis Maldives is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list. This recognition is a direct acknowledgment to its world-class team of devoted associates, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure their guests enjoy unforgettable moments only one can experience at the five-star property.
“This year’s Star Awards reflect the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience.”
Errie F Takes Center Stage as the Resident DJ at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa is excited to announce the appointment of Errie F as the newest Resident DJ, adding a dynamic and eclectic touch to the renowned establishment. Errie F, a prominent DJ since 2017, has recently held the position of Resident DJ at prestigious venues such as Times Square Casino, Altum, Eazy Tiger, Hudsons, and Zanzibar Night Club.
With an impressive track record of sharing the stage with notable DJs including Lady Lea, Master Simz, Pascal & Pearce, Kyle Cassim, and various international artists, Errie F brings a wealth of experience and musical versatility to the resort.
Errie F’s accolades include winning two DJ competitions, appearances on three radio stations, and being showcased on two international podcasts and three local podcasts. Her undeniable talent and dedication to the art of DJing have not only earned her recognition in the industry but have also contributed to the diversity and vibrancy of the music scene.
“With her exceptional talent and diverse musical background, Errie F is the perfect addition to our Le Meridien family. We believe that her appointment will further enhance the musical journey of our guests, offering them an authentic Le Meridien Brand experience.” Say Mariun van Rooyen, the Director of Food and Beverage at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa.
In addition to her successful career, Errie F has launched her own media and event platform, “Fowl Play,” where she curates and showcases live streams, events, and production work. This platform is a testament to her commitment to providing audiences with innovative and immersive musical experiences.
Her unique style and diverse musical influences align seamlessly with the ethos of creating an atmosphere that transcends the ordinary. Her presence will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrant ambiance that defines Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs, and marine life. The resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as an “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveler to discover the European spirit of savoring the good life.
Connect with Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Facebook (@lemeridienmaldives) and Instagram (@lemeridienmaldives) and visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com
Visit Maldives Showcases the Vibrant Maldives Underwater World at Moscow Dive Show 2024
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) is showcasing the vibrant Maldives underwater world at the Moscow Dive Show 2024 alongside 4 industry partners. Taking place from 08 to 11 February 2024 at the “Gostinyi Dvor” Exhibition Centre in Moscow, Russia, the event marks a pivotal opportunity for engaging with both the B2B and B2C clientele in the dive and underwater segments of Russia.
The Moscow Dive Show stands as the preeminent exhibition in Russia and CIS, focusing on equipment, tourism, and training for individuals passionate about an active lifestyle and water-based sports. Diving, spearﬁshing, freediving, and underwater photography form the core activities at the exhibition, attracting a diverse audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. The event serves as a crucial platform for industry partners to unveil their latest plans, establish collaborations with new partners, and strengthen existing ties within the Russian and CIS markets.
Visitors to the Moscow Dive Show include underwater and watersports enthusiasts; qualiﬁed activity instructors; potential business partners engaging in wholesale equipment purchases and direct hotel and safari yacht bookings; as well as industry professionals and consumers. The event presents opportune access to qualiﬁed travel buyers, inﬂuencers, and market professionals through the B2B and B2C facets.
MMPRC aims to showcase the diversity of the Maldives underwater at the Moscow Dive Show this year. The Maldives, blessed with an abundance of marine life and diverse seascapes is renowned worldwide as a leading dive destination. Over 2,000 marine species and special diving spots in each atoll with many undiscovered areas remain ready to explore. The Maldives oﬀers the rare opportunity to witness awe-inspiring whale sharks throughout the year and is a known hotspot for many types of marine animals such as
manta rays, turtles, and nudibranchs. Travellers visiting our beautiful destination can expect a wide array of experiences tailored for diving and watersports enthusiasts.
Visit Maldives has a comprehensive strategy tailored to the Russian market to ensure a robust destination presence. This includes the reinforcement of the Maldives’ brand through amplifying social media presence through inﬂuencers, ambient outdoor advertisements, coverage in publications facilitated by familiarisation trips, and ad campaigns across social and conventional media. The campaigns strategically employ local languages to create aﬃnity and increase market penetration, with a special emphasis on leveraging social media and communication platforms that are most popular within Russia, such as VK, Telegram, and Facebook in order to maintain a consistent and engaging online presence.
Russia has proven to be a signiﬁcant source market for the Maldives. In 2022, the Maldives welcomed 201,954 visitors from Russia, securing its position as the top source market. This trend continued in 2023, with 208,041 arrivals as the 2nd top source market of the year. Visit Maldives conducted and participated in various activities last year for this market, including participation in the Moscow Dive Show, conducting social media marketing initiatives, engagements with luxury travel partners, joint marketing promotions with esteemed partners like Kompass Tour, as well as collaborations with Kazakh bloggers. Activities in the pipeline for the ﬁrst quarter of this year includes joint marketing promotions, familiarisation trips, and other strategic initiatives to further solidify our presence in the Russian market as a top of mind destination.
