Forbes Travel Guide Honors The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with Prestigious Five-Star Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) is showcasing the vibrant Maldives underwater world at the Moscow Dive Show 2024 alongside 4 industry partners. Taking place from 08 to 11 February 2024 at the “Gostinyi Dvor” Exhibition Centre in Moscow, Russia, the event marks a pivotal opportunity for engaging with both the B2B and B2C clientele in the dive and underwater segments of Russia.

The Moscow Dive Show stands as the preeminent exhibition in Russia and CIS, focusing on equipment, tourism, and training for individuals passionate about an active lifestyle and water-based sports. Diving, spearﬁshing, freediving, and underwater photography form the core activities at the exhibition, attracting a diverse audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. The event serves as a crucial platform for industry partners to unveil their latest plans, establish collaborations with new partners, and strengthen existing ties within the Russian and CIS markets.

Visitors to the Moscow Dive Show include underwater and watersports enthusiasts; qualiﬁed activity instructors; potential business partners engaging in wholesale equipment purchases and direct hotel and safari yacht bookings; as well as industry professionals and consumers. The event presents opportune access to qualiﬁed travel buyers, inﬂuencers, and market professionals through the B2B and B2C facets.

MMPRC aims to showcase the diversity of the Maldives underwater at the Moscow Dive Show this year. The Maldives, blessed with an abundance of marine life and diverse seascapes is renowned worldwide as a leading dive destination. Over 2,000 marine species and special diving spots in each atoll with many undiscovered areas remain ready to explore. The Maldives oﬀers the rare opportunity to witness awe-inspiring whale sharks throughout the year and is a known hotspot for many types of marine animals such as

manta rays, turtles, and nudibranchs. Travellers visiting our beautiful destination can expect a wide array of experiences tailored for diving and watersports enthusiasts.

Visit Maldives has a comprehensive strategy tailored to the Russian market to ensure a robust destination presence. This includes the reinforcement of the Maldives’ brand through amplifying social media presence through inﬂuencers, ambient outdoor advertisements, coverage in publications facilitated by familiarisation trips, and ad campaigns across social and conventional media. The campaigns strategically employ local languages to create aﬃnity and increase market penetration, with a special emphasis on leveraging social media and communication platforms that are most popular within Russia, such as VK, Telegram, and Facebook in order to maintain a consistent and engaging online presence.

Russia has proven to be a signiﬁcant source market for the Maldives. In 2022, the Maldives welcomed 201,954 visitors from Russia, securing its position as the top source market. This trend continued in 2023, with 208,041 arrivals as the 2nd top source market of the year. Visit Maldives conducted and participated in various activities last year for this market, including participation in the Moscow Dive Show, conducting social media marketing initiatives, engagements with luxury travel partners, joint marketing promotions with esteemed partners like Kompass Tour, as well as collaborations with Kazakh bloggers. Activities in the pipeline for the ﬁrst quarter of this year includes joint marketing promotions, familiarisation trips, and other strategic initiatives to further solidify our presence in the Russian market as a top of mind destination.