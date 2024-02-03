Valentine’s at Ifuru island resort has your heart fluttering and can’t be beat!

Embrace the vibrant rhythm of island life this Valentine’s Day at Oaga Art Resort in the Maldives, where art meets romance under a sky shimmering with a million stars. This February 14th, ignite your senses with experiences designed to awaken your hearts and refresh your souls.

Culinary Delights:

Indulge in a symphony of flavours at Kaa Kada, the resort’s main restaurant, or embark on a private culinary journey at one of the specialty venues.

La Fuh Dan: This Italian specialty restaurant is set to come alive with a six course Italian dinner in honour of the special day.

Samaasaa: Immerse yourselves in a theatrical feast for the senses, where the Maldivian folktale about star-crossed lovers Dhon Hiyala and Alifulhu unfolds alongside a delectable five course dinner.

Kaa Kada beach: Let the whispers of the waves serenade you while you savour a seven-course private dinner under the starlit sky.

Rekindle Love with Hoba Spa:

Reconnect with your inner selves and each other through the transformative power of touch at Hoba Spa. The Lovers’ Spa Package is a 90-minute journey that includes a Maldivian rose body massage to let the aroma of roses wash away tension and reawaken your senses, followed by a crystal facial therapy where the radiance of precious stones detoxify and revitalise your skin. On an end note, is a foot massage to melt away your stress and find grounding. Lastly, guests are offered a chance take a piece of the spa’s serenity home via a special gift.

In addition to this, the Spa has planned out special Dhulhaheyo (wellness)

activities, including the Loabi Morning Ritual to greet the day with a mindful practice that connects you to the rhythm of the island and Loabi Stretch in the evening to release tension with a gentle yoga session. The Loabi Adu Sound Healing session is sure to aid in reconnecting with your inner balance.

Sip on Love’s Elixir:

Be sure to taste the resort’s unique Valentine’s Day cocktails, such as ‘Kiss Me Later’, a playful blend of peanut butter bourbon, milk syrup, and a touch of rose.

Enjoy the Rhythm of the Night:

Let the music wash over you as you celebrate your love under the stars. At Raa Baa, sway to the live music of Maeesha and band, followed by a vibrant DJ set. At the private dinner venues, Adlee and Shiuz’s soulful melodies will serenade you at Kaa Kada beach, while the in-house duo Naffah and Human set the mood for an unforgettable Italian escapade at La Fuh Dan.

This Valentine’s Day choose Oaga Art Resort and paint your own masterpiece of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!