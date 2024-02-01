Travel Creators Exchange 2024: Fostering collaboration and innovation

Embark on a journey of indulgence and charm this February at W Maldives, nestled on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country. Get ready for an affair that blends tradition with a W twist, promising an escape into luxury that will leave you captivated.





Lunar Prosperity Dinner





Join us for a Lunar Prosperity Dinner that’s as liberating as it is luxurious. Picture the finest fusion of flavors, where traditional dishes get a modern makeover in the most decadent setting. Our culinary odyssey is not just a feast for the palate, but a celebration that transcends borders and cultures.

As you savor every bite, let the special performance and entertainment elevate the evening to new heights of excitement. And because we believe in spreading prosperity to every corner of your escape cocoon, expect special Lunar New Year-themed turndown amenities with delightful surprises that redefine the art of celebration.

At W Maldives, we’re turning the page on ordinary celebrations, ensuring that your prosperous year looks and tastes absolutely extraordinary.





Vibes of Love





Step into the enchanting world of W Maldives this Valentine’s Day, and feel the vibes of love through a series of well curated experiences that will last a lifetime. Indulge in our captivating dining experiences, from the beachside bliss of a 3-course romantic dinner at FIRE, where the sand becomes your dining carpet, to the overwater extravagance of a 5-course feast at FISH, serenaded by the gentle lapping of waves and specia I entertainment.

Seeking an intimate affair? Opt for a 5-course romantic dinner at your choice of Coral Terrace or Beach, each setting as unique as the love you share. For those craving adventure, set sail on our ESCAPE yacht for a sunset cruise and a 5-course dinner, or escape to the private castaway Gaathafushi island for a fantasy dinner under the stars. At W Maldives, we don’t just create moments; we craft love stories that are as witty as they are luxurious, promising a Valentine’s Day celebration that goes beyond the expected.

But the romance doesn’t end there—extend your love affair with our Eternally Ours stay package. With a minimum 4-night stay, relish daily breakfast at KITCHEN, nightly dinners at selected venues, and a one- time 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa, where relaxation meets indulgence. Your romantic journey continues with a one-time dinner at your chosen destination— Beach or Coral Terrace—excluding beverages, ensuring an intimate dining experience. Elevate your escape and explore more about our enticing room package by clicking here.

As February beckons, seize the opportunity for an extraordinary rendezvous at W Maldives, where the vibrant rhythm of Lunar New Year’s prosperity dances seamlessly with the romantic melody of Valentine’s Day on Fesdu Island. Let the stage be set, and your love story unfold against a backdrop of unscripted luxury and charm. Experience the perfect blend of celebration and romance — only at W Maldives.

