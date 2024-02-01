News
Travel Creators Exchange 2024: Fostering collaboration and innovation
The Travel Creators Exchange 2024 wrapped up today at the JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, marking the conclusion of a dynamic event focused on networking and collaboration among Maldives-based travel creators. The event, serving as a platform for fostering connections, idea-sharing, and establishing lasting partnerships to expand opportunities and monetize content, brought together a diverse array of industry professionals.
The honorable chief guest for the occasion, Mr. Ibrahim Faisal, the Tourism Minister of the Maldives, graced the event alongside the Managing Director of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Ms. Fathimath Thaufeeq.
Distinguished speakers covered a range of topics during the event. Zihuny Rasheed, Deputy Managing Director of MMPRC, delved into the “Power of Digital Storytelling: Collaborative Strategies for Destination Promotion.” Abdul Aleem Abdul Gafoors shared insights on “How to Monetize Content” and detailed the influencer program of Maldives Getaways. Suresh Dissanayake, Assistant Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Heritance Aarah & Adaaran Resorts, brought his nearly two decades of experience to shed light on “What does a Sales and Marketing Director Do?” Vishal Amir Ahmed, a versatile cinematographer and content creator associated with Various Arts Studio, provided insights into “Who is a Content Creator.” Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Maldives Resort, drew on his over 23 years of hospitality industry experience to discuss “The Role of Content in Tourism Marketing.”
The event facilitated valuable connections between content creators and resort sales and marketing professionals, fostering collaboration and potentially unlocking new opportunities.
Organized by Maldives Insider, Maldives Virtual Tour, Travel Trade Maldives, and Hotelier Maldives, the event aimed to empower Maldives-based travel content creators and elevate the Maldives as a premier destination for captivating travel storytelling.
Featured
Ali Shakir Promoted to General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO
Atmosphere Core has announced the promotion of Ali Shakir to the position of General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO with effect from 1 February 2024. This is a significant achievement for Ali Shakir and local talent is increasingly seen taking on leadership positions within the company.
Ali Shakir has successfully overseen the resort’s renovation and relaunch as the sole leader on property. He will be heading the resort’s operations, ranging from guest services to the intricacies of food and beverage to creating spectacular tropical experiences for global travellers.
Regarding his promotion, Ali Shakir says “My journey with Atmosphere Core has been truly remarkable, and I am excited about this new role. Working closely with HR and L&D, I will lead the charge in developing and implementing growth strategies for our team. Keeping the team motivated and maintaining top-notch product and service delivery is paramount. We will infuse the essence of the Joy of Giving philosophy, not only for our guests but also within our team dynamics.”
Ali Shakir joined Atmosphere Core in 2019 as the Resort Manager at VARU By Atmosphere. Since then, he has been a part of the successful pre-opening of four properties: OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and VARU By Atmosphere.
“Ali Shakir’s promotion to General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is a testament to his expertise and commitment. At Atmosphere Core, we prioritise developing internal talent and providing opportunities for skill building and career growth. I’m confident that under Ali’s leadership, the resort will evolve into a delightful haven where guests can immerse themselves in nature and enjoy thoughtful, graceful service” says Ashwin Handa Senior Vice President Operations at Atmosphere Core.
Ali brings over 27 years of invaluable experience in the hospitality industry. Before his appointment at Atmosphere Core, he worked at reputed resorts such as Angsana Velavaru, Hulhule Island Hotel, and Paradise Island Resort and Spa. Ali Shakir has completed the General Managers Program from Cornell University, USA and holds a General Hotel Service certification from the Institute of Hotel and Catering Service, Maldives. He won the prestigious Maldives CX Leader Of The Year 2018 Award by the Customer Experience Foundation Maldives.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO reopened on 21 December 2023 with an all-new vibrant look set to entice the senses. Showcasing 153 beach and water villas, the four-star superior resort is located at the tip of the Northern Malé Atoll. Helengeli island offers an incomparably exotic house-reef and superb channel diving experience, just metres from the shoreline.
News
Prosperity & Love: Celebration of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at W Maldives
Embark on a journey of indulgence and charm this February at W Maldives, nestled on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country. Get ready for an affair that blends tradition with a W twist, promising an escape into luxury that will leave you captivated.
Lunar Prosperity Dinner
Join us for a Lunar Prosperity Dinner that’s as liberating as it is luxurious. Picture the finest fusion of flavors, where traditional dishes get a modern makeover in the most decadent setting. Our culinary odyssey is not just a feast for the palate, but a celebration that transcends borders and cultures.
As you savor every bite, let the special performance and entertainment elevate the evening to new heights of excitement. And because we believe in spreading prosperity to every corner of your escape cocoon, expect special Lunar New Year-themed turndown amenities with delightful surprises that redefine the art of celebration.
At W Maldives, we’re turning the page on ordinary celebrations, ensuring that your prosperous year looks and tastes absolutely extraordinary.
Vibes of Love
Step into the enchanting world of W Maldives this Valentine’s Day, and feel the vibes of love through a series of well curated experiences that will last a lifetime. Indulge in our captivating dining experiences, from the beachside bliss of a 3-course romantic dinner at FIRE, where the sand becomes your dining carpet, to the overwater extravagance of a 5-course feast at FISH, serenaded by the gentle lapping of waves and specia I entertainment.
Seeking an intimate affair? Opt for a 5-course romantic dinner at your choice of Coral Terrace or Beach, each setting as unique as the love you share. For those craving adventure, set sail on our ESCAPE yacht for a sunset cruise and a 5-course dinner, or escape to the private castaway Gaathafushi island for a fantasy dinner under the stars. At W Maldives, we don’t just create moments; we craft love stories that are as witty as they are luxurious, promising a Valentine’s Day celebration that goes beyond the expected.
But the romance doesn’t end there—extend your love affair with our Eternally Ours stay package. With a minimum 4-night stay, relish daily breakfast at KITCHEN, nightly dinners at selected venues, and a one- time 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa, where relaxation meets indulgence. Your romantic journey continues with a one-time dinner at your chosen destination— Beach or Coral Terrace—excluding beverages, ensuring an intimate dining experience. Elevate your escape and explore more about our enticing room package by clicking here.
As February beckons, seize the opportunity for an extraordinary rendezvous at W Maldives, where the vibrant rhythm of Lunar New Year’s prosperity dances seamlessly with the romantic melody of Valentine’s Day on Fesdu Island. Let the stage be set, and your love story unfold against a backdrop of unscripted luxury and charm. Experience the perfect blend of celebration and romance — only at W Maldives.
Family
JA Manafaru to host biggest ever Easter extravaganza
In anticipation for this year’s Easter celebrations, JA Manafaru has gone all out to present a festival of fun and endless entertainment for both romantic couples seeking to escape life’s rat-race and for families looking for time to connect.
Launching an unprecedented 14-day extravaganza filled with dining experiences, romantic excursions, and family-orientated activities, this northernmost remote private island is inviting guests to literally castaway to ‘Neverland’ and join in a festival of Easter magic ‘Maldivian style’.
The two-week programme is a combination of traditional Maldivian experiences, a unique culinary journey, and of course, endless engaging activities for young ones themed around the stories of Peter Pan.
With kids activities managed by the highly qualified Kids Club team, who are all accredited by the worlds’ leader in luxury resort childcare services “Worldwide Kids” organisation, parents have peace-of-mind knowing that they too can slip off to their own adult Neverland and reconnect as a couple whilst the children are professionally cared for with endless entertainment.
With over 200 activities and experiences scheduled, every day of the Easter program is broken up into storytelling memorable chapters full of entertaining fun, with full programs for adults and children from 9am until late. The extravaganza builds day-by-day acuminating in an island “Lost Tribe Fashion Show” where the little ones are the stars on Saturday the 30th March. Then for Easter Sunday, a “Golden Easter Egg Hunt with Peter and Wendy” will have one-and-all forging for the hidden treasures of JA Manafaru.
Full easter programme details can be downloaded here.
