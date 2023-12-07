Drink
Discover Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Luxury meets mixology in a two-night extravaganza
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host an exclusive event that will tantalize the taste buds of cocktail connoisseurs. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of mixology as the prestigious Smoke & Bitters takes over The Whale Bar on December 14th and 15th, 2023.
Meet the Maestros: Two of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated mixologists, Don Ranasingh and Himaru Sathsarae, will grace The Whale Bar with their expertise, adding a touch of Sri Lankan warmth and charm to the Maldivian paradise. Their presence is set to elevate the entire experience, making this event a rare and unmissable opportunity for those seeking the pinnacle of cocktail craftsmanship.
Indulge in Exquisite Cocktails: Prepare to embark on a journey of the senses with Smoke & Bitters’ signature creations. The BANANARAMA promises a tropical fusion of Halmilla arrack, smoked wild bee honey, banana peel, falernum, and smoked hellfire bitters—a concoction of pure bliss in every sip. Meanwhile, the MAI CHAI offers a flavorful expedition with a blend of chai rum, triple sec, spiced orgeat, chai syrup, and elemakule tiki bitters—a fusion transporting you to distant realms.
Price and Reservations: Each meticulously crafted cocktail from the Smoke & Bitters repertoire is priced at USD 26++, with a 27.6% service charge and Government Tax applicable. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot for this extraordinary event by contacting their St. Regis Butler, ensuring they don’t miss out on an evening of unparalleled mixology in an enchanting setting.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, in the idyllic surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Secure your reservation and be part of an evening where luxury, breathtaking views, and unparalleled mixology converge for a truly unforgettable experience.
Cooking
Hurawalhi Maldives announces exclusive collaborations with Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler
Hurawalhi Maldives, the adults-only paradise located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, is set to welcome Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler to collaborate with Hurawalhi’s very own Executive Chef Harshal Antil to create culinary masterpieces at Hurawalhi’s world famous 5.8 Undersea restaurant.
Chef Dominik Kappeler, chef and owner of Munich’s celebrated dining destination Showroom, was born to a restaurant-owning family and in the culinary world his name is synonymous with excellence and innovation. The bespoke menus will incorporate local ingredients picked from Hurawalhi’s organic gardens and will emphasise Kappeler’s playful style with an elevated twist to inspire discerning palates.
“I am honoured to be the guest chef at Hurawalhi Maldives. The beauty of this tropical paradise is a perfect canvas for our culinary creations,” says Chef Dominik Kappeler, “Collaborating with the talented Chef Harshal Antil and the remarkable team at Hurawalhi promises to be an unforgettable experience, and I am eager to bring a taste of Showroom to the resort.”
Apart from this exciting culinary partnership, Hurawalhi Maldives will host Sommelier Christophe Pelaud showcasing a palette of Moët Hennessy exquisite selection and Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak. Together with Hurawalhi’s resident sommelier team, they will curate a delightful selection of champagnes and wines from around the world to impeccably complement Chef Dominik Kappeler’s menus.
Sommelier Christophe Pelaud is originally from France and travelled all over the world gaining over 35 years of experience including training in several three Michelin star restaurants in Paris. Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak started her career in Budapest’s hospitality scene, today she has over 15 years of professional experience.
Drink
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
Drink
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, unveiled its much-anticipated new Azur Restaurant menu in an exclusive collaboration with SIMDI Beverages on 4th October 2023. This memorable evening was an ode to culinary artistry, celebrated during an elegant non-alcoholic wine-pairing dinner.
The evening commenced with a gracious reception, where guests were welcomed with the Non-Alcoholic Natuero Sparkling Muscat and a selection of delectable canapés, featuring an exquisite display of charcuterie to delight the palate before the main dinner.
The dinner commenced with a four-course set menu designed to complement the enchanting trio of Natureo Sparkling Muscat, Natureo Garnacha Syrah, and Natureo Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon. To ensure perfection in every sip and bite, a seasoned sommelier expertly paired each wine with its respective dish, to enhance the dining experience for all the guests.
The revamped Azur Menu now boasts an expansive selection of delectable Indian, Chinese, and Western cuisines, to cater for both local palates and international guests. Additionally, the menu introduces a tantalizing array of desserts, meticulously crafted to perfection by the skilled patisserie team at JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La.
Located on the hotel’s rooftop, Azur Restaurant offers a captivating setting that marries culinary excellence with unparalleled views. Guests are invited to explore a world of gastronomic delight, where options range from delectable à la carte meals to indulgent high teas. For those seeking to mark special occasions, Azur offers thoughtfully curated set menus for a memorable experience. JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, invites you to savor the extraordinary at Azur Restaurant, where culinary artistry and stunning scenery converge to redefine the art of dining.
