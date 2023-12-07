Food
Chef David Hemmerle at InterContinental Maldives’ The Lighthouse this festive season
Chef David Hemmerle, a leading chef originally from France and now based in Moscow, will be visiting InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and taking over The Lighthouse restaurant in December.
The Lighthouse has a 360-degree view of the resort and the sparkling Indian Ocean below, offering the finest seasonal ingredients and seafood.
The collaboration with Chef Hemmerle promises to elevate the resort’s culinary experience, providing guests with a diverse range of carefully crafted and delectable dishes that showcase Hemmerle’s culinary skills.
Known for his work in Michelin-rated restaurants in Europe and Asia, Hemmerle has over 30 years of experience in fine dining at the likes of the Four Seasons in Moscow and the Cristal Room Baccarat (Mercury Group), all of which has helped develop a deep understanding of the tastes of metropolitan gourmet cuisine, combined with a rich experience in Michelin-rated restaurants.
Chef Hemmerle will bring the flair and refinement of his homeland’s cuisine to the resort this winter, cooking with creativity & complex techniques and the finest local ingredients.
Rates start from USD 952++ per night in a Water Pool Villa including breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Food
Anantara Kihavah introduces the Maldives’ first ever immersive dining under water at SEA Restaurant
Having built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of unique dining experiences to exciting new heights, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is now taking epicurean adventure to a whole new level — six metres beneath the sea. In what is the first ever truly immersive dining under water in the Maldives, this exciting new 3D sensory dining event will take a strictly limited number of diners beneath the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean to the resort’s award winning SEA Underwater Restaurant, where they will be immersed in an enchanting marine world as they are treated to a memorable feast for the senses with an enthralling “Message in a Bottle” themed dining.
Famed for its surreal ocean viewing experience, SEA Underwater Restaurant treats diners to a uniquely immersive 3D dining experience, with sharks, turtles, and tropical fish swimming by the glass windows as diners savour gourmet creations paired with fine wines, making every moment a delight for the senses and providing the perfect setting for the evening’s aquatic adventure.
The Message in a Bottle experience is not just a dinner but an odyssey of enlightenment, a feast of the senses, and a call to action for the preservation of our planet’s most precious treasure — the oceans. Imagine a subaquatic adventure that marries the art of storytelling, the magic of illusion, and the marvels of cutting-edge 3D technology. Picture an evening of fine cuisine and visual wizardry that transcends the boundaries of imagination as an intimate gathering of just 16 guests embarks on a two-hour, six-course journey of entertainment and discovery.
The evening’s magical adventure begins with a portent of what lies ahead when an Avatar from the future sends a fairy back to our present time. The fairy brings with her a message in a bottle, a heartfelt plea to save our oceans and protect our planet. After showing how non-sustainable practices are slowly destroying the earth, the fairy then goes on to share the simple steps people can take to reverse the effects and stop the damage. This message of sustainability is reflected throughout the evening’s entertaining experience, from the storyline and visual effects to the specially prepared dishes that make up the sumptuous meal.
As they take in the show playing out all around them, diners are treated to a delicious set of dishes by Executive Chef Joachim Textor that have been carefully crafted to take them on a journey from the deep sea to the arctic, and from the beach to the coral reef. Each dish symbolically represents a facet of ocean conservation, presented in an engaging, entertaining, and magical way in gourmet creations that feature seafood from around the world along with a whole host of special surprises. Rather than merely passive viewers, taking in the entertainment while enjoying fine cuisine, the diners are fully immersed in the show as they complete interactive activities that include “playing with your food.”
Incorporated into the storyline is the recently published reef study, which is the result of extensive research and a groundbreaking scientific assessment of Anantara Kihavah’s award-winning house reef, conducted by esteemed marine biologists throughout 2022 and 2023. Aligning with the underlying theme of the evening, the primary objective of the book is to convey a compelling message on reef appreciation and conservation.
Available until March 2024, this extraordinary culinary adventure is priced at USD 450++ for adults and USD 200++ for kids 8 – 11 years, and available every Wednesday and Saturday night. Bringing together the thrill of dining in an underwater restaurant on the edge of an award-winning house reef, the delight of feasting on exquisitely prepared seafood paired with fine wines, and the joy of being immersed in an epic 3D adventure, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not to be missed. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Food
Savouring success: Culinary extravaganza with Chef Yoni Saada at Kandolhu Maldives
The collaboration between Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Yoni Saada unfolded with unparalleled success, captivating guests with a week-long celebration of Contemporary Mediterranean cuisine.
From November 13th to 18th, Chef Yoni Saada, renowned for his culinary expertise and familial connection to esteemed Marais butchers, took centre stage at Olive, one of the five à la carte restaurants on the island. Chef Saada’s journey, beginning with culinary studies at Ferrandi in Paris and culminating in the opening of acclaimed restaurants like “Osmose” and “Miniatures,” added a rich narrative to the event.
The collaboration showcased in Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to creating unforgettable moments for guests, ensuring a culinary experience that stood exceptional. Beyond the live events, the integration of Chef Saada’s handpicked creations into the Olive menu added a lasting legacy to the resort. Dishes such as Pimiento dae Padron with Pecorino, Avocado Hummus & Passion Fruit, and Veal Loin in Pistachio Crust became cherished additions, offering future guests the opportunity to savour and appreciate Chef Saada’s culinary mastery long after the exclusive event concluded.
The fusion of Mediterranean flavours, the enchanting ambiance of Kandolhu Maldives, and Chef Yoni Saada’s culinary artistry collectively contributed to the resounding success of this exceptional collaboration. The event left an indelible mark on the palates and memories of those fortunate enough to partake in this culinary extravaganza.
Food
Renowned Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz to enchant Lily with exclusive VIP dinner this December
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the arrival of Michelin Star awarded Chef Jeno Racz this December. Chef Racz hailing from Hungary, is celebrated for his innovative approach to gastronomy and unparalleled culinary artistry and will be at Lily Beach from 16th until 26th December.
During his stay, Chef Racz will be crafting a special VIP dinner together with the Executive Chef Michel Antonio Totaro and team at Lily Beach, for a select number of guests at one of the resort’s exquisite venues.
Chef Jeno Racz has earned international acclaim for his dedication to culinary perfection and unique flavour profiles. With a stellar career marked by prestigious awards and accolades, Chef Racz continues to push the boundaries of culinary creativity, delighting palates around the world. He is also the founder and creator of famous restaurant Rumour located in Budapest. Chef Racz was the youngest Michelin Star- awarded chef in Hungary when he initially received the prestigious title in 2017.
The exclusive VIP dinner at Lily promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience, with Chef Racz showcasing his culinary mastery through a carefully curated menu featuring the finest ingredients and flavours. Limited to an intimate group of guests, this event offers a rare opportunity to indulge in a culinary journey guided by one of the world’s most distinguished chefs.
Lily Beach, the first All-Inclusive resort in the Maldives has always proudly led the helm in introducing and bringing new experiences for guests. With The resort offers a plethora of restaurants and bars that weekly themed dinners, and entertainment.
Guests can anticipate an evening of refined elegance, exceptional service, and, of course, the extraordinary flavours that Chef Jeno Racz is known for. Guests should also keep a look out for the date of this special dinner to pre-book in advance, so they don’t miss this unique opportunity.
