News
JA Resorts & Hotels welcomes Khumar Askerova as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Indian Ocean
JA Resorts & Hotels has announced the appointment of Khumar Askerova as the new Director of Sales and Marketing for the Indian Ocean region. Khumar brings with her an impressive 25 years of experience in sales and marketing within the hospitality industry, and a key appointment to the regional team.
The appointment will see Khumar overseeing sales for the company’s Indian Ocean flagship property JA Manafaru in the Maldives and two properties in the Seychelles, the boutique JA Enchanted Island and luxury villa residencies at JA Enchanted Waterfront.
Khumar is a seasoned sales specialist with a diverse background in the hospitality sector. Fluent in English, native in Russian and Azerbaijani, with a good command of Portuguese and Turkish, Khumar’s multilingual skills underscore her ability to connect with a global audience.
Khumar’s most recent role as the Regional Director of Sales & Marketing at COMO Hotels saw her successfully manage a portfolio of key partners, and her expertise extends to new hotel openings, where she has played pivotal roles in the launch and success of four upper-scale Marriott hotels.
Additional Maldivian experience was gained whilst Khumar was Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Lily Beach Hotels also in the Maldives, where she led a cluster team, overseeing sales, reservations, marketing, and revenue for two islands in the Maldives.
Robert El Khoury, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at JA Resorts & Hotels comments, “We are confident that Khumar’s wealth of experience, strategic vision, and leadership qualities will contribute to the ongoing success and growth of our unique properties in the Indian Ocean. We warmly welcome her to our team and look forward to further developing our international presence with Khumar’s global expertise.”
Khumar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Baku State University. She has also obtained certificates in Executive Revenue Management & Strategic Pricing from the Institute of Hotel Management and eCornell Hotel Revenue Management Certificate.
Food
Chef David Hemmerle at InterContinental Maldives’ The Lighthouse this festive season
Chef David Hemmerle, a leading chef originally from France and now based in Moscow, will be visiting InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and taking over The Lighthouse restaurant in December.
The Lighthouse has a 360-degree view of the resort and the sparkling Indian Ocean below, offering the finest seasonal ingredients and seafood.
The collaboration with Chef Hemmerle promises to elevate the resort’s culinary experience, providing guests with a diverse range of carefully crafted and delectable dishes that showcase Hemmerle’s culinary skills.
Known for his work in Michelin-rated restaurants in Europe and Asia, Hemmerle has over 30 years of experience in fine dining at the likes of the Four Seasons in Moscow and the Cristal Room Baccarat (Mercury Group), all of which has helped develop a deep understanding of the tastes of metropolitan gourmet cuisine, combined with a rich experience in Michelin-rated restaurants.
Chef Hemmerle will bring the flair and refinement of his homeland’s cuisine to the resort this winter, cooking with creativity & complex techniques and the finest local ingredients.
Rates start from USD 952++ per night in a Water Pool Villa including breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promotes Mohit Dembla to General Manager
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, renowned as a haven for families and multigenerational travel, has announced the promotion of Mohit Dembla to the position of General Manager.
Mohit Dembla, a seasoned hotelier with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, began his career with The Oberoi Group and later contributed his expertise to prestigious brands including Taj Hotels, Kempinski Hotels, and Minor International across India, the Seychelles, and the Maldives. In 2014, Mohit joined Marriott International as Complex Front Office Manager at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre and Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad. His journey with Marriott International continued in 2018, when he joined JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa as Resort Manager for the grand opening.
Through his tenure at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, Mohit has played a key role in developing and implementing strategies that set the tone for the resort’s success. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences have been integral to the resort’s growth. Demonstrating exceptional managerial skills, he has overseen day-to-day operations and made significant contributions to the resort. His promotion to General Manager is a recognition of his outstanding performance, vision, and ability to lead the team in a dynamic and competitive industry.
Mohit’s leadership centers on fostering a people-first culture, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and teamwork throughout all departments, which has contributed to the resort’s success, consistently delivering exceptional experiences to valued guests.
As General Manager, Mohit Dembla will continue to prioritize teamwork, excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction. He expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honored to take on the role of General Manager at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. This resort holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to continuing my journey here with an exceptional team, crafting unforgettable moments for our guests.”
News
Amari Raaya Maldives unveils RAAYA: Luxurious private yacht for unforgettable seafaring experiences
Amari Raaya Maldives, the luxury destination resort nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, has introduced its latest addition to redefine the concept of opulent escapades – the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya.
Embark on the adventure of a lifetime as Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This 20.98-metre luxury yacht, accommodating up to 20 guests across 4 cabins, beckons those seeking the epitome of luxury and style on the open seas.
Key highlights:
- Tailored Experiences: Raaya can be requested for an array of bespoke experiences, from full-day private charters with VIP services including an on-board private chef and waiter, to exclusive ‘Chasing the Sunset’ evening cruises featuring breathtaking golden sunsets. Alternatively, revel in the romance of a Champagne breakfast, whilst the sun-kissed morning unfolds against the gently lapping ocean. As the day transitions to night, savour the magic of a private dinner on the upper deck, where every detail is curated to perfection. Raaya provides the vessel for unforgettable memories, where each sip and bite is a celebration of life’s finest moments.
- Arrive and Depart in Luxury: Transform the ordinary into the extraordinary as Raaya is available for charter for private airport transfers. Seamlessly blending sophistication and comfort, guests can ensure their luxurious castaway journey begins from the moment they touch-down in Male and continues as they depart back for the airport after their stay at Amari Raaya Maldives.
- Luxury Beyond Compare: Guests can indulge in a world of luxury with spacious, elegantly appointed cabins, providing stunning sea views and personalised services. The yacht features state-of-the-art technology, a fully stocked bar, and a highly experienced crew committed to ensuring the ultimate comfort for guests stepping onboard.
- Culinary Delights: Savour delectable culinary creations prepared by world-class chefs. Gourmet dining experiences unfold under the stars on deck and in stylish dining areas, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance.
- Secluded Castaway Adventures: Dive into crystal-clear waters, explore vibrant coral reefs, snorkel alongside diverse marine life, or relax on secluded beaches accessible only by Raaya. Every day promises a new adventure in untouched natural beauty.
- Wellness Oasis: Guests can unwind and rejuvenate with selected spa treatments carried out by a personal spa therapist and even enjoy yoga sessions with the azure blue waters as a backdrop.
Whether chartering for a private airport transfer or creating unforgettable memories with champagne breakfasts and private dinners on the upper deck, Raaya stands as the epitome of luxury, inviting guests to step aboard and be captivated by a world of opulence and adventure.
Amari Raaya Maldives, which opened this year on 1st August 2023, is a luxurious destination resort committed to providing unparalleled experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean. With the launch of Raaya, the resort continues to set new standards for unforgettable moments, style, and a personalised service. Raaya adds to the wealth of activities and experiences already on offer at Amari Raaya Maldives, from diving with the certified PADI instructors to spot the local sea turtles – or swimming with whale sharks, paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking. As well as a multitude of sport facilities, the resort also offers two pools, a gym, mini-golf, paddle tennis, wild mangrove forest trails and sky-high watchtower views.
