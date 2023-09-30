Food
Two Michelin star chef presents culinary theatre of dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Always looking for new ways to create extraordinary guest experiences on its secluded island paradise, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to push the boat out and take its guests on an amazing culinary adventure this November as the luxury Maldivian resort welcomes a very special guest chef to its award-winning SEA Underwater Restaurant. On November 13 and 14, guests at the resort will be treated to two exceptional evenings of gastronomic delights served up by renowned two Michelin star chef, Mano Thevar.
Overseeing the gastronomic extravaganza, Chef Mano Thevar is the owner of Thevar, a two Michelin-starred Modern Indian restaurant in Singapore which specialises in a creative multi-course menu that is rooted in Indian traditions and crafted with European techniques and Japanese produce. Chef Mano is now set to take his Michelin star show on the road when he hosts the Culinary Theatre of Dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas this November.
Born and raised in the diverse and vibrant surroundings of Penang, Malaysia, Chef Mano draws on his Indian heritage as he combines fresh, seasonal ingredients with modern European techniques to tantalise the palate with a delightful interplay of flavours. Having cut his teeth as a chef in Michelin-starred Guy Savoy and Waku Ghin restaurants, he opened Thevar in 2019. Chef Mano now holds the proud distinction of being the first Malaysian chef to have two Michelin stars to his name.
Taking his Michelin star show on the road, Chef Mano is set to delight diners at Anantara Kihavah this November when he hosts a Culinary Theatre of Dreams at SEA Underwater Restaurant. Situated six meters below the waves, the iconic SEA restaurant will immerse guests in a sensory journey like no other, allowing them to savour world-class cuisine while surrounded by the mesmerising aquatic world of the Maldives.
The gastronomic adventure begins on November 13, 2023 with the first of two consecutive nights of underwater dining at the resort’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant as part of the highly anticipated Culinary Theatre of Dreams. For USD 325++ per person, the eagerly anticipated event will showcase a unique six-course menu crafted by Chef Mano specifically for this occasion, with the option for guests to choose between wine pairing and non-wine pairing experiences.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
La Dolce Vita at Sheraton Maldives presented by pastry chef Davide Del Chiero
Guests can sweeten their Maldives Escape and join Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & spa for a pastry extravaganza!
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an upcoming culinary extravaganza with renowned Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico. This exciting collaboration promises a delectable journey into the world of pastries and desserts, set against the backdrop of the stunning Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, boasting turquoise ocean views, pristine white beaches, and beautifully designed accommodations.
Chef Davide Del Chierico will be making an appearance at the resort from September 30, 2023, embarking on a five-day intensive bakery training session for the resort’s talented pastry team. The training aims to elevate the resort’s culinary offerings, ensuring guests enjoy an exceptional dessert experience. Alongside Chef Davide, the resort’s talented Executive Chef, Riccardo Pinna will be assisting him in training the resort’s pastry team. With an impressive track record, Chef Riccardo has helmed and influenced kitchens in diverse cities such as Dubai, Budapest, Vienna, and more. Both chefs hail from the picturesque land of Italy, bringing with them a wealth of culinary expertise.
For guests looking to indulge themselves in the world of Italian desserts, the Pastry Master Class is a must-attend event. It offers an opportunity to embrace the authentic Italian way of making tiramisu through a hands-on, do-it-yourself experience. In addition to the Pastry Masterclass, the resort has a special treat in store for Marriott Bonvoy elite members. An intimate cocktail reception will be held, where guests can enjoy a delightful evening of mingling and savoring signature cocktails and wines with international and sourdough bread from Chef Davide, paired with a selection of cold cuts, cheese, and local products. Marriott Bonvoy Elite Members will also have the privilege of a special meet-and-greet with Chef Davide and a brief presentation of his exquisite creations.
Chef Davide Del Chierico, not only a master of pastries but also a specialist in sourdough management, viennoiserie and the world of baking, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the resort. During his stay, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing the “Arte Bianca” or the art of making bread firsthand. Chef Davide will showcase his artisanal bread creations at the breakfast buffet, inviting guests to taste and interact with his culinary expertise.
Guests are encouraged to not miss this extraordinary la dolce vita event with Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico and resort Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, a celebration of the finest in pastry and culinary artistry, providing an experience that promises to tantalize the taste buds and create unforgettable memories.
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown to host exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World have announced a culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred chef and owner of Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, London – Chef Tom Brown. This exclusive event will see Chef Tom Brown showcase his culinary prowess with a series of exclusive dining experiences and cooking classes, providing guests at both resorts with an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
Taking place from October 24-25 at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and on October 27-29 at Siyam World, this unique chef residency promises to elevate the dining experience at these luxurious Maldivian resorts to new heights.
Chef Tom Brown, known for his innovative approach to seafood and his dedication to using the finest seasonal ingredients, will bring his expertise to the shores of the Maldives. Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World can look forward to savouring Brown’s signature dishes, crafted with a creative twist that combines the flavours of the Maldives with the culinary excellence for which he is renowned for.
During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in exclusive dining experiences hosted by Chef Tom Brown himself. These curated dinners will showcase a selection of his most iconic dishes, expertly paired with exquisite wines to complement the flavors of each course.
For those looking to enhance their culinary skills, Brown will also be offering intimate cooking classes where he will share his culinary secrets and techniques. Participants will have the chance to work closely with the Michelin-starred chef and recreate some of his famous dishes while learning about the art of fine dining.
“We are excited and honoured to welcome back Chef Tom Brown to our magnificent resorts and offer our guests the chance to enjoy world-class cuisine in the heart of the Maldives. This residency is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Chef Tom Brown is a renowned Michelin-starred chef and the owner of the Cornerstone restaurant located in Hackney Wick, London. Known for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to seafood, Brown has made a significant mark on the UK’s culinary scene.
At Cornerstone, Brown has created a dining experience that celebrates the finest and freshest British seafood. His menu often features a variety of sustainably sourced fish and shellfish, prepared with a creative twist. With an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to sustainability, Chef Tom Brown’s culinary creations have earned him critical acclaim and a Michelin star. His dedication to seafood and his ability to balance traditional techniques with modern innovation have solidified his reputation as one of the UK’s top chefs.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the culinary magic of Chef Tom Brown during his exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World Resorts. Book your stay now and embark on a gastronomic journey like no other.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
