La Dolce Vita at Sheraton Maldives presented by pastry chef Davide Del Chiero

Guests can sweeten their Maldives Escape and join Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & spa for a pastry extravaganza!

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an upcoming culinary extravaganza with renowned Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico. This exciting collaboration promises a delectable journey into the world of pastries and desserts, set against the backdrop of the stunning Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, boasting turquoise ocean views, pristine white beaches, and beautifully designed accommodations.

Chef Davide Del Chierico will be making an appearance at the resort from September 30, 2023, embarking on a five-day intensive bakery training session for the resort’s talented pastry team. The training aims to elevate the resort’s culinary offerings, ensuring guests enjoy an exceptional dessert experience. Alongside Chef Davide, the resort’s talented Executive Chef, Riccardo Pinna will be assisting him in training the resort’s pastry team. With an impressive track record, Chef Riccardo has helmed and influenced kitchens in diverse cities such as Dubai, Budapest, Vienna, and more. Both chefs hail from the picturesque land of Italy, bringing with them a wealth of culinary expertise.

For guests looking to indulge themselves in the world of Italian desserts, the Pastry Master Class is a must-attend event. It offers an opportunity to embrace the authentic Italian way of making tiramisu through a hands-on, do-it-yourself experience. In addition to the Pastry Masterclass, the resort has a special treat in store for Marriott Bonvoy elite members. An intimate cocktail reception will be held, where guests can enjoy a delightful evening of mingling and savoring signature cocktails and wines with international and sourdough bread from Chef Davide, paired with a selection of cold cuts, cheese, and local products. Marriott Bonvoy Elite Members will also have the privilege of a special meet-and-greet with Chef Davide and a brief presentation of his exquisite creations.

Chef Davide Del Chierico, not only a master of pastries but also a specialist in sourdough management, viennoiserie and the world of baking, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the resort. During his stay, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing the “Arte Bianca” or the art of making bread firsthand. Chef Davide will showcase his artisanal bread creations at the breakfast buffet, inviting guests to taste and interact with his culinary expertise.

Guests are encouraged to not miss this extraordinary la dolce vita event with Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico and resort Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, a celebration of the finest in pastry and culinary artistry, providing an experience that promises to tantalize the taste buds and create unforgettable memories.