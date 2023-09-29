Food
La Dolce Vita at Sheraton Maldives presented by pastry chef Davide Del Chiero
Guests can sweeten their Maldives Escape and join Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & spa for a pastry extravaganza!
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an upcoming culinary extravaganza with renowned Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico. This exciting collaboration promises a delectable journey into the world of pastries and desserts, set against the backdrop of the stunning Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, boasting turquoise ocean views, pristine white beaches, and beautifully designed accommodations.
Chef Davide Del Chierico will be making an appearance at the resort from September 30, 2023, embarking on a five-day intensive bakery training session for the resort’s talented pastry team. The training aims to elevate the resort’s culinary offerings, ensuring guests enjoy an exceptional dessert experience. Alongside Chef Davide, the resort’s talented Executive Chef, Riccardo Pinna will be assisting him in training the resort’s pastry team. With an impressive track record, Chef Riccardo has helmed and influenced kitchens in diverse cities such as Dubai, Budapest, Vienna, and more. Both chefs hail from the picturesque land of Italy, bringing with them a wealth of culinary expertise.
For guests looking to indulge themselves in the world of Italian desserts, the Pastry Master Class is a must-attend event. It offers an opportunity to embrace the authentic Italian way of making tiramisu through a hands-on, do-it-yourself experience. In addition to the Pastry Masterclass, the resort has a special treat in store for Marriott Bonvoy elite members. An intimate cocktail reception will be held, where guests can enjoy a delightful evening of mingling and savoring signature cocktails and wines with international and sourdough bread from Chef Davide, paired with a selection of cold cuts, cheese, and local products. Marriott Bonvoy Elite Members will also have the privilege of a special meet-and-greet with Chef Davide and a brief presentation of his exquisite creations.
Chef Davide Del Chierico, not only a master of pastries but also a specialist in sourdough management, viennoiserie and the world of baking, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the resort. During his stay, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing the “Arte Bianca” or the art of making bread firsthand. Chef Davide will showcase his artisanal bread creations at the breakfast buffet, inviting guests to taste and interact with his culinary expertise.
Guests are encouraged to not miss this extraordinary la dolce vita event with Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico and resort Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, a celebration of the finest in pastry and culinary artistry, providing an experience that promises to tantalize the taste buds and create unforgettable memories.
Food
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown to host exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World have announced a culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred chef and owner of Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, London – Chef Tom Brown. This exclusive event will see Chef Tom Brown showcase his culinary prowess with a series of exclusive dining experiences and cooking classes, providing guests at both resorts with an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
Taking place from October 24-25 at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and on October 27-29 at Siyam World, this unique chef residency promises to elevate the dining experience at these luxurious Maldivian resorts to new heights.
Chef Tom Brown, known for his innovative approach to seafood and his dedication to using the finest seasonal ingredients, will bring his expertise to the shores of the Maldives. Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World can look forward to savouring Brown’s signature dishes, crafted with a creative twist that combines the flavours of the Maldives with the culinary excellence for which he is renowned for.
During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in exclusive dining experiences hosted by Chef Tom Brown himself. These curated dinners will showcase a selection of his most iconic dishes, expertly paired with exquisite wines to complement the flavors of each course.
For those looking to enhance their culinary skills, Brown will also be offering intimate cooking classes where he will share his culinary secrets and techniques. Participants will have the chance to work closely with the Michelin-starred chef and recreate some of his famous dishes while learning about the art of fine dining.
“We are excited and honoured to welcome back Chef Tom Brown to our magnificent resorts and offer our guests the chance to enjoy world-class cuisine in the heart of the Maldives. This residency is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Chef Tom Brown is a renowned Michelin-starred chef and the owner of the Cornerstone restaurant located in Hackney Wick, London. Known for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to seafood, Brown has made a significant mark on the UK’s culinary scene.
At Cornerstone, Brown has created a dining experience that celebrates the finest and freshest British seafood. His menu often features a variety of sustainably sourced fish and shellfish, prepared with a creative twist. With an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to sustainability, Chef Tom Brown’s culinary creations have earned him critical acclaim and a Michelin star. His dedication to seafood and his ability to balance traditional techniques with modern innovation have solidified his reputation as one of the UK’s top chefs.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the culinary magic of Chef Tom Brown during his exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World Resorts. Book your stay now and embark on a gastronomic journey like no other.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Cooking
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
Food
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer Rachel Khoo
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer and international TV presenter, Rachel Khoo from October 29th – 31st as she headlines our Master of Crafts and Craftsmanship Calendar this year.
Marriott Bonvoy Members can also bid with points to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Equipped with her highly attuned arsenal of creative culinary credentials, Rachel Khoo will host a series of bespoke guest experiences featuring an exquisite choux pastry masterclass for adults and children, a delectable breakfast grazing table, ‘Guest Judge’ a bake-off amongst guests, visit a Maldivian farmer’s market and thereafter collaborate on a Maldivian Cooking Class with our award-winning culinary team.
Marriott Bonvoy Moment bid winners will have the opportunity to be a part of the series of the above mentioned activities with Rachel Khoo while also immersing themselves in a four-night stay in a One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, checking in Saturday 28 October and checking out Wednesday, 1 November.
The internationally-adored, multi-talented culinary bon vivant, Rachel Khoo brings a global wealth of knowledge with a unique perspective and approach to food – resulting in innovative recipes, a highly developed palate and an original outlook toward all she creates.
Known for her colourful flair, Rachel Khoo’s special appearances on the world stage and into the kitchens and living rooms of home cooks internationally through 15 TV shows, include BBC2s Remarkable Places to Eat, her famed TV series The Little Paris Kitchen, BBC Worldwide’s Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook series, Discovery Network UKs Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate, Food Network’s Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures and Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen – the TV show counterpart to Rachel’s best-selling cookbook, The Little Swedish Kitchen.
Rachel has judged and co-judged on multiple cooking competition shows including Zumbo’s Just Desserts alongside acclaimed pastry chef Adriano Zumbo, Australia’s popular My Kitchen Rules, BBCs Great British Menu and this summer, Rachel judges on The Great Australian Bake Off Season 6.
At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands guests can look forward to an up close and personal experience with Rachel Khoo by signing up to her choux pastry masterclass where guests will learn the secrets of making the perfect choux pastry, whip up a range of delicious creams and decorate their choux, making them pretty enough for a Parisian pâtisserie!
Guests can also expect to see Rachel curating and hosting a breakfast grazing table of mini choux pastries with exquisite fillings from classic pastry cream to fine Greek yoghurt, fruit coulis, fresh berries, chocolate, nuts and more.
On her first ever discovery of the Maldives, Rachel will travel to a Maldivian farmer’s market to discover indigenous ingredients, watch fisherman bring in their catch of the day and thereafter co-host a Maldivian cooking class as she learns the secrets of recipes handed down through the generations.
For enthusiastic guests, Rachel will preside over a bake-off as ‘Guest Judge’ where participants will present dishes from one of her many best-selling cookbooks and be evaluated based on taste, presentation, efficiency, and speed.
To know more about the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment and bid for a chance to be a part of this experience click here: Marriott Bonvoy Moments. For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives opens on Sept 23
-
News1 week ago
Lily Hotels elevates guest experience with airport lounge, luxury vehicle at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Aussie music sensation Delta Goodrem confirms 2024 performances at Kandooma Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate festive ‘Moments in our Hearts’ at Angsana Velavaru Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Elevating wellness with elegance of Thai silk at Amari Raaya Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Experience tennis excellence amid tropical luxury: Hideaway Beach Resort’s exclusive tennis camp with WTA Coach Carlos Martinez Comet
-
News3 days ago
Vakkaru Maldives expands offering of luxury accommodation with launch of new Three, Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence
-
Family4 days ago
Enchanting festive journey: JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils magical lineup of events for whole family