Time-honoured tradition of ‘Festive Fruit Mixing’ celebrated at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives

The Maldives’ best kept secret is set to be revealed this September, as independently owned private sanctuary, Ifuru Island Maldives, makes its surprise debut.

Opening on 23 September in the stunning Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island fosters a playful and social atmosphere, offering the first permanent skydiving dropzone in the destination, sunset views from every room, and its own private airport.

Conceived to make every moment unforgettable, challenge the ordinary, and awaken the spirit of adventure, the resort features a wealth of amenities and experiences, including an array of bars and restaurants; Xanadu Spa; skydiving over the Indian Ocean and diving with sharks below the waves. What’s more, with its new ‘Exclusively Yours’ approach to premium 24-hour all-inclusive offerings, guests can truly relax knowing everything has been taken care of.

A total of 147 beach suites and villas will offer breathtaking sunset views and contemporary interiors, outdoor spaces, and ample natural light in which to bask. Guests opting for a Sunset Beach Suite or Sunset Beach Villa can also enjoy direct access to the white sandy beach and glistening turquoise waters. For a truly elevated experience, the Sunset Beach Villas with Pool offer a private beachfront location with a personal pool and stunning terrace.

Arranged as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages’ – small coteries that perfectly balance seclusion and sociability – Ifuru Island’s accommodation provides a host of exclusive resort-within-resort possibilities, making it ideal for milestone celebrations and multigenerational gatherings.

With six restaurants and four bars, guests can make the most of the all-inclusive, dine-around experience and embark on a culinary journey as they savour a range of dishes. Meticulously created by the resort’s talented chefs, menus offer a harmonious fusion of local Maldivian ingredients and international flavours. Guests can choose to dine at one of two à la carte restaurants – The Waterfront, which serves fresh Asian dishes with an infusion of Mediterranean flavours and South American notes, and Palm Grill, a rustic grill steak house that also serves locally-caught fresh fish and vegan creations to tantalise tastebuds.

The Social House is the hub of the island, bringing guests together and delivering an impressive menu that combines the best dishes from around the world. Hubba Hubba Bar is the place to go for upbeat vibes and light cocktails, while Pool Side offers a selection of exceptional pizza by the metre and The Beach Club provides a boho beach atmosphere.

The resort also offers a range of adrenaline pumping activities for guests to immerse themselves in. Making the exhilarating most of its very own private airport, Ifuru Island has teamed up with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny to create the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone. Between the beginning of November and the end of March, guests can take to the sky before enjoying a captivating skydive over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. Those who prefer to plunge below the water can enjoy a surf or a dive with several species of sharks that call these beautiful waters home.

For those seeking a gentler pace, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a range of excursions and experiences, including dolphin watching, sunset cruises, island hopping, cultural immersions, stargazing and serene snorkels below the waves to witness the region’s stunning marine life.

Guests wanting to get active on land won’t be disappointed either, as the resort offers a range of facilities, including water sports, a Night Tennis & Multi Court and 24-hour fitness centre. Younger guests can let their imaginations soar and immerse themselves in the wonders of the Maldives at the Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club.

For friends, families and groups seeking a retreat that forges bonds as much as cherished memories, Ifuru Island Maldives is the perfect destination.

Ifuru Island is committed to infusing magic into every moment by transcending expectations, elevating the awe-inspiring beauty of the island and delivering warm hospitality at every opportunity, creating endless opportunities for guests to discover their perfect holiday.

For more information: www.ifuruisland.com