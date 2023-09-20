News
Time-honoured tradition of ‘Festive Fruit Mixing’ celebrated at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
As the holiday season approaches, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi gathered all its guests on the 19th of September to experience the rich tradition of ‘Rum Pot,’ a delightful and centuries-old practice of fermenting fruits to prepare for the festive season. This unique culinary journey promises to add a dash of nostalgia and a lot of flavours to your holiday celebrations at the luxury resort.
The ‘Rum Pot’ tradition, originating from Germany, has been carefully preserved and celebrated at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a tropical paradise nestled in the Maldives. The resort’s talented culinary team has combined this time-honoured method with a tropical twist, offering guests a taste of paradise with every bite.
What is ‘Rum Pot’?
Rum Pot, which translates to “Rumtopf” in German, is a process of preserving various fruits by macerating them in rum and sugar, creating a deliciously boozy concoction. This delightful tradition is often passed down through generations, with each family adding different fruits throughout the year. By the time the holiday season arrives, the Rum Pot is ready to be used in festive cakes and desserts, infusing them with a unique, fruity, and spirited flavour.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, this age-old practice has been combined with the resort’s luxurious tropical setting, making it a delightful and memorable experience for guests from around the world.
“Our annual ‘Rum Pot’ preparations have become a cherished tradition at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “We take great pride in preserving this culinary heritage and infusing it with the flavours of the Maldives. It’s not just about the delicious fruit, rum, and sugar; it’s about creating cherished memories and celebrating the holiday season in a unique way.”
Guests staying at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi during the festive season can savour this unique tradition in the form of mouthwatering festive cakes and desserts, expertly prepared by the resort’s culinary team. The Rum Pot-infused treats will be available throughout the holiday season, ensuring a memorable and indulgent experience for all.
Join us at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi to create lasting memories, savour the coming warmth of the holiday season, and experience the festive flavour of Rum Pot. Book your stay now and embark on a festive journey like no other.
To find out more about the upcoming festive offers and activities at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers/ or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Setting scene, bringing new taste: W Maldives brings chefs on fire festival’s first revelry in Asia
W Maldives, the luxury playground located in the North Ari Atoll surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, is setting the scene once again by bringing Portugal’s famed food and music festival—Chefs On Fire—for the first time in Asia.
The festival is set to kick off and open its doors on 31 October and will go on until 5 November 2023, highlighting a series of dining events lead by Michelin-star Chef Alexandre Silva and music performances by the Lisbon-based and award-winning singer, song-writer, Dino D’Santiago.
Since 2018, Chefs On Fire is known as an innovative festival that invites and blends the best international chefs to cook exclusively with fire, smoke, and fire wood, with musical performances by emerging and celebrated artists and performers.
The festival is also known for their commitment in sustainability with their standard policies of zero plastic, usage of local produce and indigenous ingredients, low food waste, and firewood replanting. Encompassing three of the brand’s passion points — TASTE, SOUND, and STANCE — W Maldives is pleased to announce its collaboration with Chefs On Fire to present their unique and immersive experience or the first time to Asia.
Chef Alexandre Silva is the mastermind behind two of Lisbon’s celebrated restaurants—Loco and Fogo. He is a culinary virtuoso renowned for his innovative approach to gastronomy that provides captivating narratives of flavour, culture, and technique. In 2015, his Loco Restaurant was awarded with a Michelin star owing to his unique interpretations of traditional dishes and the chef’s profound connection to locally-sourced ingredients. His unique perspective in gastronomic experience will be present during Chefs On Fire at W Maldives and be amplified by the musical prowess of Dino D’Santiago.
A critically acclaimed and multifaceted music artist hailing from Portugal’s vibrant music scene, Dino D’Santiago has captivated audiences with his distinctive blend of genres. His signature sonic identity effortlessly fuse traditional Cape Verdean and Afro-Lusophone with contemporary sound that defies easy categorisation. Dino is set to bring his famed electrifying and charismatic stage presence that will awe audiences with his emotive vocals and musical storytelling throughout the inspiring collaboration.
“We are very thrilled to collaborate with Chefs On Fire to bring their famed food, fire and music festival our shores. Their commitment in providing a distinctive experience with sustainability in mind, perfectly matches with W Maldives’ stance in creating an inspiring and meaningful activations for our guests,” said Alexander Lopez, Resort Manager of W Maldives.
On their upcoming visit to Maldives, and the collaboration, Gonçalo Castel-Branco, executive producer of Chefs On Fire said, “We are very excited to bring Chefs On Fire experience to the Maldives, first time in Asia, and to be able to truly immerse ourselves in the ambience of the dream destination. This collaboration truly embodies the great commitment from both Chefs On Fire and W Maldives in serving both our audiences with a one-in-a-lifetime experience, and we hope this will be as inspiring for all the guests as it has for us.”
Chefs On Fire at W Maldives is set to be a special moment not only for the guests but also for the members of Marriott Bonvoy worldwide. W Maldives has also opened one special day for all members to bid on an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience. Check in to the luxury playground for a three-night stay at one of the Fabulous Overwater Villas from 30 October 2023 and check out the Chefs on Fire Food & Music Festival as a VIP. The bid winners will kick start their adventure with an AWAY Spa session for two before immersing themselves in the back stage of the festival’s sustainable journey. Bid winners will get to participate in a fire pit cooking class, enjoy live music performances, and savour an exclusive dinner prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Alexandre Silva on the resort’s private castaway island, Gaathafushi.
Ifuru Island Maldives opens on Sept 23
The Maldives’ best kept secret is set to be revealed this September, as independently owned private sanctuary, Ifuru Island Maldives, makes its surprise debut.
Opening on 23 September in the stunning Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island fosters a playful and social atmosphere, offering the first permanent skydiving dropzone in the destination, sunset views from every room, and its own private airport.
Conceived to make every moment unforgettable, challenge the ordinary, and awaken the spirit of adventure, the resort features a wealth of amenities and experiences, including an array of bars and restaurants; Xanadu Spa; skydiving over the Indian Ocean and diving with sharks below the waves. What’s more, with its new ‘Exclusively Yours’ approach to premium 24-hour all-inclusive offerings, guests can truly relax knowing everything has been taken care of.
A total of 147 beach suites and villas will offer breathtaking sunset views and contemporary interiors, outdoor spaces, and ample natural light in which to bask. Guests opting for a Sunset Beach Suite or Sunset Beach Villa can also enjoy direct access to the white sandy beach and glistening turquoise waters. For a truly elevated experience, the Sunset Beach Villas with Pool offer a private beachfront location with a personal pool and stunning terrace.
Arranged as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages’ – small coteries that perfectly balance seclusion and sociability – Ifuru Island’s accommodation provides a host of exclusive resort-within-resort possibilities, making it ideal for milestone celebrations and multigenerational gatherings.
With six restaurants and four bars, guests can make the most of the all-inclusive, dine-around experience and embark on a culinary journey as they savour a range of dishes. Meticulously created by the resort’s talented chefs, menus offer a harmonious fusion of local Maldivian ingredients and international flavours. Guests can choose to dine at one of two à la carte restaurants – The Waterfront, which serves fresh Asian dishes with an infusion of Mediterranean flavours and South American notes, and Palm Grill, a rustic grill steak house that also serves locally-caught fresh fish and vegan creations to tantalise tastebuds.
The Social House is the hub of the island, bringing guests together and delivering an impressive menu that combines the best dishes from around the world. Hubba Hubba Bar is the place to go for upbeat vibes and light cocktails, while Pool Side offers a selection of exceptional pizza by the metre and The Beach Club provides a boho beach atmosphere.
The resort also offers a range of adrenaline pumping activities for guests to immerse themselves in. Making the exhilarating most of its very own private airport, Ifuru Island has teamed up with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny to create the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone. Between the beginning of November and the end of March, guests can take to the sky before enjoying a captivating skydive over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. Those who prefer to plunge below the water can enjoy a surf or a dive with several species of sharks that call these beautiful waters home.
For those seeking a gentler pace, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a range of excursions and experiences, including dolphin watching, sunset cruises, island hopping, cultural immersions, stargazing and serene snorkels below the waves to witness the region’s stunning marine life.
Guests wanting to get active on land won’t be disappointed either, as the resort offers a range of facilities, including water sports, a Night Tennis & Multi Court and 24-hour fitness centre. Younger guests can let their imaginations soar and immerse themselves in the wonders of the Maldives at the Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club.
For friends, families and groups seeking a retreat that forges bonds as much as cherished memories, Ifuru Island Maldives is the perfect destination.
Ifuru Island is committed to infusing magic into every moment by transcending expectations, elevating the awe-inspiring beauty of the island and delivering warm hospitality at every opportunity, creating endless opportunities for guests to discover their perfect holiday.
For more information: www.ifuruisland.com
Lily Hotels elevates guest experience with airport lounge, luxury vehicle at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal
Lily Hotels, a name synonymous with luxury and hospitality which operates Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, has showcased its new Seaplane Lounge and Luxury Vehicle at the Noovilu Seaplane Terminal. These additions redefine the travel experience for guests, offering a perfect blend of comfort, entertainment, and culinary delights.
Ensuring the airport experience is flawless and easy, airport representatives in their signature black uniform of Lily Hotels, will guide you to counter C15, for both Lily Beach and Hideaway guests. After which, they will be escorted to Noovilu Seaplane Terminal in the Maldivian resort operator’s newly acquired Luxury Vehicle.
Expertly created by international architects, the lounge aims to offer an oasis of serenity before guests travel to their destination. The space is made to be luxuriously minimalistic which exuding a relaxing vibe with its white and beige interiors, intricately crafted deco, and plush furnishing which allows for ample spaces for each group to stake as their own. With floor-to-ceiling windows well thought out amenities the lounge is a must for weary travellers.
The Lily Hotels Lounge promises guests opting for the ever so popular seaplane transfer – arguably the best way to travel between islands in the Maldives – an exceptional pre-flight experience like no other. Designed to elevate the journey before it even begins, the lounge boasts an array of world-class amenities.
A Haven for Relaxation
The Lily Hotels lounge features two plush massage chairs that will melt away the stresses of travel, leaving guests refreshed and rejuvenated. After a long travel, these luxurious chairs are your ticket to ultimate relaxation.
Entertainment at Your Fingertips
For those seeking entertainment, the seaplane lounge is equipped with a gaming station. Whether you’re a parent looking to keep the children occupied during idle hours, or just looking to pass the time, this setup guarantees much fun and excitement whilst waiting for your next flight.
Tantalising Culinary Delights
The lounge offers a sumptuous spread of delicious pastries, fresh juices, coffees, and a selection of teas throughout the day in operating hours. Whether you’re craving a sweet treat or a caffeine fix, there’s something for every palate.
Rest and Recharge
Feel at home in our rest area, thoughtfully designed for comfort. Catch up on emails, unwind with a good book, get your vacay go even smoother by checking in via the respective resort’s app, or simply enjoy a moment of solitude before your flight.
Breathtaking Outdoor Seating
For those who prefer the open air, our outdoor seating area offers exquisite panoramic views of the Noovilu Seaplane Terminal, and all the turquoise waters surrounding the area. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the tranquillity of the Maldives before taking to the skies.
The Lily Hotels Lounge at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal is open to all travellers, regardless of the airline or class of service. Lily Hotels invites all their resort guests who opt for seaplane transfer to experience a new level of travel luxury at this one-of-a-kind lounge.
