News
Ifuru Island Maldives opens on Sept 23
The Maldives’ best kept secret is set to be revealed this September, as independently owned private sanctuary, Ifuru Island Maldives, makes its surprise debut.
Opening on 23 September in the stunning Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island fosters a playful and social atmosphere, offering the first permanent skydiving dropzone in the destination, sunset views from every room, and its own private airport.
Conceived to make every moment unforgettable, challenge the ordinary, and awaken the spirit of adventure, the resort features a wealth of amenities and experiences, including an array of bars and restaurants; Xanadu Spa; skydiving over the Indian Ocean and diving with sharks below the waves. What’s more, with its new ‘Exclusively Yours’ approach to premium 24-hour all-inclusive offerings, guests can truly relax knowing everything has been taken care of.
A total of 147 beach suites and villas will offer breathtaking sunset views and contemporary interiors, outdoor spaces, and ample natural light in which to bask. Guests opting for a Sunset Beach Suite or Sunset Beach Villa can also enjoy direct access to the white sandy beach and glistening turquoise waters. For a truly elevated experience, the Sunset Beach Villas with Pool offer a private beachfront location with a personal pool and stunning terrace.
Arranged as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages’ – small coteries that perfectly balance seclusion and sociability – Ifuru Island’s accommodation provides a host of exclusive resort-within-resort possibilities, making it ideal for milestone celebrations and multigenerational gatherings.
With six restaurants and four bars, guests can make the most of the all-inclusive, dine-around experience and embark on a culinary journey as they savour a range of dishes. Meticulously created by the resort’s talented chefs, menus offer a harmonious fusion of local Maldivian ingredients and international flavours. Guests can choose to dine at one of two à la carte restaurants – The Waterfront, which serves fresh Asian dishes with an infusion of Mediterranean flavours and South American notes, and Palm Grill, a rustic grill steak house that also serves locally-caught fresh fish and vegan creations to tantalise tastebuds.
The Social House is the hub of the island, bringing guests together and delivering an impressive menu that combines the best dishes from around the world. Hubba Hubba Bar is the place to go for upbeat vibes and light cocktails, while Pool Side offers a selection of exceptional pizza by the metre and The Beach Club provides a boho beach atmosphere.
The resort also offers a range of adrenaline pumping activities for guests to immerse themselves in. Making the exhilarating most of its very own private airport, Ifuru Island has teamed up with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny to create the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone. Between the beginning of November and the end of March, guests can take to the sky before enjoying a captivating skydive over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. Those who prefer to plunge below the water can enjoy a surf or a dive with several species of sharks that call these beautiful waters home.
For those seeking a gentler pace, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a range of excursions and experiences, including dolphin watching, sunset cruises, island hopping, cultural immersions, stargazing and serene snorkels below the waves to witness the region’s stunning marine life.
Guests wanting to get active on land won’t be disappointed either, as the resort offers a range of facilities, including water sports, a Night Tennis & Multi Court and 24-hour fitness centre. Younger guests can let their imaginations soar and immerse themselves in the wonders of the Maldives at the Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club.
For friends, families and groups seeking a retreat that forges bonds as much as cherished memories, Ifuru Island Maldives is the perfect destination.
Ifuru Island is committed to infusing magic into every moment by transcending expectations, elevating the awe-inspiring beauty of the island and delivering warm hospitality at every opportunity, creating endless opportunities for guests to discover their perfect holiday.
For more information: www.ifuruisland.com
News
Lily Hotels elevates guest experience with airport lounge, luxury vehicle at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal
Lily Hotels, a name synonymous with luxury and hospitality which operates Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, has showcased its new Seaplane Lounge and Luxury Vehicle at the Noovilu Seaplane Terminal. These additions redefine the travel experience for guests, offering a perfect blend of comfort, entertainment, and culinary delights.
Ensuring the airport experience is flawless and easy, airport representatives in their signature black uniform of Lily Hotels, will guide you to counter C15, for both Lily Beach and Hideaway guests. After which, they will be escorted to Noovilu Seaplane Terminal in the Maldivian resort operator’s newly acquired Luxury Vehicle.
Expertly created by international architects, the lounge aims to offer an oasis of serenity before guests travel to their destination. The space is made to be luxuriously minimalistic which exuding a relaxing vibe with its white and beige interiors, intricately crafted deco, and plush furnishing which allows for ample spaces for each group to stake as their own. With floor-to-ceiling windows well thought out amenities the lounge is a must for weary travellers.
The Lily Hotels Lounge promises guests opting for the ever so popular seaplane transfer – arguably the best way to travel between islands in the Maldives – an exceptional pre-flight experience like no other. Designed to elevate the journey before it even begins, the lounge boasts an array of world-class amenities.
A Haven for Relaxation
The Lily Hotels lounge features two plush massage chairs that will melt away the stresses of travel, leaving guests refreshed and rejuvenated. After a long travel, these luxurious chairs are your ticket to ultimate relaxation.
Entertainment at Your Fingertips
For those seeking entertainment, the seaplane lounge is equipped with a gaming station. Whether you’re a parent looking to keep the children occupied during idle hours, or just looking to pass the time, this setup guarantees much fun and excitement whilst waiting for your next flight.
Tantalising Culinary Delights
The lounge offers a sumptuous spread of delicious pastries, fresh juices, coffees, and a selection of teas throughout the day in operating hours. Whether you’re craving a sweet treat or a caffeine fix, there’s something for every palate.
Rest and Recharge
Feel at home in our rest area, thoughtfully designed for comfort. Catch up on emails, unwind with a good book, get your vacay go even smoother by checking in via the respective resort’s app, or simply enjoy a moment of solitude before your flight.
Breathtaking Outdoor Seating
For those who prefer the open air, our outdoor seating area offers exquisite panoramic views of the Noovilu Seaplane Terminal, and all the turquoise waters surrounding the area. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the tranquillity of the Maldives before taking to the skies.
The Lily Hotels Lounge at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal is open to all travellers, regardless of the airline or class of service. Lily Hotels invites all their resort guests who opt for seaplane transfer to experience a new level of travel luxury at this one-of-a-kind lounge.
Drink
Nova Maldives to hold three-day event with visit of highly acclaimed Champagne house Nicolas Maillart
Mark your calendars for the 6th to 8th of November when the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will be hosting the vintner, Nicolas Maillart, for an exclusive three-day event, delving into all facets of wine and oenology. With a legacy dating back to 1753, the Nicolas Maillart family has a rich history of vine cultivation and the crafting of exceptional sparkling wines. Their business ethos is grounded in viticulture and precise winemaking techniques. Now, led by the ninth generation, the legacy endures with the esteemed business continuing to thrive in the industry.
The commitment displayed by Champagne Nicolas Maillart, the champagne house bearing his name, extends beyond the art of winemaking. The family’s dedication to environmental sustainability is boldly materialised in the installation of 130 square meters of photovoltaic panels in 2009, generating 90% of their power needs and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. This commitment allows their customers to enjoy their delightful wines without compromising the welfare of their environment.
Collaborating now with the soulful island Nova, the event will feature a showcase of Nicolas Maillart’s incredible new products, along with a presentation delving into the winery’s rich history and background. These remarkable three days will also encompass an exclusive dinner hosted at Flames, the fine grill house restaurant, where fire-kissed dishes are grilled to perfection. The restaurant will offer an exclusive menu, including mouthwatering Fine de Clair oysters, succulently gratinated with champagne sabayon and tarragon. Visitors can also indulge in the Mud Crab Ravioli, a sumptuous culinary delight served in the most delectable sauce, or a Kurobuta Pork Chop which is chargrilled with garlic puree, purple potatoes and the aromatic pommery mustard.
With a degustation of 10 different exclusive Nicolas Maillart champagnes to choose from, guests can enjoy the sweetest taste of France and embark on a journey, witnessing the creation of the world’s most beloved drink from start to finish. Spotlighted products include six bottles of signature Nicholas Maillart, Chaillot’s Gillis which is 100% Chardonnay, and six bottles of Mont Martin which is 100% Pinot Meunier delight.
Enveloped by dreamy pristine lagoons teeming with vibrant marine life, Nova is a paradise on earth where luxury greets natural beauty in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Together with esteemed winemaker Nicolas Maillart this November, the natural laidback island presents an extraordinary opportunity to explore the world of champagne that is sure to tantalise taste buds and pique the interest of every gastronome.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nova’s journey as we continuously seek ways to elevate our guest experience. We have joined forces with Nicolas Maillart as their commitment to quality mirrors our own, and we are excited to learn from their centuries-old expertise. Nova believes in responsible tourism and sustainability, and working with a like-minded partner such as Nicolas Maillart, inspires us. Their dedication to environmental sustainability, investment in solar energy and carbon footprint reduction is a testament to their responsibility towards our planet. Through this partnership, we will introduce our guests to exclusive culinary delights that perfectly complement the champagne experience. Flames, our fine grill house restaurant, will host exclusive dinners that promise to be a feast for the senses. This memorable event will not only tantalise our guests’ taste buds but also deepen their appreciation for the artistry of winemaking and the immense craftsmanship that goes into each bottle,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A 5-night stay from 6th to 11th November at Nova is now available with a limited-time flash sale discount of 52% on all room types and meal plans for 2 adults. Book at the island resort’s website: https://nova-maldives.com/
News
Vakkaru Maldives celebrates World Wellness Weekend with fun, engaging wellness programme
Luxury resort Vakkaru Maldives wrapped up a weekend full of holistic wellness activities to celebrate the World Wellness Weekend from 15-17 September 2023. The programmes were designed to promote wellness in a more accessible and enjoyable way for guests of all ages and fitness levels.
The three-day festivities kicked off with the Island Fun Run – a spirited dash around the island that blended fitness with the natural beauty of Vakkaru Maldives. Adding a tranquil counterpoint to the energetic run was a specially curated yoga session featuring guided meditation and singing bowl rituals. Led by the resort’s wellness and fitness instructor, the session was held at the award-winning Vakkaru Overwater Residence at sunset, offering a serene backdrop that helped elevate the experience to a deeply spiritual level.
Sleep, often overlooked in our busy lives, took centre stage at the “Sleep Better” Ayurvedic Workshop, conducted by Dr Surandi Dissanayake from Siddhalepa. The workshop focused on the vital role sleep plays in overall health and offered practical Ayurvedic remedies to improve the quality of rest. Dr Surandi also guided guests through a “Tea Journey in Ayurveda”. Participants discovered the secrets of healthy living as they sampled an array of Ayurvedic herbal teas made from 100% natural herbs and spices, offering numerous health benefits to enhance overall well-being.
Adding to the excitement was the Farm-to-Table experience at the Organic Farm. This unique dining experience features a tour of the resort’s farm, followed by a cooking class and a set menu combining the freshly harvested herbs from the farm and locally sourced ocean produce.
Other highlights of the fabulous wellness weekend included a session where the mixologist taught guests how to make health-boosting shots and the kayak race for couples across the crystal-clear lagoon. A Coconut Painting Competition also allowed guests to unleash their inner artist and express their unique imagination through vibrant colours.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate mid-autumn festival, Chinese golden week at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
-
News1 week ago
Dive into an Aqua Utopia festive celebration at Nova Maldives
-
News1 week ago
JOALI Maldives announces Wonders of Ocean Festive programming for 2023/2024
-
Celebration1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates 11th anniversary with unforgettable experiences
-
Family1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort takes young guests on enriching eco-conscious journey with new kids club programme
-
Featured7 days ago
Award-winning Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches indulgence winter offer
-
Honeymoon7 days ago
Angsana Velavaru: Epitome of romance in heart of Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate family traditions this festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa