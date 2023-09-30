News
Sun Siyam Resorts commemorates World Tourism Day 2023 with focus on sustainable tourism, green investment
Sun Siyam Resorts marked World Tourism Day 2023, embracing the theme of ‘Tourism and Green Investment’ with a series of heartwarming and eco-conscious activities across its five wonderful properties. This year’s celebrations centred around the commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation, exemplifying Sun Siyam Resorts’ unwavering dedication to the cause of responsible travel.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli led the way with a diverse range of activities that left a lasting impression on guests and the local community. The resort welcomed students from nearby island schools, providing them with an immersive experience that included a guided tour and a wholesome lunch at Aqua. This initiative aimed to inspire young minds and foster a deeper understanding of the tourism industry. In addition to that and in alignment with Sun Siyam Resorts’ commitment to environmental conservation, guests, school students, and team members participated in a tree planting session, a video presentation celebrating the essence of World Tourism Day, and an energy conservation practice with an “Electricity Shutdown” for an hour.
Families and kids were having a fantastic time during the painting competition at the Kid’s Club, the mini-olympics and beach fiesta, an exhilarating grand raffle draw. The evening concluded with a vibrant cultural show and drama performance showcasing the talents of team members added a local touch to the festivities.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offered a special Maldivian arrival experience for all its guests on World Tourism Day and gifted each guest with a wooden heartfelt message symbolising the warm hospitality of the Maldives. A tree planting ceremony and several beach games for the whole family were carried out as well.
The highlight of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s celebration was a tree planting ceremony, where guests joined hands with resort staff to plant coconut trees. This symbolic act represented the resort’s ongoing commitment to offsetting its carbon footprint and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldivian landscape. A delightful cake-cutting ceremony took place at the resort’s main pavilion, fostering a sense of togetherness and unity in the pursuit of sustainable tourism. The celebration continued with a range of fun beach activities, including beach sack races, 3-leg races, and friendly tug-of-war games.
Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli dedicated the day to tree planting and coral planting sessions, aligning with their commitment to environmental conservation. Guests were treated to special screenings of the meaning of World Tourism Day, furthering their understanding of the significance of sustainable tourism.
World Tourism Day, observed annually on September 27th, is a global event aimed at promoting sustainable and responsible tourism while raising awareness about the social, cultural, and economic benefits of tourism worldwide.
Sun Siyam Resorts remains steadfast in its pledge to uphold sustainable practices and create memorable experiences that make a positive impact on the environment and local communities. The World Tourism Day celebrations are a testament to this unwavering commitment.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares
Food
Two Michelin star chef presents culinary theatre of dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Always looking for new ways to create extraordinary guest experiences on its secluded island paradise, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to push the boat out and take its guests on an amazing culinary adventure this November as the luxury Maldivian resort welcomes a very special guest chef to its award-winning SEA Underwater Restaurant. On November 13 and 14, guests at the resort will be treated to two exceptional evenings of gastronomic delights served up by renowned two Michelin star chef, Mano Thevar.
Overseeing the gastronomic extravaganza, Chef Mano Thevar is the owner of Thevar, a two Michelin-starred Modern Indian restaurant in Singapore which specialises in a creative multi-course menu that is rooted in Indian traditions and crafted with European techniques and Japanese produce. Chef Mano is now set to take his Michelin star show on the road when he hosts the Culinary Theatre of Dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas this November.
Born and raised in the diverse and vibrant surroundings of Penang, Malaysia, Chef Mano draws on his Indian heritage as he combines fresh, seasonal ingredients with modern European techniques to tantalise the palate with a delightful interplay of flavours. Having cut his teeth as a chef in Michelin-starred Guy Savoy and Waku Ghin restaurants, he opened Thevar in 2019. Chef Mano now holds the proud distinction of being the first Malaysian chef to have two Michelin stars to his name.
Taking his Michelin star show on the road, Chef Mano is set to delight diners at Anantara Kihavah this November when he hosts a Culinary Theatre of Dreams at SEA Underwater Restaurant. Situated six meters below the waves, the iconic SEA restaurant will immerse guests in a sensory journey like no other, allowing them to savour world-class cuisine while surrounded by the mesmerising aquatic world of the Maldives.
The gastronomic adventure begins on November 13, 2023 with the first of two consecutive nights of underwater dining at the resort’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant as part of the highly anticipated Culinary Theatre of Dreams. For USD 325++ per person, the eagerly anticipated event will showcase a unique six-course menu crafted by Chef Mano specifically for this occasion, with the option for guests to choose between wine pairing and non-wine pairing experiences.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
News
Canareef Resort Maldives: Paving the way for sustainable tourism
On the annual occasion of World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27th, Canareef Resort Maldives proudly reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability. This aligns seamlessly with this year’s theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth,” echoing Canareef’s unwavering commitment to preserving the pristine beauty of the Maldives while providing an unforgettable guest experience.
Sustainability Initiatives:
Energy Saving Notices in Villas: Canareef Resort Maldives is taking significant steps to conserve energy. In every villa, guests will find energy-saving notices, urging them to be mindful of their energy consumption. This small effort has a substantial impact, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint while maintaining guest comfort.
Homegrown Produce: The resort embraces sustainable agriculture by cultivating a variety of crops on-site, including lettuce, kankun, spinach, cucumber, chili, watermelon, tomato, eggplant, and banana, through an efficient hydroponic system. This practice ensures high-quality produce while conserving water, making it an environmentally responsible choice.
The Chef’s Garden: Canareef has recently established a herb garden, diligently cared for by its talented chefs. This garden enhances the flavor of the resort’s dishes and underscores its commitment to locally sourced, organic ingredients.
Eco-Friendly Straws: Plastic straws have been replaced with eco-friendly paper straws, reducing plastic waste and contributing to marine life preservation.
Reusable Glass Bottles: Canareef encourages sustainability by providing guests with reusable glass bottles as an alternative to disposable plastic water bottles.
Sustainable Lighting: Timer-controlled street lights reduce energy consumption without compromising safety, demonstrating the resort’s dedication to energy conservation.
Supporting Local Farmers: Canareef actively engages with local farmers, sourcing fresh produce to support the community and promote sustainable agriculture, enhancing the quality of dining and contributing to the welfare of neighboring communities.
Coral Conservation: The resort has initiated coral planting projects to protect and sustain the Maldives’ renowned coral reefs, ensuring their longevity and health for future generations.
Green Mobility: To reduce its carbon footprint, Canareef employs eco-friendly transportation options such as push bicycles, electric buggies, and electric motorcycles for guests and staff, enhancing the eco-friendliness of the guest experience.
Harnessing the Power of the Sun: The resort is pursuing a green energy future with plans to install solar panels, a clean and renewable energy source, to power its operations, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources.
Educating the Future Generation: In celebration of World Tourism Day, Canareef hosted students from Seenu Atoll school to introduce them to the world of tourism and showcase its sustainability initiatives, inspiring future leaders in the tourism industry to value and protect the environment.
Canareef Resort Maldives stands proudly at the forefront of sustainable tourism. Their eco-friendly initiatives are not just words but a way of life, inviting guests to experience the Maldives’ beauty while knowing their stay contributes to the preservation of this paradise. As the world celebrates World Tourism Day, Canareef Maldives invites all to join in their commitment to sustainable tourism, where every day is World Tourism Day.
News
Renowned shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for groundbreaking research, educational residency
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced the return of National Geographic Explorer and acclaimed Kenyan shark scientist, Gibbs Kuguru.
His upcoming residency, scheduled from October 1 -5, 2023, promises an engaging blend of shark conservation research, educational programs, and unforgettable guest experiences.
Kuguru’s residency is part of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ ‘Visiting Heroes’ program, which emphasizes environmental education and sustainability.
During his stay, guests will have the unique opportunity to participate in a range of activities, from thrilling shark snorkelling expeditions to interactive Q&A sessions with Kuguru himself.
His residency will kick off on Monday, October 2, with a Shark Presentation over afternoon tea at La Locanda, where he will share insights on his research, offering guests a glimpse into the fascinating world of these remarkable creatures.
The exciting activities will continue on October 3rd, when guests can enjoy a shark snorkelling excursion followed by a laid-back cocktail hour at Beach Shack.
The following day, Kuguru will venture to the local island Gaafaru to visit and educate young students about marine life, sharks, and wildlife conservation.
The residency concludes with one last snorkelling session just before Kuguru’s departure.
Kuguru is renowned for his expertise in studying various shark species, including Great White Sharks, Hammerheads, and Sand Tigers. His work aims to shed light on how these creatures adapt and survive in the face of challenges such as overfishing and climate change.
Kuguru’s work aligns with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ commitment to environmental conservation through its Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Programme. This exclusive programme, suitable for both adults and children, offers a range of activities aimed at preserving the planet. Guests can explore the depths of the ocean and engage in groundbreaking work.
For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
