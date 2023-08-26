News
Barceló Hotels & Resorts unveils inaugural Maldivian jewel: Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort
A new chapter in soft-club style hospitality is written as Barceló Hotels & Resorts opens its maiden Maldivian resort — the exquisite Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives.
As the doors of this breathtaking paradise swing open, Barceló embarks on a journey of opulence, relaxation, and discovery in one of the world’s most coveted travel destinations. Nestled amid the ethereal beauty of the Maldives, the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort is a sanctuary that harmoniously blends natural splendour with refined service. Today, the resort celebrates the momentous occasion of its grand opening, extending a warm welcome to its inaugural guests who are destined to experience the epitome of hospitality.
“Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, General Manager of Barceló Whale lagoon Maldives shared their excitement, stating, “The Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort marks a significant milestone in our global journey, representing our dedication to creating extraordinary experiences. This enchanting resort exemplifies the beauty and allure of the Maldives, offering a haven for discerning travellers seeking unmatched indulgence.”
Guests embarking at the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort can look forward to an array of unparalleled amenities and activities, including:
- Elegant Retreats: Unique villas and suites thoughtfully designed to embody the essence of the Maldives, each providing sweeping vistas of the ocean and direct access to pristine beaches.
- Culinary Excellence: A symphony of flavours awaits at the resort’s distinguished restaurants and bars, where guests can relish global gastronomic delights, local delicacies, and inventive libations.
- Spa: The resort’s spa offers a haven of relaxation, delivering an assortment of treatments and therapies that nurture holistic well-being amidst serene surroundings.
- Marine Adventures: A plethora of aquatic escapades, encompassing snorkelling, diving, and water sports, affording guests the opportunity to explore the vibrant marine life and resplendent coral reefs of the Maldives.
- Cultural Revelry: Immersive encounters that honour the local culture and heritage of the Maldives, spanning traditional performances and curated excursions.
In harmony with its opening, the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort is extending an exclusive Special Preopening Flash Offer to astute travellers seeking a remarkable getaway experience. This limited-time offer promises an unforgettable journey amidst the allure of the Maldives.
News
Vistara to begin direct daily Delhi-Maldives flights from Oct 1
Full-service carrier Vistara said on Saturday it will increase operations in Male by offering direct daily flights to and from Delhi, starting October 1.
Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will operate an A320neo aircraft in a three-class configuration on the route, enhancing connectivity between India and the Maldives, according to a press release.
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are thrilled to introduce direct connectivity between Delhi and Malé – our second route to the exquisite beach destination, in addition to Mumbai-Malé. This new route will enable us to provide our customers with enhanced access to one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations while also imparting further momentum to the existing bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Maldives. With our state-of-the-art product and intuitively thoughtful services, we are certain that our customers will appreciate the choice of flying India’s best airline on this new route.”
Action
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas launches stunning scientific based book on island’s unique coral reef ecosystem
After two years of extensive research and studies, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is launching the ‘Wonders of Kihavah,’ – a ground-breaking research-based publication unveiling the breath-taking beauty and rich biodiversity of the island’s renowned house reef. This is the first time a resort in the Maldives has undertaken such an extensive reef assessment and scientific research-based study.
The publication, combining a scientific approach, compelling narrative, and stunning visuals, showcases the enchanting underwater world of Anantara Kihavah’s pristine marine ecosystem which was recently crowned as the Best House Reef in the Maldives in the 2023 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Southeast Asia.
The study, led by Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Director, Dr. Selina Ward, alongside fish and coral experts, Dr. Storm Martin and Dr. Hannah Markham, all who have conducted extensive research work on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, worked on the book highlighting the spectacular array of Kivavah’s marine life and the delicate equilibrium of the reef and the urgent need for marine conservation efforts, especially in the age of global warming.
Regarding the hospitality industry’s role, Dr. Ward stresses the utmost importance of urgently reducing carbon emissions to save coral reefs for the future. “In the period until emissions reductions become effective, we can work towards enhancing reef resilience, improving water quality, addressing land use impacts, removing threats such as overfishing and destructive fishing practices, and engaging in innovative restoration techniques for priority areas, such as beloved locations around resorts and essential regions serving as sources for coral and fish larvae. There are many innovative restoration techniques now that require the use of very small volumes of existing corals and targeted use of reared coral larvae.”
Dr. Ward emphasises the severity of marine heatwaves as a threat to coral reef health and survival worldwide, causing bleaching events with potentially devastating consequences. Reef recovery is possible, but the frequency of heatwaves is critical for their effectiveness. Intensified cyclones, sea level rise, and ocean acidification also damages and hinder reef growth.
Among the study’s fascinating findings is the recording of an astounding 300 fish species on Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, proving its status as the best for snorkelling, where guests can encounter different species every time they enter the water. The study also includes a comprehensive fish index, indicating the areas around the island where these species are found.
Another captivating aspect is that as many as 160 of these species can be observed from the resort’s SEA Underwater Restaurant in a single day, providing non-divers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the mesmerising fish and coral sights. With different fish species being most active at various times throughout the day, diners are treated to an ever-changing display through the restaurant’s windows, making dining at SEA an unforgettable bucket list experience.
The publication also features the reef’s renowned Yellow Wall, a major attraction for divers and a contributing factor in making the reef a sought-after destination for diving enthusiasts in the region. Beyond the resort’s shores, the Baa Atoll offers countless world-class dive sites, and the chance to swim with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay is a must-try, once-in-a lifetime experience.
By showcasing the beauty and fragility of Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, “Wonders of Kihavah” aims to inspire budding conservationists and serve as an inspiration for ongoing marine conservation efforts, emphasising the need to protect the wonders of Kihavah and other reefs around the world for generations to come.
Anantara Kihavah offers a complimentary e-version of the publication for download on their website, while physical copies are exclusively provided for guests during their villa stay. Take-home copies are available for purchase at the resort, with a portion of the proceeds allocated to Anantara’s ‘Dollar for Deeds’ programme, with the resort matching each donation to support marine and coastal protection, environmental education, and community welfare.
Discover the underwater realms of Anantara Kihavah and witness the wonders for yourself. Villas start from USD 1,700++ per night with breakfast and lunch. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Action
Football freestyle maestro Marcel Gurk to hype up football fever at Lily Beach Resort with exclusive football camp in October
The Women’s World Cup has just ended but that doesn’t mean Football Mania is over. Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the continuing partnership with the renowned Freestyle Football sensation, Marcel Gurk.
This exceptional collaboration is in line with one of the resort’s fundamental principles of providing guests with delightful experiences to add more value to their stay. And this brings Marcel and his team’s extraordinary skills to the enchanting island paradise for an exclusive football camp scheduled for this upcoming October holiday season.
Marcel is a multiple Guinness World Record holder for Freestyle Football and is renowned for his mesmerising skills. He has taken the Football Freestyle world by storm with his unique blend of creativity, precision, and innovation. Most recently Marcel and his brother Pascal has been informing and entertaining viewers about all things football on their show “The Reaction Show” on Magenta TV’s Sport programming online and of course on their large social media following especially on TikTok.
Lily Beach, nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives, is the perfect place for this one-of-a-kind event that will captivate both football enthusiasts and vacationers alike from 22nd to 31st October 2023.
Guests will not only enjoy daily training sessions led by Marcel; they will also have the chance to engage in personal interactions and live performances (with a special Halloween themed performance on the 31st) that unveil the secrets behind his gravity-defying tricks. Participants will be awarded medals, certificates, and giveaways.
During his stay, from 22nd to 26th October Marcel will conduct a complimentary Football Freestyle session every day for an hour, and from the 28th and 29th of October Pascal will provide a complimentary Football Skills Training session every day for an hour. Throughout their stay, guests can book exclusive paid private lessons with Marcel Gurk (based on schedule and availability).
The football camp promises an immersive experience, offering participants a chance to enhance their technical abilities, develop their freestyle techniques, and gain insights into Marcel’s unparalleled journey in the world of Freestyle Football. A perfect opportunity for young children interested in the sport to gain some professional insight into the game and for parents to join in the fun with their loved ones.
For a complete schedule of the event, please visit here.
Trending
-
An Insider6 days ago
Abdulla Wisam: A journey of excellence and growth in the Maldivian hospitality industry
-
News3 days ago
21 ambitious Maldivians set sail for new adventures with Four Seasons Explorer to Palau
-
Nature1 week ago
Eco-minded escape: Inside groundbreaking sustainability initiatives at Velaa Private Island Maldives
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives celebrates mid-autumn festival with array of special programming
-
News7 days ago
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa attains Green Globe Certification for sustainable hospitality
-
Drink6 days ago
Marriott’s Clash of Mixologists Finale 2023 to take place at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
-
Local1 week ago
Atmosphere Foundation supports island bamboo park
-
Diet4 days ago
Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli