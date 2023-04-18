Indulge in style this Eid with ultimate paradise getaway to W Maldives

Embark on the ultimate Eid Al-Fitr retreat to W Maldives, where guests can revel in style with family and friends while enjoying a line-up of lifestyle experiences and a special celebratory dining experience. Situated in the North Ari Atoll, just a brief flight from GCC countries, the heart-shaped island paradise offers guests luxury accommodations, an array of leisure activities, exquisite dining options, and much more.

Featuring options like the WOW Ocean Escape or the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven, the resort’s two-bedroom overwater suites, each villa offers plenty of space for up to four guests. The luxury villas come equipped with an expansive outdoor deck, a private pool, separate living and dining rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase endless views of the Indian Ocean, making them an ideal choice for families and groups of friends seeking a secluded getaway.

Guests staying at any of the WOW Ocean suites can elevate their holiday with the ultimate ‘Suite Escape’ package. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a special welcome amenity to kick off their vacation in style. Guests can enjoy a delicious daily breakfast at KITCHEN, and a one-time floating breakfast served in the comfort and privacy of their villa for more personalised experience.

Those staying in the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven will be treated to extra perks that includes a one-time private excursion aboard W Maldives’ 24-metre private yacht, ESCAPE. The yacht can be privately chartered for snorkelling or diving expeditions, group adventures, overnight odysseys.

To truly celebrate in style, guests will be whisked away to the resort’s private island Gaathafushi for a castaway Eid celebration on April 28. Just a stone’s throw away from the main island, Gaathafushi will be reserved for those looking to spend the joyous occasion with an evening celebration and live DJ accompanied by sumptuous cuts at the live BBQ stations and grills. To end the night, guests will be treated to indulgent bonfire toasted desserts that can be enjoyed under the stars.

