Indian industry heavyweight Bharat Raheja joins Atmosphere Core as Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing South Asia

Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company operating eight resorts in the Maldives, appoints Bharat Raheja as the Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for South Asia. The company is expanding its footprints, with carefully chosen hotels and resorts to open within three brands – THE OZEN COLLECTION, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, and COLOURS OF OBLU.

Stephane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer Atmosphere Core says “As we accelerate our growth in South Asia, Bharat is exactly who we need to carve out our niche in luxury hospitality, through refreshing new experiences. Atmosphere Core offers three powerful brands – and Bharat’s ground knowledge and commercial expertise will support us in taking this unmatched portfolio forward.”

Bharat Raheja steps into his role with a mandate to develop new markets and facilitate the company’s fast-growing presence in India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Based in India, Bharat will also contribute to commercial strategies and build performance-driven sales and marketing teams.

Regarding his appointment, Bharat says, “Atmosphere Group’s core philosophy, Joy of Giving, strongly resonates with South Asian cultures – where there’s an innate sense of hospitality. I believe that this unique approach blended with exceptional world-class standards sets us apart. We assure property owners maximum flexibility and convenient turnkey solutions – especially with the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand featuring seven innovative sub-brands. While travellers can look forward to distinctive spatial experiences inspired by the local culture.”

Bharat Raheja has over 25 years of hospitality industry experience. Before joining Atmosphere Core, he worked with Minor Hotels, Whitbread, and Hilton Worldwide. Bharat initiated his career in hospitality with The Oberoi Group and thereafter at Taj.

One of the company’s key development strategies has been to bring in the best talent. Bharat Raheja joins the impressive leadership team comprising Cyrus Madan, SVP Business Development, and Souvagya Mohapatra, MD for India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka operations.

Atmosphere Core, representing Atmosphere Core Private Limited, offers world-class hospitality inspired by the ‘Joy Of Giving’ philosophy. Atmosphere Core operates eight resorts in the Maldives within a powerful brand portfolio comprising THE OZEN COLLECTION, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, and COLOURS OF OBLU.

The company is poised for strong growth in South Asia, with three THE OZEN COLLECTION properties in the pipeline. OZEN MANSION KOLKATA opening in Q4 2023 in India, OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI set for Q4 2024 in the Maldives, and OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE in Sri Lanka.