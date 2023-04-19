Business Events Featured Local News

Bestbuy Maldives launches Pears Baby at corporate event

Bestbuy Maldives (Pvt) Ltd, renowned provider of quality FMCG products in the Maldives, hosted a corporate iftar event for their Wholesale & Retail partners at SeaHouse Maldives.

The event’s highlight was the launch of Pears Baby a brand from Unilever. Pears offers gentle and nourishing products specially formulated for infants and young children across multiple categories such as soap, cream, cologne, oil, shampoo, and body wash.

According to BBM’s Head of Sales – Retail, Muksith Hussein, “The event’s goal was to show appreciation to our retail business partners for their unwavering support and loyalty to our brand. We are honoured to have such amazing partners who have been with us through thick and thin, and this event was a way of saying thank you.”

The event was an immense success, allowing Bestbuy Maldives to strengthen ties with their partners while giving them an exclusive first look at Unilever’s Pears Baby. Bestbuy Maldives continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, ensuring its customers can access the highest quality products.

For more information on Pears Baby Unilever range and other Bestbuy Maldives (Pvt) Ltd products, please contact their customer service team at 3021140 or 7776616.

