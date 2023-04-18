Ride the wind and waves with Kitesurfing World Champion Youri Zoon at COMO Cocoa Island

Luxury lifestyle Maldivian island retreat, COMO Cocoa Island will be welcoming back two-time kitesurfing world champion Youri Zoon to our shores from 1st May to 31st May 2023 to conduct sessions and demonstrations for our guests.

During his residency, Zoon will be offering guided kitesurfing sessions where guests can learn to pick up the sport in a beginner-friendly session or take their skills to the next level. Zoon will also be hosting COMO Conversations during his residency to share about his kitesurfing journey to becoming a world champion and the challenges he faced on the way.

BEGINNERS

Private introductory session – US$130 per hour

Package of three sessions (four hours each) – US$1,296

ADVANCED

Private session – US$150 per hour

Package of three sessions (four hours each) – US$1,620

Private half-day excursion and picnic – US$600

All prices are subject to service charge and prevailing government taxes.

Guests may arrange activities with Zoon at their leisure, with plenty of time to make the most of our private island comforts, from massage treatments at COMO Shambhala to sandbank dinners under the stars and more.

A Dutch national, Zoon has been an avid kite surfer from the age of 13. Attracted to the sport as it combined elements of his favourite sports, he went on to win the Junior European Championships and Dutch Nationals in his first year of kitesurfing and conquering the World title in 2011 and 2012. After 15 years of competing, Zoon remains active as ever on the water teaching and coaching budding kitesurfers.

Tucked away in South Male Atoll and reached by a 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate retreat with 33 overwater villas, most recognisable for its signature Dhoni Water Villas with the villa exterior capturing the essence of a traditional Maldivian boat.

For more information on COMO Hotels and Resorts or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island