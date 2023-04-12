Oaga Art Resort promotes Mohamed Nisham to Financial Controller

Oaga Art Resort has announced the promotion of Mohamed Nisham from Finance Manager to Financial Controller. In this new role, Nisham will oversee all financial operations of the resort and future endeavours of the group, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and analysis.

Nisham has been an integral part of the resort’s Rahvehin’ team from the onset; even prior to commencing operations during Q4 2022. He has been working closely with the management to set realistic targets and has contributed significantly to the resort’s success so far.

As Financial Controller, Nisham will continue to drive financial performance and support the resort’s growth and development. He will work closely with other departments to ensure targets are met and collaborate with the executive team to develop and execute strategic initiatives.

Nisham brings a wealth of experience of over a decade to the role, having started his journey as a Cost Controller Assistant in Lux South Ari Atoll in 2011 and working his way up from there. In his previous position of Chief Accountant at Amilla Fushi Resort & Residencies, one of his most significant achievements was to reach positive earnings, or EBITDA in 2020 despite the hardships faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per Nisham,”I am honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working with the talented team at Oaga. I look forward to contributing to the resort’s ongoing success and helping to ensure its financial strength and growth.”

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, Thashibari In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorized watersports and many more.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.