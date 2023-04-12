Villa Resorts launches innovative employee development programme: Villa Academy of Excellence

Villa Resorts recently unveiled its new employee development initiative, the Villa Academy of Excellence. This programme seeks to equip Villa Resorts’ team members with a wide range of educational resources by providing access to over 190,000 lessons from more than 130 content providers.

Designed as a robust employee development tool, the Villa Academy of Excellence boasts a comprehensive content library spanning diverse subjects such as leadership, technology, communication, customer service, sustainability, and more. The learning platform aims to empower Villa Resorts employees to acquire new skills and knowledge, helping them excel in their careers and realise their full potential.

Hassan Shamaam, Group Director of Learning & Development at Villa Resorts, highlighted the importance of investing in the company’s employees, noting that the Villa Academy of Excellence is designed to offer a comprehensive learning platform that fosters personal and professional growth through the development of new skills, knowledge, and perspectives.

The programme presents numerous opportunities for seasoned hotel leaders to earn academic qualifications from prestigious universities across Europe and Southeast Asia. A key objective of the Villa Academy of Excellence is to bolster the local workforce in the Maldives, where Villa Resorts operates, by affording access to world-class training and development opportunities.

The cutting-edge online platform enables employees to learn at their own pace, any time, and from any location. The program’s flexibility ensures that employees can balance their work obligations with their personal and professional development objectives. The platform is designed to be easily accessible to all employees, regardless of their role or experience level.

Villa Resorts acknowledges the significance of investing in employee development in order to nurture a skilled and motivated workforce that can adeptly navigate the ever-changing landscape of the hospitality industry. The Villa Academy of Excellence is poised to play a pivotal role in the continued success of the organisation and the advancement of the local workforce in the Maldives.