Time of togetherness: Embracing Ramadan in Maldives

As the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar approaches, Muslims worldwide prepare for the sacred period of Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community connection. In the Maldives, a nation of more than 1,000 islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, Ramadan is a unique celebration that brings families and communities together. Amidst a setting of crystal-clear waters and idyllic white-sand beaches, Maldivians honour their faith and embrace the spirit of togetherness during this special time.

The Maldives is a 100% Islamic nation. During Ramadan, Muslims in the Maldives and around the world fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from consuming food and water during daylight hours. The fast is broken each evening with a meal called Iftar, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by a diverse array of delicious dishes.

Traditionally, Iftar has been a family affair in the Maldives, with households coming together to prepare, cook, and enjoy the meal. It’s a time to reconnect and bond with loved ones, with the focus on sharing, gratitude, and humility. As Maldivians have embraced modernity, this family-oriented Iftar has evolved into a broader social gathering that sees extended families, friends, and neighbours coming together to share in the festive atmosphere.

In the capital city of Malé, you can find a unique blend of tradition and modernity during Ramadan. The bustling streets get even busier, as families gather in homes, communal spaces, or local restaurants. Restaurants and cafes offer special Iftar menus and buffets, catering to families and friends seeking to share their meal. In recent years, the Iftar scene in Malé has become more cosmopolitan, with international and fusion dishes being introduced to the mix.

As you venture beyond the capital, the spirit of togetherness remains strong on the inhabited islands. These communities, with their slower pace of life and deep-rooted traditions, offer an authentic glimpse into the Maldivian way of life. During Ramadan, islanders come together to share Iftar at local mosques, community centres, or simply by hosting friends and neighbours in their homes.

Ramadan in the Maldives is not just limited to the capital and inhabited islands. The nation’s luxury resort islands, renowned for their stunning beauty and world-class hospitality, also embrace the spirit of Ramadan. Though catering primarily to international guests, these resorts offer a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the local traditions of Ramadan, including Iftar.

Many resorts organise special Iftar events, where guests can break their fast with a variety of Maldivian and international dishes, set amidst a serene and picturesque backdrop. To further enhance the experience, some resorts offer educational sessions on the history and customs of Ramadan, providing guests with a deeper understanding of the holy month and its significance.

One key element of the Maldivian Ramadan experience that should not be missed is the Taraweeh prayer, which takes place after the Isha prayer each night. Both in the capital and on the inhabited islands, mosques fill with worshippers seeking spiritual solace and connection. Visitors to the Maldives are encouraged to witness this beautiful display of devotion and unity, as it serves as a testament to the strong sense of community that defines the Maldivian people.

