Summer holiday blast: Join SAii Kids Workshop at SAii Lagoon Maldives

It’s time for a summer holiday blast at SAii Lagoon Maldives!

From learning how to make your own tropical island-themed craft projects to participating in scavenger hunts, playing water sports activities, and more, SAii Kids Workshop has something for kids of all ages. You will also enjoy delicious food and drinks daily, soak up the sun from our private beach and poolside lounges and beach cabanas, or relax among the beautiful scenery of this tropical paradise.

Take advantage of a chance for your family to experience an unforgettable vacation like no other at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. Workshops are designed to ensure everyone can have a great time and make lasting memories.

SAii Kids Summer Fun Workshop

Are you looking for ways to make your kids’ summer holidays more memorable and educational? Look no further than the SAii Kids Summer Fun Workshop, available for guests of SAii Lagoon Maldives. This interactive educational program is designed for kids from 5 to 17 years old and offers a 7-day program of activities focused on creative and innovative arts and crafts projects, English classes, healthy exercises and environmental awareness.

The workshop provides a dynamic environment for kids to explore their creativity, learn about nature and wildlife, experience learning entertainingly, understand day-to-day things through fun and practical tasks, and engage in personal development and team-building activities. Whether your kid is an art enthusiast or an adventurer, this program has something for everyone!

Let your kids create unforgettable memories with us at SAii Lagoon Maldives this summer! We guarantee they will have a fantastic time while learning new skills.

Adventure & Activities

For those looking for a little more excitement, adventure and challenge activities, sign up for the SAii Kids Summer Fun Workshop! Participate in exciting activities like marine discovery classes, bicycle riding lessons, water sports, beach activities, and adventure and challenge activities. There’s something in store for everyone! Adults can join their kids as they participate in thrilling activities like snorkelling and kayaking lessons.

It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy activities and events designed to challenge children’s minds, build their confidence and encourage creative thinking. At the same time, your children will also make lasting friendships and be immersed in the extraordinary beauty and culture of the Maldives. So why wait? Ensure your children take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and join the SAii Kids Summer Fun Workshop at SAii Lagoon Maldives today!

The programme is led by Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp and will be available from 1st July 2023 until 15th September 2023.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Maldives’ first leisure destination, CROSSROADS Maldives. The destination features two world-class resort facilities, a super yacht marina, a shopping and dining arcade and an entertainment hub throughout the year. The award-winning family resort facility features 198 accommodation units, including family beach villas and overwater villas, a beachfront kid’s club, multiple dining options, a spa and a beach club. For summer getaways, rates at SAii Lagoon Maldives start from USD 450.

For more information about SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, please call +960 6651300 or visit www.saiiresorts.com/maldives/lagoon/