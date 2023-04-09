Sjefke Jansen appointed General Manager at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Sjefke Jansen as the resort’s new general manager, effective from 1st April, 2023. Charged with overseeing the day-to-day running of the luxury island property, the award-winning Sjefke is able to draw on four decades of hands-on experience in the hospitality industry.

“I am delighted to return in the Maldives and taking part of one of the flagships and most iconic MINOR properties. I felt the urge to reconnect with this captivating destination and its mesmerizing nature. It was like coming back home.” Jansen said. “I plan to continue building on the legacy of Anantara Kihavah. I, together with my passionate and dedicated team, will be focusing on the importance of making guest experiences authentic and most enjoyable.” he added.

Prior to his current role, Sjefke was the General Manager of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta where he led the property to achieve a leading position for 5 consecutive years in an extremely competitive environment. However, his illustrious career started from humble beginnings, with his first appointment in the industry being as a kitchen trainee in Germany in 1983.

Having worked his way up the hospitality ladder, Sjefke now boasts a wealth of experience that includes various operational roles at hotels in Germany, Australia, South Africa and Singapore. Sjefke worked in the Maldives in 2002 when he took on his first Resort Manager position at the One & Only Reethi Rah Resort and Spa, Maldives, before moving to The Oberoi, Mauritius in 2006 where he took his career to the next level with his first General Manager role. In 2010, Sjefke moved to Le Touessrok, Mauritius, where he spent another four years as General Manager before spending a similar period in the same position at Belmond Grand Hotel Europe at St Petersburgh in Russia.

Located within the Baa Atoll in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas features 80 spacious private pool villas and residences nestled along the pristine private beach or poised over crystal-clear waters. Guests can indulge in a diverse culinary journey with six restaurants and bars, whether on land or underwater at the SEA restaurant. The resort boasts an array of leisure facilities, including an outdoor cinema, a kids club, a watersports center, and a dive center. For ultimate relaxation, guests can rejuvenate at the Anantara Spa, which offers Asian therapies, aesthetic treatments, detox programs, immunity-boosting Medi-spa, and ancient ayurvedic wellness.